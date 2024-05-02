Exciting architecture, technology and experimental art merge in an impressive way in Linz, right at the Danube river.

It's full of energy and open to new trends: Linz has long made a name for itself as a city of art. Perhaps it is due to its industrial heritage and the rugged charm of the nearby harbour cranes: art, culture and technology intertwine in a particularly exciting way here.

Linz, a UNESCO City of Media Arts is characterised by an innovative cultural scene, promotes digital arts and is home to the renowned Ars Electronica Center.