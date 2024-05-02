When the serene atmosphere of a monastery brings inner freedom and tranquillity: A spiritual retreat in a house of silence makes it possible.

In Austria, many historic monasteries and abbeys open their doors to guests, offering a haven where the hustle and bustle of everyday life is left behind. Here, silence and mindfulness take centre stage, revealing what often goes unnoticed in daily life: The rhythm of your own breath, a renewed warmth in your heart, or the simple beauty of a blooming rose in the monastery garden.

These retreats are often about reconnecting with the flow of life, feeling a sense of unity with the creative forces of nature, or simply experiencing a new zest for life. Find your "Lebensgefühl" in Austria.