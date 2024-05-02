Ski Touring in Austria

The right technique

Getting your ascent right is the biggest part of your enjoyment (or otherwise) of your ski touring day. Putting the skins on the bases of your skis correctly and setting your binding and boots in the accurate ways are all skills that need to be learned. Once you're underway on your ascent a common mistake for first timers is to lift your ski off the ground when skiing up, when it is much more efficient and saves energy if you slide your skis, keeping contact with the snow throughout.

Efficient use of your poles, normally holding them a little ahead of you to support your legs as you push into your next stride, is also a useful skill to have. Touring bindings have various heel settings to help with different conditions, flat, middle or high. Mostly you are going to be on the "middle" setting which suits the typical traverse gradient.

You probably won't have to deal with it initially but when turning on an uphill traverse on a steeper slope ascending there's a technique to master, the kick turn, arguably one of the trickiest aspects of skinning and well worth practising beforehand when you know this is going to be needed on the mountain.