Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in Linz, right at the Danube river.

It's full of energy and open to new trends: Linz has long made a name for itself as a city of art. Perhaps it is due to its industrial heritage and the rugged charm of the nearby harbour cranes: art, culture and technology intertwine in a particularly exciting way here.

Linz, a UNESCO City of Media Arts is characterised by an innovative cultural scene, promotes digital arts and is home to the renowned Ars Electronica Center.

Facts about Linz
Inhabitants:approx. 212,578
State capital:of the federal state of Upper Austria
Area:95.048 km²
Viewpoint:Pöstlingberg

The music theatre in Linz stuns both architecturally and acoustically, in the main room as well as the foyer. The restaurant on the 4th floor is also an experience.

Linz from all perspectives

Top highlights

Ars Electronica Center: Museum of the future

The old town: Historic and lively

Harbour tour: From the Lentos Museum to the Mural Harbour

Lentos: The museum of contemporary art

Pöstlingberg: A natural oasis and adventure world

Activities in and around Linz

Tours

St. Mary's Cathedral (New Cathedral)

Mural Harbor: Graffiti gallery

Linz Castle Museum

City tours

Excursions around Linz

Sights in Upper Austria

Top events

Pflasterspektakel

7/17/2025 - 7/19/2025

International street art festival

Programme

Linzer Klangwolke

Multimedia show on the Danube

Programme

International Bruckner Festival

9/3/2025 - 10/11/2025

"Open your eyes, music"

Event schedule

Musiktheater

Schedule 2024 / 2025

Musicals, plays, and opera

Programme

Composer

Anton Bruckner

Born on September 4, 1824 in Ansfelden in Upper Austria, Anton Bruckner showed his musical talent at an early age at St. Florian's Abbey. As an organ virtuoso, he impressed with his improvisations, but his greatest passion was composing symphonies. Long misunderstood by Viennese high culture, he struggled for recognition. It was only later in life that he achieved fame and numerous honours.

The composer's legacy lives on in the Brucknerhaus Linz and the Anton Bruckner Private University. In his honour, the annual Bruckner Festival is held, featuring classical music at the highest level. With his innovative style, Anton Bruckner shaped the symphony and is considered one of the most important composers of his time.

More about Anton Bruckner

Experience culinary delights in Upper Austria - Enjoy the real thing!

Discover Upper Austrian cuisine

Recipes

Linzer Cake

This shortcake pastry is the oldest-known cake in the world.

Show recipe

Linzer Augen

This is the recipe for one of the most famous and traditional biscuits in Austria.

Show recipe

Unique places to stay

Motel one on the main square

Best Western Spinnerei Linz

Hotel am Domplatz

Cubierta: URBANAUTS FLATS

For a relaxed city trip

Linz Card

Discover Linz while saving money: Free travel on public transport in the city,, free admission to many museums and a 10-Euro Danube Culture Bonus. Choose from three options: the 1-day card, the 2-day card incl. a round trip with the Pöstlingbergbahn cable care and the 3-day card, which comes with a 5-Euro restaurant voucher on top.

The Linz Card is available online, at the Tourist Information and in selected museums and hotels.

All advantages at a glance

FAQ

Linz offers an exciting mix of culture, nature and modern technology. Here are the highlights:

  • The Ars Electronica Center, often referred to as the "Museum of the Future", is an interactive museum and a landmark of the city.

  • The Lentos Art Museum houses a collection of modern and contemporary art.

  • The Mariendom (New Cathedral) is the largest church in Austria. The tower offers a stunning view of the city.

  • The Pöstlingberg provides a wonderful panoramic view of the city and the Danube river.

  • The Castle Museum offers insights into the history of nature, culture and technology.

  • The Main square and the Old Town with numerous historic buildings, cafés and shops.

  • Mural Harbor: The harbour of Linz has been transformed into an open-air gallery where international artists showcase graffiti and murals on a large scale.

Linz is a city that combines industry, art, nature and technology in an exciting way.

  • Linz has a long tradition as an Industrial city mainly due to the voestalpine, one of Europe's largest steel companies.

  • The Ars Electronica Festival is a world-famous celebration of art, technology and society.

  • Linz was European Capital of Culture in 2009 and has since positioned itself as a cultural hotspot. In addition to the Ars Electronica Center, the Lentos Art Museum, the Brucknerhaus and the Landestheater music theatre are among the city's most important cultural institutions.

  • In honour of Anton Bruckner the annual Bruckner Festival presents classical music at the highest level.

  • The Linzer Torte is one of the oldest cake recipes in the world.

  • Mural Harbor has established itself as a centre of street art with one of the largest open-air galleries in Europe.

Here are some recommended restaurants to try when visiting Linz:

  • Josef Linz: A modern inn with a cosy atmosphere.

  • Pianino: A stylish restaurant serving a mixture of Mediterranean and Austrian dishes.

  • Verdi: Sophisticated cuisine in an elegant ambience.

  • Cubus: Right inside the Ars Electronica Center, offers not only great food, but also a fantastic view of the Danube.

  • Der Flohmarkt: A mixture of bar, café and restaurant. The menu offers creative vegetarian and vegan dishes.

  • Promenadenhof: A traditional restaurant in the heart of Linz, known for its excellent Austrian cuisine.

  • The Donauwirtinnen: Enjoy the city's signature dishes in a family atmosphere directly on the Danube.

  • Jindrak: No visit to Linz is complete without a stop at the Jindrak bakery, known for its famous Linzer Torte.

The official website of Linz Tourism offers a comprehensive event guide. Find out what's going on in the world of the arts, culture, music, theatre and leisure.

Discover the Best of Austria