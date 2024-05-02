Tobogganing in Austria
High up, but fast down – fun for the whole family!

Get to the top by foot, with a lift, or a "Toboggan Taxi", and when you arrive, there are cosy huts, cool sledding tracks, and a beautiful view to enjoy!

Austrians love the winter! Family time, delicious food, and lots of fun in the fresh mountain air; and what better a way to enjoy all of this than a day of tobogganing? Tobogganing is very popular in Austria for this very reason and most Alpine regions boast well developed runs! But it's not just confined to the mountains. Take Vienna, for example, where there are sledding routes on hills, in parks, and on the outskirts of the city.

If you choose to walk, sledding can be a great workout, burning some calories before plunging down the mountain between the trees. For those with small children or who simply don't want to walk, there's often a lift or a "Toboggan Taxi" to bring everyone to the top. However you choose to get up, you're almost always rewarded with a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding mountains.

Naturally, that's not all you'll find at the top, usually there's also an authentic Austrian mountain hut where you can stop for Austrian specialities like Kaspressknödelsuppe (cheese dumpling soup) or Kaiserschmarren (shredded pancakes with apple sauce and icing sugar) before the wild ride down! We challenge you to find a more authentic Austrian winter experience!

Top 5 toboggan runs in Austria

Katschberg Lieser-Maltatal: Tobogganing day and night

Silberregion Karwendel: Tirol's longest toboggan run

Hochkönig Region: Family toboggan fun

Murau Region: Chair lift or natural toboggan run

Brandnertal: Night tobogganing and toboggan safari

Toboganning in Carinthia

Hohe Tauern: Moonlight adventure

In the Hohe Tauern National Park region, you'll find well-prepared sledding tracks, including routes for night sledding.

Night toboganning in Carinthia

Nassfeld-Pressegger See Region

A relaxing walk to the start sets the mood for a day of fun! Toboggan rentals are available at the entrance to the tracks.

Nassfeld-Pressegger See

Katschberg Lieser-Maltatal Region

Sledding is a part of every winter holiday in this region. Here you'll find natural sledding tracks in the valley and on the mountain.

Katschberg Lieser-Maltatal

Sledding in Bad Kleinkirchheim

Sledding in the day, moonlit toboggan, or a rapid ride on the roller bobsleigh track at the Kaiserburg? The choice is yours!

Bad Kleinkirchheim

Tobogganing in Upper Austria

Trockentann Toboggan Run in Bad Goisern

Bad Goisern has already hosted the world championship for natural toboggan. Track daredevils will love the thrilling Trockentann run.

Trockentann Toboggan Run

Zottensberg Natural Toboggan Run

Tobogganing in the Pyhrn-Priel holiday region is a great winter activity - fun guaranteed day or night on the floodlit Zott natural toboggan run.

Zottensberg Natural Toboggan Run

Hinterstoder Natural Toboggan Run

Not far from Hinterstoder's centre, this natural toboggan run is illuminated until 11 PM. Tobogganing fun for all ages, at all hours of the day.

Hinterstoder Natural Toboggan Run

Tobogganing in SalzburgerLand

Wildkogel Arena

What an adventure! Here you'll find the longest floodlit toboggan run in the world: 14 kilometres long, 1,300 metres vertical descent, and floodlit until 10 pm.

Wildkogel Arena

Werfenweng

Sporty uphill and fast downhill - that's the motto for the natural toboggan run with numerous hairpin bends. If you want a comfy ride to the top, order a "Toboggan Taxi".

Werfenweng

Wagrain-Kleinarl

This natural toboggan run, located at 1,758 metres above sea level and accessible on foot, is the longest in the Salzburg SportWelt. Hire a sled and off you go.

Wagrain-Kleinarl

Zell am See-Kaprun Region

Whether it's during the day with the family or in the evening on a romantic moonlit toboggan adventure; you're guaranteed to have fun on the various toboggan runs.

Zell am See-Kaprun Region

Salzburger Saalachtal

In the Salzburger Saalachtal there are natural toboggan runs almost 10 kilometres long as well as hire stations to rent the right equipment.

Salzburger Saalachtal

Saalbach Region

Tobogganing fun on 3 different runs: Spielberghaus, Maisalm or Reiterkogel - there are also night-time floodlight toboggan runs for those that just can't get enough.

Saalbach Region

Tobogganing in Lower Austria

Semmering adventure toboggan run

3 kilometres long, with tunnels and magical lighting effects, the Semmering adventure toboggan run is truly magical. Bring your family and friends and enjoy the ride.

Semmering adventure toboggan run

Tobogganing at Annaberg

The beautiful natural toboggan run on the Tirolerkogel is located away from the hustle and bustle of the ski area. You can reach the top on foot in around 2 hours.

Tobogganing at Annaberg

St. Corona am Wechsel

Included in the admission to the Wexl Arena Winter Adventure Land, all toboggan fans can spend the whole day on the toboggan run.

