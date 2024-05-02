Lovingly renovated castle and palace hotels combine the charm of historic edifices with contemporary comfort and have guests revel in dreams of bygone eras.

Castle dreams

Castles and palaces are an integral part of Austria’s landscape and enchant with their ancient walls, towers and ramparts. Their secret walkways and romantic parks contain riddles about past eras and are a testament to the long cultural history of our country.

Reasons enough to enjoy this special atmosphere during an overnight stay: Austria’s castle and palace hotels offer the opportunity to stay at those revered buildings.

What makes a palace stay so relaxing

A change of scenery stimulates the senses and affords new perspectives. The unusual palace atmosphere does its part to help you escape the daily grind: New impressions, magnificent architecture, and different background sounds help to immerse yourself in a new world. The peace and relative seclusion of most castles and palaces is another welcome factor that contributes to the relaxation of body and mind and will help recharge your batteries.

Many of Austria’s palace hotels offer exclusive service and top-notch amenities so that guests can experience the historic setting at the same time as modern luxuries, wellness treatments and award-winning cuisine.