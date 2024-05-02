Experience Culinary SalzburgerLand
Savour local tradition!
Precious and traditional
When fish is caught early in the morning from crystal-clear waters, tree shoots are gathered by top chefs and make their way into the kitchen, and fennel is perfectly cooked in glacier sand, you’re probably sitting at a restaurant table in SalzburgerLand.
In SalzburgerLand, cooking is done with authenticity and passion. It is rooted in tradition but open to new ideas. Creative chefs put a new twist on traditional dishes rooted in SalzburgerLand.
Among lakes in the alpine foothills, alpine meadows and forests, amid breathtaking mountain landscapes and glacier regions in the high mountains, the culinary heroes of SalzburgerLand know how to make good use of the region's bounty. They show that with simple quality products – like alpine butter, mountain cheese, fresh hay milk, and herbs – and traditional recipes with a pinch of creativity, you can create a gourmet menu. SalzburgerLand’s top chefs are setting high standards by skillfully combining the very best regional ingredients.
Foodie favourites in SalzburgerLand
SalzburgerLand's creative top chefs
Alpine cuisine: Andreas Döllerer
In Golling, top chef Andreas Döllerer offers Michelin-starred cuisine and a place to stay. He serves creative dishes from his "Alpine Cuisine" in his pub and restaurant.
Creative cooking with alpine products
"We put Alpine products at the forefront, refining them with modern preparation and cooking techniques," says award-winning chef Andreas Döllerer, describing the style of the new Alpine cuisine. Cheese, whey, and organic yoghurt from mountain farms are transformed into surprising dishes. The freshwater fish are sourced from Sigi Schatteiner, who raises Bluntau char in the purest spring water of Bluntau Valley, specifically for Döllerer. There is also experimentation with game, beef, lamb, wild fruits, herbs, and mushrooms. Andreas Döllerer leads by example, inspiring many chefs to follow in his footsteps.
Culinary specialties from the pastures of the SalzburgerLand
Culinary delights at SalzburgerLand's alpine summer huts
Culinary experiences in the SalzburgerLand
Herb trails in the mountains of the Hochkönig region
Whether you are setting out on your own or with a knowledgeable herbalist, there's loads to discover, experience, and learn on the herb routes of the Hochkönig region.
Culinary themed hike at Hohe Tauern
Step by step, immerse yourself in Alpine life: A culinary hike in the Hohe Tauern National Park from Sportgastein to Bad Gastein.
Cheese making at an alpine dairy
Hay milk cheese from the SalzburgerLand: Alpine dairies in the Tennengau region invite you to enjoy and learn.
Brewery tour in Salzburg
The easiest way discover Salzburg's love for beer is to embark on a beer-themed city tour or visit one of the city's 11 breweries.
Sweet specialties from Salzburg
Salzburger Nockerl
Hailing from the city of Mozart, this light and fluffy dessert looks like a miniature replica of Salzburg’s snow capped-mountains.
FAQ
This might also be interesting
Safety Tips for Mountain Hiking
Experiencing nature, testing your limits and embracing the Alpine way of life – for many, mountain hiking is a true revelation. But safety rules are essential.
Libraries and Literary Hotels
Austria's libraries are treasure troves; literary hotels are peaceful hideaways for book lovers. Discover historic locations, tranquillity, and new perspectives.
The Best Day Trips from Vienna
Uncover new perspectives in nature, culture, and cuisine on your day trips from Vienna. Easily accessible by train and bus, these trips offer a quick, stress-free escape.
Hiking for those afraid of Heights
Afraid of heights but still want to explore the mountains? With the right routes and a bit of preparation, mountain hiking can be an enjoyable experience for you too.
Austria - A Land of Water
Austria’s waters, in all their diverse forms, shape the landscape and invite visitors to hike, cycle, raft or take a refreshing swim.
Craftsmanship from Austria
Handcrafted products are something special. In the art of craftsmanship, quality materials matter just as much as tradition and a spirit of innovation.
Cattle Processions in Austria
In autumn, the cattle drives with their magnificently decorated animals are impressive. The end of the Alpine summer is celebrated in gratitude for a healthy return home.