Lake Neusiedl
Swimming in a unique steppe lake
Introduction
A Birdwatcher’s Paradise: The Magic of Lake Neusiedl
Lake Neusiedl is a unique steppe lake whose shallow, reed-fringed waters evoke a sense of vastness and tranquillity. Unlike Austria's alpine lakes, Lake Neusiedl captivates its visitors with an open, seemingly endless landscape, surrounded by gentle hills and vineyards. It’s a beautiful place—soft and serene. Here, holidaymakers experience a blend of nature and culture: Burgenland is a region renowned for its excellent wines, and the cosy lakeside restaurants are perfect for a relaxed sunset drink.
For those who prefer a more active holiday, the well-maintained paths are ideal for cycling, while sailing and windsurfing are popular with the often perfect wind conditions.
Birdwatching in the National Park
A rustling in the grass hints at its presence. Then, a white bird’s head with a jaunty crest appears, looking directly towards the spotting scope—a precise instrument that reveals every detail: it’s a lapwing, nesting every spring on the marshy meadows along the shores of Lake Neusiedl.
In the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park, birdwatchers move gently and quietly. Silence, patience, and focus are key on these professionally guided birdwatching safaris. One natural spectacle after another unfolds here, and with the guidance of the skilled National Park rangers, there’s a good chance of spotting some of the 340 bird species that inhabit this Burgenland steppe lake—offering a diversity found nowhere else in Europe’s interior.
Bathing tips and lidos
Lido Podersdorf
It's definitely the kids who call the shots here! A round of stand-up paddling, surfing or just splashing around to your heart's content?
Lido Illmitz
If you're looking for typical Pannonian charm, you'll find it here in the heart of the Neusiedler See-Seewinkel National Park. It's best to get to know it for yourself!
Lido Neusiedl am See
Lake Neusiedl has been known as the "Sea of the Viennese" since 1927, when the first bathing facility opened in Neusiedl - today a modern, well-kept, quiet lido.
Bathing, water sports, and boat rental on Lake Neusiedl
Be active on Lake Neusiedl
Lake Neusiedl Cycling Routes
Birdwatching on Lake NeusiedlThere is no better place for birdwatching than the area around the salt pans of the Seewinkel and the reed belt of Lake Neusiedl. You can spot these animals here.
The bee-eater
Colorful from head to toe! As a migratory bird, the bee-eater has its winter home in Africa and comes to visit during the summer to breed in peace
The lapwing
A reliable messenger for spring! The lapwing breeds in the region until November. Its characteristic specialty is to call out its own name.
The spoonbill
90 breeding pairs colonize Lake Neusiedl - a particularly important breeding site for this rare species. Spoonbills find their food in the flooded meadows.
The Great Bustard
It is the heaviest flying bird in the world, weighing up to 16 kilograms. Endangered worldwide, it can be observed in the fens.
The most beautiful summer restaurants on Lake Neusiedl
Das Fritz in Weiden
There's always something going on at Fritz! Whether it's for dining, celebrating or getting married. The space is great and the distant view of the lake is heavenly.
Restaurant Strandhaus Mörbisch
Located directly on the lake, events with live music take place here regularly. Come and enjoy the relaxed atmosphere.
The Burgenland Wine Routes
Burgenland's wine routes span approximately 14,000 hectares of vineyards. Although Burgenland is small in size, as Austria's second-largest wine region, it is truly impressive! This applies not only to its scale but also to the quality of its wines. What makes Burgenland's wines exceptional are the excellent soils, the hot, dry Pannonian climate, and the presence of Lake Neusiedl, which acts as a natural reservoir of warmth and humidity.
Find here more information about hiking routes in Burgenland.
Vineyards on Lake Neusiedl
If you're exploring Lake Neusiedl and enjoy fine wine, Burgenland is a must. Known for its passionate winemakers and exceptional Heurige, the region produces wines that reflect their origin, thanks to quality soil, climate, and winemaking skill.
This results in excellent white wines like Pinot Blanc, Chardonnay, and Welschriesling, along with full-bodied reds such as Blaufränkisch, Blau Zweigelt, blends, and Merlot.
6 excellent wineries
Tip: Pay a visit to the Wine Academy Austria in Rust!
National Park Lake Neusiedl-Seewinkel
Salt pans, reed beds and incredible biodiversity – Neusiedler See–Seewinkel National Park is a landscape full of contrasts and surprises. To truly understand it, join a guided ranger tour.
On foot, experienced national park rangers lead visitors to hidden spots, share stories about migratory birds, wild cattle and rare plants – and help reveal the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary. Tours start at the visitor centre in Illmitz – the ideal gateway to exploring this vast, peaceful steppe lake.