Sights, culture and architecture as well as restaurants, magical places and the people make every single one of Austria's cities special.

Feeling the vibrant energy of a city is truly enriching. Each of Austria’s nine provincial capitals has its own distinct atmosphere that is unique to that place. This urban charm is shaped by landmarks, cultural treasures, fascinating architecture, as well as cafés, restaurants, special spots, unique neighbourhoods – and of course, the people who live there.

Austria’s long history has resulted in a wealth of landmarks, from magnificent palaces, castles, and monasteries to historic towns. Its cultural heritage is just as exciting as the many modern cultural attractions.