Austria's Most Magnificent Abbeys and Monasteries
Sanctuaries of peace and tranquility
Find peace, experience nature, connect with history
Austria is home to countless heavenly destinations, with magnificent abbeys and monasteries scattered throughout the country. Each one is a splendid example of sacral architecture, often housing vast cultural treasures. Priceless libraries, ornate marble halls, and museums attract those with a passion for (art) history. These storied sites offer not only a place for inner reflection and spiritual respite, they are popular destination for everyone with a deep appreciation of art and architecture.
Many abbeys and monasteries were founded during the Middle Ages, and their rich history is reflected in the diverse architectural styles found within their walls. The most significant transformations occurred during the Baroque era. Today, many of these abbeys serve as vibrant cultural venues, while others offer fasting retreats or are renowned for their home-brewed beer, artisanal delicacies, and beautiful herb gardens.
Lower Austria's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries
Melk Abbey
Melk Abbey was founded in the 11th century and majestically towers over the Danube. It is famous for its spectacular library and charming abbey gardens.
Benedictine Abbey Göttweig
Perched on a hill above the Danube Valley, the monastery rises as a powerhouse of the 18th century. Must-sees: the panoramic views and the stunning Baroque interiors.
Klosterneuburg Abbey
Built in the 12th century and transformed in the Baroque era, Klosterneuburg Abbey blends imperial heritage with sacred art. Perfect for a day trip from Vienna.
Cistercian Abbey Stift Heiligenkreuz
Founded in the 12th century and nestled in the Vienna Woods, Heiligenkreuz Abbey continues its rich musical tradition of Gregorian chants to this day.
Altenburg Abbey
Founded in the 12th century, Altenburg Abbey is home to an impressive library. The 'Garden of Religions' stands as a symbol of intercultural exchange.
Seitenstetten Abbey
Located in the Mostviertel, Seitenstetten Abbey is a beautiful example of 18th century Baroque architecture and features expansive gardens.
Geras Abbey
Dating back to the 12th century, Geras Abbey is nestled in the peaceful landscape of the Waldviertel. It is cherished as a retreat for fasting seminars.
Pernegg Abbey
Pernegg Abbey, which also dates back to the 12th century, is a popular location for fasting retreats and meditation. The garden is a place of serene silence.
Upper Austria's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries
St. Florian Abbey
St. Florian Abbey honours Anton Bruckner with an organ named after the composer. Its renowned historical library boasts an impressive 150,000 volumes.
Schlägl Monastery
The walls of the monastery hold over 800 years of history, including a Gothic church, a Romanesque crypt, and a Neo-Baroque library.
Kremsmünster Abbey
Kremsmünster is considered one of the largest Baroque monastic buildings in the country. Benedictine monks reside here, and the abbey also houses a museum.
Cistercian Monastery of Schlierbach
In the Baroque abbey, there's prayer, reading, and work. Plus, creative and joyful craftsmanship thrives in the abbey's own cheesery and a glass-painting workshop.
Mondsee Benedictine Monastery
The Benedictine monastery of Mondsee leverages its historic lakeside setting to serve as a venue for cultural events.
Engelszell Trappist Convent
Engelszell Abbey produces unique delicacies such as liqueurs, cheeses, and beers – all set against the backdrop of the serene Trappist order.
Reichersberg Abbey
The imposing abbey, founded in 1084, houses an extensive library and historic manuscripts, and hosts numerous educational and cultural events.
Salzburg's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries
St. Peter's Abbey
Located in the heart of Salzburg, St. Peter's Archabbey is the oldest Benedictine monastery in the German-speaking world and a renowned institution in the city's history.
Nonnberg Abbey
Founded in 714, Nonnberg Abbey is the oldest nunnery in the world, impressing visitors with its Romanesque architecture and Gothic elements in the abbey church.
The metaphor of Austria’s abbeys as time capsules of European history is indeed apt. For centuries, these esteemed sacred institutions have meticulously collected and preserved a wealth of art and cultural documents.
During the Middle Ages, these abbeys were not only spiritual centres but also vibrant hubs of trade and education. Situated along key trade routes, they attracted merchants and were deeply integrated into the economic life of their towns.
Initially, life in the monasteries combined prayer, the study of sacred texts, and physical labour. This not only ensured the community’s survival but also fostered research and education. As abbeys often operated schools and maintained extensive libraries and scriptoriums, they became crucial centres for the transfer of knowledge.
Tirol's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries
Stams Abbey
Founded in 1273, Stams Abbey boasts an impressive Baroque church. The Bernardisaal, with its opulent stucco work, and the musical events are particularly renowned.
Styria's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries
Admont Benedictine Abbey
Founded in 1074, the abbey is famous for the world's largest monastic library, built in the late Baroque period. Its modern art gallery creates a link to the present day.
Basilika Mariazell
Founded in the 12th century, Mariazell Basilica is a major centre of Marian devotion, renowned for its late Baroque architecture and the Chapel of Grace.
Cistercian Monastery Rein
Rein Abbey is the world’s oldest continuously operating Cistercian monastery. Its monastic buildings feature both Romanesque and Gothic architectural styles.
Seckau Abbey
Built in the 12th century, Seckau Benedictine Abbey impresses with its late Romanesque cathedral and serves as a cultural centre with a significant art collection.
Benedictine Monastery St. Lambrecht
Founded in the 11th century, St. Lambrecht monastery is situated in a nature park and combines Romanesque and Gothic elements.
Carinthia's most beautiful abbeys and monasteries
Ossiach Abbey
Ossiach Abbey, a Benedictine monastery from the 11th century, now serves as a music academy and venue for the music film festival held in the Baroque church nave.
Millstatt Abbey
Originally founded as a Benedictine monastery in the 11th century, Millstatt Abbey features Romanesque architecture and displays its 400-year-old Lenten cloth at Easter.
Gurk Abbey
Gurk Cathedral was completed in the 12th century and is considered a masterpiece of Romanesque architecture. The crypt is particularly striking, featuring 100 columns.
Sustainability info
The preservation of historic buildings is a remarkable initiative for climate protection in Austria. Why?
Heritage conservation helps save resources by preserving existing buildings, reducing the need for new construction on greenfield sites.
It also plays an important socio-cultural role, contributing to the preservation of historic structures. This strengthens regional identity and enriches the local cultural landscape.
Many historic buildings were constructed using natural materials, often sourced locally. During restorations, efforts are made to use the same materials to maintain the buildings' authenticity.
Moreover, the conservation of habitats for various species of animals and plants is supported. On an ecological level, too, heritage conservation is the right path forward.