St. Corona am Wechsel

Tobogganing in Styria

Schladming-Dachstein Region

Tobogganing - aside from skiing - is perhaps the most popular sport in the region. And those who like tobogganing during the day will equally love it at night.

Schladming-Dachstein Region

Rittisberg

Enjoy the illuminated 3.5-kilometre toboggan run at night. The chairlift takes you to the top, with toboggan hire and refreshment stops.

Rittisberg

Galsterberg

If you fancy some winter magic on a 5-kilometre natural toboggan run, the Galsterberg is just the place for you: the sweeping and winding track is open day and night!

Galsterberg

Tobogganing in Tirol

Zillertal

Whether you're in the sunshine or under a starry sky: Zillertal has 48 kilometres of groomed toboggan runs, 28 kilometres of which are floodlit at night.

Zillertal

Stubaital

The Stubai Valley has 12 toboggan runs that have been awarded the "Natural Toboggan Run Seal of Approval". Some of these are open day or night!

Stubaital

Tiroler Oberland

Nauders is home to Tirol's longest toboggan run at 8 kilometres. There is a cable car that will bring you to the top at 2,200 metres (toboggan hire is available).

Tiroler Oberland

Ischgl

Ischgl's night toboggan run at the Silvrettabahn is closed during the day, but at night you can ride the 7km run from 2,320 metres.

Ischgl

Sustainability Tips

How can we balance winter holidays and climate change?

- Choose sustainable ski resorts

- Book environmentally friendly hotels

- Spend your winter holiday at an organic farm

- Travel by train

- Use sustainable transport options in the ski area

- Rent ski equipment that meets environmental standards

- Stay on the designated trails (to help preserve the wilderness!)

- Enjoy regional, seasonal, and organic food

- Try slow winter activities

Sustainable winter holidays

Tobogganing in Vorarlberg

Biosphere Großes Walsertal

In Sonntag-Stein, the 4.8-kilometre-long toboggan run leads from the top station of the chairlift across several Alpine regions to the top station of the gondola lift.

Biosphere Reserve Großes Walsertal

Laterns

There is a postcard-perfect 355 metre descent to conquer on this varied 4 kilometre route. You can reach the start comfortably by train or on foot.

Laterns

Bregenzerwald

The Bregenzerwald natural toboggan runs are just as much fun for children during the day as they are for groups of friends hurtling down into the valley in the evening.

Bregenzerwald

Golm im Montafon

Hit the bends! This 3 kilometre long natural toboggan run has an impressive 21 hairpin bends and a gradient of up to 13%. Sledge hire is available in Vandans.

Golm im Montafon

FAQs

The longest floodlit toboggan run in the world is located in the Wildkogel Arena in SalzburgerLand: 14 kilometres long, 1,300 metres difference in altitude and floodlit until 10 pm.

Wildkogel-Arena

Yes, you can actually go tobogganing in Vienna! The city has several toboggan hills that can be used if there is enough snow. Popular places include:

  • Hohe Warte

  • Jesuitenwiese in the Prater

  • Coffee house hill in Dehnepark

  • Oberlaa spa gardens

  • Schafberg

  • Pötzleinsdorf Palace Park

  • Cobenzl / Am Himmel

  • Lainz zoo

  • Türkenschanzpark

Tobogganing in Vienna

Night tobogganing in SalzburgerLand

Night tobogganing in Tirol

Night tobogganing in Styria

Night tobogganing in Upper Austria

Night tobogganing in Lower Austria

Night tobogganing in Vorarlberg

This might also be interesting

Castle and Palace Tours for Children

Climbing medieval towers, dressing up like back in the day, or searching for ghosts: In Austria's castles, history comes alive as a magical journey through time.

Castle and Palace Tours for Children

Horse Riding Holidays in Austria

The greatest happiness on earth is sitting in the saddle of a horse! Here's how - and where - to make your horse riding holiday in Austria an unforgettable experience.

Horse Riding Holidays in Austria

Cruising in Austria

A fresh breeze, paradise in sight: A boat cruise offers a unique perspective on Austria’s regional treasures from the water.

Cruising in Austria

Kneipp Therapy in Austria

Kneipp therapy is a holistic concept by Sebastian Kneipp – and even an Intangible Cultural Heritage – using water affussions, exercise, nutrition, and medicinal plants.

Kneipp therapy in Austria

Road Cycling in Austria

Lush alpine meadows, rugged peaks, gentle fields and shimmering lakes – all rushing past as you ride. The ideal place for it? Austria, of course!

Road Cycling in Austria

Pleasure hiking in Austria

The culinary delight is the goal: A glass of wine in your hand, a snack and cheese spaetzle on the table. Our tips for culinary hikes.

Tips for culinary hikes

Pilgrimage routes in Austria

Hiking on Austria's impressive pilgrimage routes: Where nature, activity and relaxation come together in a spiritual way.

Pilgrimage routes in Austria

Experiences with animals

Side by side with an alpaca, observe rare birds and spend the day with a marmot: Animal activities promise extraordinary experiences

Experiences with animals
Discover the Best of Austria