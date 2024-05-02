Austria’s centuries-old abbeys and monasteries are places of reflection, rich in cultural heritage, and serve as sanctuaries for those seeking peace and tranquillity.

Find peace, experience nature, connect with history

Austria is home to countless heavenly destinations, with magnificent abbeys and monasteries scattered throughout the country. Each one is a splendid example of sacral architecture, often housing vast cultural treasures. Priceless libraries, ornate marble halls, and museums attract those with a passion for (art) history. These storied sites offer not only a place for inner reflection and spiritual respite, they are popular destination for everyone with a deep appreciation of art and architecture.

Many abbeys and monasteries were founded during the Middle Ages, and their rich history is reflected in the diverse architectural styles found within their walls. The most significant transformations occurred during the Baroque era. Today, many of these abbeys serve as vibrant cultural venues, while others offer fasting retreats or are renowned for their home-brewed beer, artisanal delicacies, and beautiful herb gardens.