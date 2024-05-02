Tobogganing in Austria
High up, but fast down – fun for the whole family!
Austrians love the winter! Family time, delicious food, and lots of fun in the fresh mountain air; and what better a way to enjoy all of this than a day of tobogganing? Tobogganing is very popular in Austria for this very reason and most Alpine regions boast well developed runs! But it's not just confined to the mountains. Take Vienna, for example, where there are sledding routes on hills, in parks, and on the outskirts of the city.
If you choose to walk, sledding can be a great workout, burning some calories before plunging down the mountain between the trees. For those with small children or who simply don't want to walk, there's often a lift or a "Toboggan Taxi" to bring everyone to the top. However you choose to get up, you're almost always rewarded with a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding mountains.
Naturally, that's not all you'll find at the top, usually there's also an authentic Austrian mountain hut where you can stop for Austrian specialities like Kaspressknödelsuppe (cheese dumpling soup) or Kaiserschmarren (shredded pancakes with apple sauce and icing sugar) before the wild ride down! We challenge you to find a more authentic Austrian winter experience!
Top 5 toboggan runs in Austria
Toboganning in Carinthia
Hohe Tauern: Moonlight adventure
In the Hohe Tauern National Park region, you'll find well-prepared sledding tracks, including routes for night sledding.
Nassfeld-Pressegger See Region
A relaxing walk to the start sets the mood for a day of fun! Toboggan rentals are available at the entrance to the tracks.
Katschberg Lieser-Maltatal Region
Sledding is a part of every winter holiday in this region. Here you'll find natural sledding tracks in the valley and on the mountain.
Tobogganing in Upper Austria
Trockentann Toboggan Run in Bad Goisern
Bad Goisern has already hosted the world championship for natural toboggan. Track daredevils will love the thrilling Trockentann run.
Zottensberg Natural Toboggan Run
Tobogganing in the Pyhrn-Priel holiday region is a great winter activity - fun guaranteed day or night on the floodlit Zott natural toboggan run.
Tobogganing in SalzburgerLand
Wildkogel Arena
What an adventure! Here you'll find the longest floodlit toboggan run in the world: 14 kilometres long, 1,300 metres vertical descent, and floodlit until 10 pm.
Werfenweng
Sporty uphill and fast downhill - that's the motto for the natural toboggan run with numerous hairpin bends. If you want a comfy ride to the top, order a "Toboggan Taxi".
Wagrain-Kleinarl
This natural toboggan run, located at 1,758 metres above sea level and accessible on foot, is the longest in the Salzburg SportWelt. Hire a sled and off you go.
Zell am See-Kaprun Region
Whether it's during the day with the family or in the evening on a romantic moonlit toboggan adventure; you're guaranteed to have fun on the various toboggan runs.
Salzburger Saalachtal
In the Salzburger Saalachtal there are natural toboggan runs almost 10 kilometres long as well as hire stations to rent the right equipment.
Tobogganing in Lower Austria
Semmering adventure toboggan run
3 kilometres long, with tunnels and magical lighting effects, the Semmering adventure toboggan run is truly magical. Bring your family and friends and enjoy the ride.
Tobogganing at Annaberg
The beautiful natural toboggan run on the Tirolerkogel is located away from the hustle and bustle of the ski area. You can reach the top on foot in around 2 hours.
Tobogganing in Styria
Schladming-Dachstein Region
Tobogganing - aside from skiing - is perhaps the most popular sport in the region. And those who like tobogganing during the day will equally love it at night.
Rittisberg
Enjoy the illuminated 3.5-kilometre toboggan run at night. The chairlift takes you to the top, with toboggan hire and refreshment stops.
Tobogganing in Tirol
Zillertal
Whether you're in the sunshine or under a starry sky: Zillertal has 48 kilometres of groomed toboggan runs, 28 kilometres of which are floodlit at night.
Stubaital
The Stubai Valley has 12 toboggan runs that have been awarded the "Natural Toboggan Run Seal of Approval". Some of these are open day or night!
Tiroler Oberland
Nauders is home to Tirol's longest toboggan run at 8 kilometres. There is a cable car that will bring you to the top at 2,200 metres (toboggan hire is available).
Sustainability Tips
- Choose sustainable ski resorts
- Book environmentally friendly hotels
- Spend your winter holiday at an organic farm
- Travel by train
- Use sustainable transport options in the ski area
- Rent ski equipment that meets environmental standards
- Stay on the designated trails (to help preserve the wilderness!)
- Enjoy regional, seasonal, and organic food
- Try slow winter activities
Tobogganing in Vorarlberg
Biosphere Großes Walsertal
In Sonntag-Stein, the 4.8-kilometre-long toboggan run leads from the top station of the chairlift across several Alpine regions to the top station of the gondola lift.
Laterns
There is a postcard-perfect 355 metre descent to conquer on this varied 4 kilometre route. You can reach the start comfortably by train or on foot.
Bregenzerwald
The Bregenzerwald natural toboggan runs are just as much fun for children during the day as they are for groups of friends hurtling down into the valley in the evening.
FAQs
This might also be interesting
Castle and Palace Tours for Children
Climbing medieval towers, dressing up like back in the day, or searching for ghosts: In Austria's castles, history comes alive as a magical journey through time.
Horse Riding Holidays in Austria
The greatest happiness on earth is sitting in the saddle of a horse! Here's how - and where - to make your horse riding holiday in Austria an unforgettable experience.
Cruising in Austria
A fresh breeze, paradise in sight: A boat cruise offers a unique perspective on Austria’s regional treasures from the water.
Kneipp Therapy in Austria
Kneipp therapy is a holistic concept by Sebastian Kneipp – and even an Intangible Cultural Heritage – using water affussions, exercise, nutrition, and medicinal plants.
Road Cycling in Austria
Lush alpine meadows, rugged peaks, gentle fields and shimmering lakes – all rushing past as you ride. The ideal place for it? Austria, of course!
Pleasure hiking in Austria
The culinary delight is the goal: A glass of wine in your hand, a snack and cheese spaetzle on the table. Our tips for culinary hikes.
Pilgrimage routes in Austria
Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.