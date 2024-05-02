Experience nature with all your senses from the moment you open your eyes in the morning: Camping is a unique holiday philosophy – discover Austria's most beautiful spots

Camping makes you happy!

Waking up under towering treetops, grass beneath your feet outside the caravan, birdsong in the air, and a view of the mirror-like lake. A friendly “Good morning” from your neighbour. The coffee is already brewing, and everything moves at a calm pace. No rush, no stress. This is how life usually feels at the campsite.

Camping simply makes you happy. It’s incredibly relaxing and even good for your health – several studies prove it. But why is that?