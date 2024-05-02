Wine taverns near Lake Neusiedl
The shallow, salt-rich Neusiedler See isn’t just Austria’s biggest lake; it’s also a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of Europe’s rare steppe lakes. With its sweeping reed beds and incredible wildlife, it’s a dream for nature lovers. The wide, open landscapes are as calming as they are invigorating—just like the local treats and house wines in the cosy, rustic, and modern wine taverns (Heurige and Buschenschänke) around the lake. So, let’s explore what these charming spots have to offer. Ausg'steckt is! (It's open!)
The three wine-growing regions around Lake Neusiedl
The warm climate, with plenty of sunshine, and the diverse soils around Neusiedler See create ideal conditions for producing fine white and red wines.
In the northern area of the lake, with its stony, sandy-loam soils, the fruity and spicy Zweigelt thrives, as do Blaufränkisch, St. Laurent, Pinot Noir, and Merlot. Along the Leitha Mountains to the west of the lake, mineral-rich white wines, including Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, and Neuburger, are the stars of the region’s historic vineyards. And there’s also the Ruster Ausbruch—a top-class dessert wine.
Why Ausbruch? Ausbruch refers to sweet wines made from noble rot grapes. Noble rot, or “Edelfäule,” is caused by a fungus that draws water out of the grapes, making them shrivel like raisins. Since the berries are individually “broken out” by hand, they’re described as Ausbruch.
Selected Buschenschänken and Heurigen
Gut Oggau in Oggau
“Burgenland’s Best Heuriger 2024” (Falstaff): At the Heuriger am Gut Oggau, the Tscheppe-Eselböck family serves up organic wines alongside refined regional dishes with an international twist. Top-notch ambience!
Buschenschank Schandl in Rust
In the heart of Rust’s historic old town, enjoy hearty seasonal dishes (like Pannonian minestrone) paired with local wines. Tip: try the Furmint. Lovely courtyard setting!
Rebhof Sommer in Mörbisch
A small, exquisite menu featuring specialties from the Burgenland and house wines that taste even better in the cosy courtyard.
Genusslaube in Jois
Here, you’ll find unconventional, organic-certified regional dishes—from Leithagebirge mouflon to fresh goat’s cheese—plus delightful small bites in jars and vegan options.
Preschitz Winery in Neusiedl
Classic Buschenschank fare (try the National Park sausages!), seasonal wild herb dishes, and vegan delicacies crafted by a certified herb expert. Wonderfully varied!
Eberherr Winery in St. Margarethen
The wines come from the estate itself, and the cold dishes are both classic and creative: enjoy Blunzn (blood sausage), salmon mousse, pressed sausage, and almond-leek spread. Lovely courtyard setting!!
Sloboda Winery in Podersdorf
Beach bar vibes near the lake: traditional dishes meet experimental wines (try the “Wellentänzer”). The “Kostquarett” tasting offers a perfect introduction to local food and wine culture.
Haider Winery in Podersdorf
House wines from three generations and delicious cold bites—mixed platters, spreads, and pastries—are served in a truly beautiful courtyard.
Winery zur Dankbarkeit in Podersdorf
Mangalitza pork, steppe beef, and tasty pickled vegetables are served in the courtyard behind the legendary inn. The wines are wonderful across the board—try the Pinot Gris!
Buschenschank Gowerl-Haus in Illmitz
Pork from their own Mangalitza pigs is prepared in many different ways alongside other regional specialties, including Illmitz Leberkäs.
Guttmann Winery in Weiden am See
The shady garden, with oleanders, orange, and citrus trees, is as beautiful as it sounds. The Heuriger dishes are seasonal and typical of the region, just like the wines.
Lehner's BioBuschenSchank zum Rebstöckl in Gols
From sheep's cheese to lardo spread on bread: freshly prepared dishes from organic farming, including plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, are served here. Perfect for slowing down!
Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel National Park
The landscapes of the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park are the complete opposite of the mountainous regions Austria is known for.
The Pannonian plain is flat, with diverse soils and expansive grasslands: Wetlands, pasturelands, reed beds, dry meadows, sand steppes, and saline areas all interconnect like puzzle pieces, providing a habitat for hundreds of bird species and impressive animals like Grey cattle and wild horses, creating a unique ecosystem that can’t be found anywhere else in the country. However, the region around Neusiedler See is not just a natural space—it’s also a centuries-old cultural landscape, with viticulture playing a central role.
Wild nature: In the so-called preservation zones of the nature park, i.e. natural areas without exploitation, endangered domestic animal breeds such as water buffalo, Gray cattle and white donkeys, also known as baroque donkeys, roam free.