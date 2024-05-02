Experience Culinary Vorarlberg
Savour creativity!

Vorarlberg tastes of fresh nature, handmade quality, and creative cuisine. Discover regional specialities, unique places to indulge, and exciting culinary experiences.

Creative in nature

In Vorarlberg, chefs have the best ingredients right at their doorstep: fresh fruits and vegetables from the Rhine Valley, wild herbs from the meadows, fish from Lake Constance, and cheese from the Alps—like the typical Sura Kees."

You’ll find regional specialities and souvenirs at farmers’ markets, farm shops, and small delicatessens. If you like, you can get hands-on experience by taking a cooking or cheese-making class.

Creative chefs turn these high-quality ingredients into something even better: wild herbs, hay aromas, or Riebel corn take on exciting new roles. Fresh cheese and caramelised whey ("Sig") make for truly special desserts.

The ambience, often in the style of Vorarlberg’s traditional architecture, complements the culinary experience perfectly. Add a beer from one of the local breweries, a fine schnapps, or fresh spring water—and the indulgence is complete.

Tip:

Culinary hikes combine exercise with delicious food—a treat in both summer and winter.

Foodie favourites in Vorarlberg

Wining and dining in Vorarlberg

Culinary and architectural delights

Cheese culture in Vorarlberg

Culinary hikes in Vorarlberg

Recipes from Vorarlberg

Innovative top-chefs and restaurants

Creative flavours in Vorarlberg's kitchens

What matters most to the young chefs is fresh local produce and a respectful approach to food.

Vorarlberg's Chefs

Starred chef Franziska Hiller

Organic chef and driving force at the Bio-Hotel Schwanen in Bizau.

Biohotel Schwanen

Restaurant Mangold

Wine & dine at the award-winning restaurant of Michael and Andrea Schwarzenbacher near Lake Constance.

Restaurant Mangold

Restaurants in Vorarlberg

Whether it's a top-rated restaurant or a cosy pub, people in Vorarlberg really appreciate good food in the right atmosphere.

Top-restaurants in Vorarlberg

Culinary experiences in Vorarlberg

Culinary hikes

Step by step from course to course: explore the stunning cultural landscapes and sample fine cuisine in mountain restaurants across the Bregenzerwald.

Culinary hikes

Mountain breakfast with a view

Breakfast at 2,130 metres: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with Sura Kees and other local specialities of the scenic Montafon region.

Mountain breakfast in the Montafon

Culinary pleasure tour

The Frööd Restaurant in Brandertal valley, the first foodie stop on this culinary hiking tour, offers stunning views of the Rätikon mountain range.

Culinary pleasure tour

The rise of a cheese superstar

Sura Kees

An old tradition nearly disappeared until it was revived 30 years ago. The Celts already knew about this sour fermented cheese called Sura Kees. However, it lacked a strong following and was not popular for a long time. Once considered a cheese for the poor, it was overshadowed by richer lab cheeses, which are made with rennet to form curds. Sura Kees, however, is made without rennet.

Now, top local chefs have come to appreciate the craft and love using this cheese in their dishes. A young, mild Sura Kees goes great with quinoa and zucchini for a light summer meal, and it’s also fab with bacon if you’re after something a bit richer.

Specialties from Vorarlberg

Käsknöpfle: Macaroni & Cheese - Austrian Style

Each valley in Vorarlberg has its own twist on Käsknöpfle. In the Kleinwalsertal, they like theirs with loads of tangy mountain cheese.

Recipe Kleinwalsertaler Käsknöpfle

Sura Kees from the Montafon

In the Montafon valley, they’re all about this sour fermented cheese. It represents one of the oldest cheese traditions in the Alps.

Montafoner Sura Kees

Vorarlberger Riebel

Riebel, a specialty made from light cornmeal, is served both in its traditional form and as contemporary tapas and desserts.

Recipe for Riebel

FAQ

Creative dining and architecture in Vorarlberg come in many forms at award-winning restaurants and charming inns.

