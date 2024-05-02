Experience Culinary Vorarlberg
Savour creativity!
Creative in nature
In Vorarlberg, chefs have the best ingredients right at their doorstep: fresh fruits and vegetables from the Rhine Valley, wild herbs from the meadows, fish from Lake Constance, and cheese from the Alps—like the typical Sura Kees."
You’ll find regional specialities and souvenirs at farmers’ markets, farm shops, and small delicatessens. If you like, you can get hands-on experience by taking a cooking or cheese-making class.
Creative chefs turn these high-quality ingredients into something even better: wild herbs, hay aromas, or Riebel corn take on exciting new roles. Fresh cheese and caramelised whey ("Sig") make for truly special desserts.
The ambience, often in the style of Vorarlberg’s traditional architecture, complements the culinary experience perfectly. Add a beer from one of the local breweries, a fine schnapps, or fresh spring water—and the indulgence is complete.
Foodie favourites in Vorarlberg
Innovative top-chefs and restaurants
Creative flavours in Vorarlberg's kitchens
What matters most to the young chefs is fresh local produce and a respectful approach to food.
Restaurant Mangold
Wine & dine at the award-winning restaurant of Michael and Andrea Schwarzenbacher near Lake Constance.
Culinary experiences in Vorarlberg
Culinary hikes
Step by step from course to course: explore the stunning cultural landscapes and sample fine cuisine in mountain restaurants across the Bregenzerwald.
Mountain breakfast with a view
Breakfast at 2,130 metres: Enjoy a tasty breakfast with Sura Kees and other local specialities of the scenic Montafon region.
The rise of a cheese superstar
An old tradition nearly disappeared until it was revived 30 years ago. The Celts already knew about this sour fermented cheese called Sura Kees. However, it lacked a strong following and was not popular for a long time. Once considered a cheese for the poor, it was overshadowed by richer lab cheeses, which are made with rennet to form curds. Sura Kees, however, is made without rennet.
Now, top local chefs have come to appreciate the craft and love using this cheese in their dishes. A young, mild Sura Kees goes great with quinoa and zucchini for a light summer meal, and it’s also fab with bacon if you’re after something a bit richer.
Specialties from Vorarlberg
Käsknöpfle: Macaroni & Cheese - Austrian Style
Each valley in Vorarlberg has its own twist on Käsknöpfle. In the Kleinwalsertal, they like theirs with loads of tangy mountain cheese.
Sura Kees from the Montafon
In the Montafon valley, they’re all about this sour fermented cheese. It represents one of the oldest cheese traditions in the Alps.
FAQ
This might also be interesting
Safety Tips for Mountain Hiking
Experiencing nature, testing your limits and embracing the Alpine way of life – for many, mountain hiking is a true revelation. But safety rules are essential.
Libraries and Literary Hotels
Austria's libraries are treasure troves; literary hotels are peaceful hideaways for book lovers. Discover historic locations, tranquillity, and new perspectives.
The Best Day Trips from Vienna
Uncover new perspectives in nature, culture, and cuisine on your day trips from Vienna. Easily accessible by train and bus, these trips offer a quick, stress-free escape.
Hiking for those afraid of Heights
Afraid of heights but still want to explore the mountains? With the right routes and a bit of preparation, mountain hiking can be an enjoyable experience for you too.
Austria - A Land of Water
Austria’s waters, in all their diverse forms, shape the landscape and invite visitors to hike, cycle, raft or take a refreshing swim.
Craftsmanship from Austria
Handcrafted products are something special. In the art of craftsmanship, quality materials matter just as much as tradition and a spirit of innovation.
Cattle Processions in Austria
In autumn, the cattle drives with their magnificently decorated animals are impressive. The end of the Alpine summer is celebrated in gratitude for a healthy return home.