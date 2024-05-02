Linz in Summer
The city of the future
It's full of energy and open to new trends: Linz has long made a name for itself as a city of art. Perhaps it is due to its industrial heritage and the rugged charm of the nearby harbour cranes: art, culture and technology intertwine in a particularly exciting way here.
Linz, a UNESCO City of Media Arts is characterised by an innovative cultural scene, promotes digital arts and is home to the renowned Ars Electronica Center.
Linz from all perspectives
Top highlights
Tours
Sights in Upper Austria
Top events
Composer
Born on September 4, 1824 in Ansfelden in Upper Austria, Anton Bruckner showed his musical talent at an early age at St. Florian's Abbey. As an organ virtuoso, he impressed with his improvisations, but his greatest passion was composing symphonies. Long misunderstood by Viennese high culture, he struggled for recognition. It was only later in life that he achieved fame and numerous honours.
The composer's legacy lives on in the Brucknerhaus Linz and the Anton Bruckner Private University. In his honour, the annual Bruckner Festival is held, featuring classical music at the highest level. With his innovative style, Anton Bruckner shaped the symphony and is considered one of the most important composers of his time.
Experience culinary delights in Upper Austria - Enjoy the real thing!
Recipes
Unique places to stay
For a relaxed city trip
Discover Linz while saving money: Free travel on public transport in the city,, free admission to many museums and a 10-Euro Danube Culture Bonus. Choose from three options: the 1-day card, the 2-day card incl. a round trip with the Pöstlingbergbahn cable care and the 3-day card, which comes with a 5-Euro restaurant voucher on top.
The Linz Card is available online, at the Tourist Information and in selected museums and hotels.
FAQ
This might also be interesting
Linz in Winter
Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in the Danube city of Linz.
Linz in Summer
Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in Linz, right at the Danube river.
Graz in Winter
Stroll through the festively decorated streets, immerse yourself in the winter atmosphere, and visit cosy cafés and Christmas markets.
Bregenz in Winter
The state capital of Vorarlberg, located on Lake Constance, boasts exciting architecture and rich traditions.
Bregenz in Summer
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Constance, the city of Bregenz boasts exciting modern architecture.
St. Pölten in Winter
St. Pölten, the capital of Lower Austria, is full of contrasts: Roman traces and Celtic influences meet Baroque, Art Nouveau, and modern architecture.
Innsbruck in Winter
A golden roof, fortified buildings and avant-garde cable car stations: The city on the Inn surprises, amazes and delights - in winter too, of course.