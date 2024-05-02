Bad Ischl combines imperial history, culture and natural beauty – a place that reflects the charm, style and lightness of the Salzkammergut.

Bad Ischl is not just a place to visit. It is a way of life – rooted in the imperial era, yet open to the present. Here, where Emperor Franz Joseph once spent his summer retreats, a sense of ease can still be felt today. Amidst grand architecture, blooming parks and the gentle sound of the River Traun, the Salzkammergut reveals its cultivated side.

Operetta concerts at the historic Congress House keep the town’s musical heritage alive, while exhibitions in the former imperial stables offer contemporary perspectives. The combination of tradition and avant-garde shapes the townscape and makes Bad Ischl a centre of culture.

But Bad Ischl is more than a stage. It is also a place of activity. The Katrin, the town’s local mountain, offers panoramic trails, Alpine tranquillity and views of the Salzkammergut that stay with visitors. Those seeking more strenuous activities can explore hiking and mountain biking routes around the town and experience nature in its most original form – quiet, fragrant and expansive.

The Kaiservilla tells a story of history with a personal touch: a summer residence, a retreat and, at times, a setting for world affairs on a small scale. Biedermeier buildings, Art Nouveau façades, narrow lanes and quiet squares invite visitors to pause and explore.

Bad Ischl shows how much strength a place can hold without having to be loud to make an impression. It is a place for people who seek authenticity and appreciate beauty in the details.