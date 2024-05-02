Ski & Wellness: From the Slope to the Spa

A true highlight! The Alpine Spa Aqua Dome in Tirol

It has been a fantastic and beautiful winter day, with sunshine, powder snow and skiing fun. In fact, one like many in Austria's Alpine regions, thriving with hospitality and outdoor activities. Your body is exhausted, the spirit refreshed. Time to get out of the skiwear and into the spa world! Sounds like your idea of a perfect holiday? Then the Aqua Dome might be just right for you.

Get comfy in one of the huge floating outdoor pools filled with pleasantly warm water, and enjoy panoramic views of the snow-covered mountain that you skied down just a little earlier. You can choose between a sulfur, brine and massage pool. Right in the middle, the Spa Dome, the crystal-shaped centrepiece of this wellness paradise, arches over one of the pools. Saunas, relaxing treatments in the spa area, a cosy lounge oasis and a fitness studio complete the offer of this Tyrolean wellness temple. Traveling with little ones in tow? In the "Alpen Arche Noah" kids' world attractions such as a tire slide or a funnel slide ensure that they are having fun, too.