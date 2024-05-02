Accommodation in Austria
From designer chalets to rustic alpine huts - Austria's accommodation puts everyone in a holiday mood.

In Austria, special accommodations offer an extraordinary holiday experience. They uniquely combine nature and comfort: Whether in a cosy chalet with mountain views, a tree house in the middle of the woods, or a glamping tent that combines a close-to-nature experience with modern amenities - these places create a special atmosphere of relaxation.

Special accommodation

From Vorarlberg to Vienna, welcoming hosts create the perfect holiday experience for their guests. This is where the spirit of Austria truly comes alive.

Unusual Accommodation in Austria

These exceptional accommodations are an experience!

Family Hotels

In Austria's family hotels, holidays become an adventure for the whole family. Together, you'll discover new worlds, try new things, and create lifelong memories!

Dog-Friendly Holidays in Austria

Whether you're hiking in the mountains, enjoying a wellness hotel, or exploring a city, these dog-friendly hotels warmly welcome your four-legged friends.

Eco-certified Accommodation

Energy concepts, saving resources, organic quality: Many Austrian hotels offer what their climate-conscious guests are increasingly looking for - sustainable holidays.

Sleeping in a castle

Slumber in the midst of magnificent halls and mysterious vaults as the nobility once did.

Holidays in a monastery

When the serene atmosphere of a monastery brings inner freedom and tranquillity: A spiritual retreat in a house of silence makes it possible.

Ski-in-Ski-out Accommodations

Those who have chosen their ski holiday accommodation on the piste will appreciate the comfort.

Accommodation close to nature

Farm Holidays

On a farm holiday, nature, relaxation, and sustainability take centre stage. Guests who love country life will find their bliss here.

Holidays in a Chalet

The rural idyll and stylish comfort make a chalet holiday in Austria an authentic experience.

Camping and Glamping

Experience nature with all your senses from the moment you open your eyes in the morning: Camping is a unique holiday philosophy – discover Austria's most beautiful spots

Holidays on an Alpine pasture

It's a completely different life that awaits you on an alpine pasture - but it's infinitely worth it!

Wellness Hotels

Relax and unwind in the thermal baths, enjoy panoramic views of the Alps: wellness in Austria and in the most beautiful wellness hotels will transform your senses.

Wellness with a view: Relaxation and Alpine panoramas

Relaxing in a wellness pool with stunning views of the Alps - some resorts perfectly blend relaxation for body and mind with extraordinary panoramas.

Wellness, very private: Private Spas in Austria

Many hotels in Austria are wellness oases. In the private spa, relaxation becomes a sensory experience, with nature often at the forefront.

Accessible Travel and Cultural Inclusion in Austria

