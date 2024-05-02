Tobogganing in Austria

Get to the top by foot, with a lift, or a "Toboggan Taxi", and when you arrive, there are cosy huts, cool sledding tracks, and a beautiful view to enjoy!

Austrians love the winter! Family time, delicious food, and lots of fun in the fresh mountain air; and what better a way to enjoy all of this than a day of tobogganing? Tobogganing is very popular in Austria for this very reason and most Alpine regions boast well developed runs! But it's not just confined to the mountains. Take Vienna, for example, where there are sledding routes on hills, in parks, and on the outskirts of the city.

If you choose to walk, sledding can be a great workout, burning some calories before plunging down the mountain between the trees. For those with small children or who simply don't want to walk, there's often a lift or a "Toboggan Taxi" to bring everyone to the top. However you choose to get up, you're almost always rewarded with a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding mountains.

Naturally, that's not all you'll find at the top, usually there's also an authentic Austrian mountain hut where you can stop for Austrian specialities like Kaspressknödelsuppe (cheese dumpling soup) or Kaiserschmarren (shredded pancakes with apple sauce and icing sugar) before the wild ride down! We challenge you to find a more authentic Austrian winter experience!