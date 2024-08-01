Let yourself unwind in the thermal baths and soak in the relaxing ambience of exclusive spa landscapes. Experience it at around 40 thermal spas across Austria.

When it's warm and steamy

Austria has around 40 thermal baths, where water bubbles, flows, and steams. A bathing facility can only be called a “thermal bath” if it has its own spring and groundwater with a discharge temperature of over 20°C. What’s unique about thermal water is its blend of minerals and trace elements, which can offer various health benefits.

Can thermal water help?

Research suggests that regular thermal baths and sauna visits can help reduce stress and promote relaxation. This positive effect is partly due to a decrease in cortisol levels, often called the "stress hormone." Studies also indicate that different types of thermal water can have varying effects. If you're curious about which mineral combinations are effective for specific conditions, it's best to contact the thermal baths directly before your visit.