Here you will find a selection of culinary hotspots in Vorarlberg - from rustic inns to high-end award-winning restaurants.

Vorarlberg is home to a remarkable concentration of restaurants with prestigious accolades: Discover top-end venues and culinary gems that elevate the dining experience to the next level. With the utmost respect for local produce, meticulous dedication, and a lot of passion, exceptional chefs are at work. Their creations are a delight for discerning palates.

With clear mountain lakes, cool forests, and alpine pastures offering breathtaking views, the landscape of Vorarlberg is as varied as the culinary offerings from Arlberg to Bregenzerwald and Kleinwalsertal. Explore our specially selected recommendations for top-rated restaurants—unique places where a trifecta of joy, goosebumps, and gastronomic pleasure is guaranteed!

Cheese spätzle, cheese and cream soup, mountain cheese dumplings: Cheese in all its forms and variations is a staple on the tables throughout Vorarlberg—alongside a range of other dishes made from mostly local ingredients, presented either traditionally or innovatively. From game from the forest and fish from Lake Constance to herbs from the garden, every dish is prepared with the highest standards and a generous helping of hospitality.