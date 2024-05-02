The Best Restaurants in Vorarlberg
Vorarlberg is home to a remarkable concentration of restaurants with prestigious accolades: Discover top-end venues and culinary gems that elevate the dining experience to the next level. With the utmost respect for local produce, meticulous dedication, and a lot of passion, exceptional chefs are at work. Their creations are a delight for discerning palates.
With clear mountain lakes, cool forests, and alpine pastures offering breathtaking views, the landscape of Vorarlberg is as varied as the culinary offerings from Arlberg to Bregenzerwald and Kleinwalsertal. Explore our specially selected recommendations for top-rated restaurants—unique places where a trifecta of joy, goosebumps, and gastronomic pleasure is guaranteed!
Cheese spätzle, cheese and cream soup, mountain cheese dumplings: Cheese in all its forms and variations is a staple on the tables throughout Vorarlberg—alongside a range of other dishes made from mostly local ingredients, presented either traditionally or innovatively. From game from the forest and fish from Lake Constance to herbs from the garden, every dish is prepared with the highest standards and a generous helping of hospitality.
Top Restaurants in Vorarlberg
Griggeler Stuba at Burg Vital Resort in Oberlech offers Alpine-Asian cuisine of the highest calibre, renowned as one of the best restaurants in the country. Pure luxury! Similarly, Hotel Aurelio in Lech, a 5-star Superior establishment, excels at balancing traditional and international cuisine with finesse. Another top dining destination in Lech is the refined Stuben at Hotel Gasthof Post, where gourmet experiences await.
Mangold in Lochau is known for its exciting fusion of local (e.g., game) and global (e.g., curry) influences, serving "slow food for the soul without fuss." At Kilian Stuba in Ifen Hotel in Kleinwalsertal, the cuisine is described as cosmopolitan with a touch of French influence, where premium ingredients are crafted into intense, unadulterated top dishes. An experience not to be missed!
Gourmet Restaurants in Vorarlberg
Brasserie Leonis at Löwen Hotel Montafon is a new addition: a stylish venue where French-inspired and Austrian-flavoured cuisine, made from regional and seasonal ingredients, is served. Fuxbau in Stuben am Arlberg embraces the philosophy of purity with its “Berg to Table” motto. The menu features both extravagant, sometimes experimental vegetable dishes and excellent meat creations.
At the art-focused Hotel Hirschen in Bregenzerwald, local ingredients are meticulously refined with a spirit of innovation in one of the country’s most beautiful dining rooms, with many items expertly fermented. Also in Bregenzerwald is Biohotel Schwanen, a pioneering establishment in organic cuisine, where innovative natural cooking is top-tier. Known for contemporary interpretations of game dishes, Montafoner Hof in Tschagguns offers an exceptional dining experience, with delicacies that are particularly enjoyable on the wonderful terrace.
Restaurants with a Special Ambience in Vorarlberg
Restaurant Weiss in Bregenz offers a personal, cosy, and slightly urban ambiance. Here, Milena Broger and Erik Pedersen serve refined tapas-style dishes with Scandinavian touches, complemented by a charming garden. With a view of the village church in Hittisau, Michael Garcia-Lopez at Hotel Gasthof Krone in Bregenzerwälder prepares authentic regional dishes. The traditional dining rooms, furnished with handcrafted furniture, are worth a visit on their own. Sonnenstüble at Hotel Birkenhöhe sources most of its products from farmers in Kleinwalsertal, including veal, cheese, and herbs. Hotel Murmeli in Oberlech boasts a splendid sun terrace, and its culinary offerings, especially fish and seafood, have been impressing guests for three decades.
Restaurants with a Special View in Vorarlberg
Nestled between meadows and mountains, Schulhus in Krumbach, Bregenzerwald offers an unpretentious seasonal cuisine that is truly delightful. A must-try is their ice cream creations! At Restaurant Guth in Lauterach, you dine with a view of a charming garden and sculpture park. Most of the fine dishes with Asian nuances are made from locally sourced ingredients—beef, lamb, fish, vegetables, and herbs. At Mehdafu (“More of It”), you can enjoy seasonal specialities made from the finest regional produce while sitting on a wonderful sun terrace with views of Lake Constance. With the mountains in sight, Himmelwärts at Alpencamping Nenzing serves juicy organic steaks and freshly caught fish from the region. For authentic “fresh market cuisine,” Verwalter in the villa district of Dornbirn offers a historic indoor dining experience, with a terrace and a cosy garden lounge outside.
Inns in Vorarlberg
“Our larder is the Alps, the forests, and the waters,” says Pfeffermühle in Lech about its Austrian cuisine. True to its name, various types of pepper are integral to the menu. At the elegant Gutwinski in Feldkirch, international flair meets creativity, with a menu that also features seasonally inspired dishes. Gufer 55 in Brandnertal transforms products from local forests, fields, and waters into contemporary dishes, often with a touch of Asian influence. At Krone in Langenegg, trout and char from the restaurant's own pond are refined with fresh vegetables and herbs from their garden. A culinary cornerstone, Gasthaus Löwen in Au, Bregenzerwald, features a house distillery and celebrates traditions with classics like Kässpätzle, keeping heritage alive.
Taverns in Vorarlberg
At Gasthof Mohren in Rankweil, the motto is "From nose to tail," with the finest slow food featuring refined details served on the table—enjoyed in the beautiful garden during the summer months. Zanona in Feldkirch is renowned as a top destination for desserts, though many come for its Austrian-Mediterranean cuisine as well. A must-try is their Bouillabaisse! At Restaurant zum Freigeist in Lustenau, the mantra is "Guilt-free indulgence." Most of the ingredients for their contemporary, often unconventional dishes come from nearby farms. Wirtshaus Hoheneck, established on a sunny hill in Kleinwalsertal, is an institution offering light alpine cuisine. The cheese selection and traditional pub classics are equally delightful. Radically regional, Gasthof Schöne Aussicht in Viktorsberg lives up to its name. The focus is on local produce, with the steak tartare being particularly fine.
