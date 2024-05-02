Historic spa house with flower beds, fountain and red staircase, mountain in background, Bad Ischl.
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Bad Ischl
The secret capital of the Salzkammergut region

Bad Ischl combines imperial history, culture and natural beauty – a place that reflects the charm, style and lightness of the Salzkammergut.

Bad Ischl is not just a place to visit. It is a way of life – rooted in the imperial era, yet open to the present. Here, where Emperor Franz Joseph once spent his summer retreats, a sense of ease can still be felt today. Amidst grand architecture, blooming parks and the gentle sound of the River Traun, the Salzkammergut reveals its cultivated side.

Operetta concerts at the historic Congress House keep the town’s musical heritage alive, while exhibitions in the former imperial stables offer contemporary perspectives. The combination of tradition and avant-garde shapes the townscape and makes Bad Ischl a centre of culture.

But Bad Ischl is more than a stage. It is also a place of activity. The Katrin, the town’s local mountain, offers panoramic trails, Alpine tranquillity and views of the Salzkammergut that stay with visitors. Those seeking more strenuous activities can explore hiking and mountain biking routes around the town and experience nature in its most original form – quiet, fragrant and expansive.

The Kaiservilla tells a story of history with a personal touch: a summer residence, a retreat and, at times, a setting for world affairs on a small scale. Biedermeier buildings, Art Nouveau façades, narrow lanes and quiet squares invite visitors to pause and explore.

Bad Ischl shows how much strength a place can hold without having to be loud to make an impression. It is a place for people who seek authenticity and appreciate beauty in the details.

Quick Info about Bad Ischl
Inhabitants:14.170 (as of January 2024)
Location:Upper Austria / Salzkammergut region
Area:162,8 km²
Metres above sea level:468 m
Viewpoint:Siriuskogl viewing platform
Local mountain: Katrin
Best time to visit
All year round
Ideal for
Everyone

Meet Bad Ischl

Excursion destinations in Bad Ischl

Café-Konditorei Zauner

Fancy a melange and a pastry? Since 1832, the former k. u. k. Hofzuckerbäcker has been the best address in Bad Ischl since 1832.

Zauner

Local mountain Katrin

In 15 minutes, the 4-seater cable car takes guests to the idyllic Katrin-Alm in the nature reserve.

Local mountain Katrin

Eurotherme

A place full of peace, relaxation and wellness. In the centre of the beautiful Salzkammergut. With an impressive panorama and in an imperial ambience.

Eurotherme

Kurpark

Those seeking peace and quiet as well as culture fans will find just what they are looking for here - such as the annual Lehár Festival, exhibitions or a walk.

Kurpark

Architecure in Bad Ischl

The architecture of Bad Ischl reflects a mix of historic buildings, traditional Alpine design and influences from various periods. The town on the River Traun is considered the birthplace of the Sommerfrische (summer retreat). Emperor Franz Joseph I and Empress Sisi were soon followed by many others on their holidays: first the high nobility, then wealthy industrialists and eventually the middle class.

Hotels, coffee houses, casinos and promenades were built, attracting Austrian celebrities and visitors from across Europe. Many artists, including Anton Bruckner, Johannes Brahms and Franz Lehár, also discovered the charm of summer holidays in the countryside. In time, holidaymakers began building splendid villas, which still shape the townscape today.

Architectural highlights in Bad Ischl

Kaiservilla

The Emperor met his Sisi in Bad Ischl, became engaged to her on the spot and received the villa as an engagement present.

Kaiservilla

Lehár Villa

Franz Lehár wrote the operettas "Der Zarewitsch", "Paganini" and "Das Land des Lächelns" in the Villa an der Traun.

Lehár Villa

Villa Seilern

Elise Reichsgräfin von Seilern-Aspang held court here. Guests such as Alexander Girardi and Johann Strauss provided the entertainment.

Villa Seilern

Trinkhalle

Formerly a place of health. Today a place for culture. Tip: The Advent craft market is a highlight.

Trinkhalle

Sudhaus

The old brewhouse has been revitalised as an event venue. Brine used to be processed into salt here.

Sudhaus

Activities in and around Bad Ischl

How Bad Ischl became the Emperor’s town

It all began with the Emperor. His parents had been childless for a long time until they visited Ischl for spa treatments in the healing saltwater. Shortly afterwards, Franz Joseph was born. As he quite literally had Ischl in his blood, he spent 83 of his 86 summers here.

Of course, an emperor never travelled alone. The longer Franz Joseph reigned, the more people joined him on his summer retreats. Eventually, half of Vienna seemed to head for Ischl each summer. “When I’m in Ischl, it always feels as if the surrounding mountains are just a kind of stage set placed on Vienna’s Ringstrasse,” remarked the satirist Karl Kraus. By then, the small town of Ischl had long since become an imperial spa resort.

Discover "Sommerfrische" in Austria

The beloved countyside

The Emperor seemed to love Ischl above all for its surroundings. Perhaps that is why he often left the town early in the morning, as he preferred spending time in the mountains, enjoying hours when – for once – no one demanded anything from him. The fact that more than a thousand antlers still hang on the walls of the Kaiservilla today has less to do with a passion for hunting and more with the sense of freedom each hunting trip provided him.

The Kaiservilla is a building that would be considered a palace in many other countries. Its interior is surprisingly homely, giving the impression that the residents have only just left for an outing and will soon return. Even the desk in the study seems as if someone had been working there the night before. It was here that the Emperor once wrote the manifesto “To My Peoples!”, in which he declared war on Serbia – a decision that would lead to a European catastrophe.

Discover the Kaiservilla

Special events

Lehár Festival

Bad Ischl

The largest operetta festival in Europe: every summer, musical entertainment theatre is presented to an international audience.

Lehár Festival

Imperial Days

Bad Ischl

The emperor is still omnipresent in Bad Ischl to this day. Numerous festivities are organised around the birthday of Emperor Franz Joseph I.

Imperial Days

Imperial Run Bad Ischl

The half marathon route leads through the beautiful landscape of the Salzkammergut, along historic paths and past magnificent buildings.

Imperial Run Bad Ischl

All events at a glance

Bad Ischl

The imperial city offers a full programme all year round: from operetta to spa music and jazz concerts to cabaret, there is plenty of variety on offer.

Events

Accommodation recommendations

Hotel Royal

Villa Seilern

Stadthotel Goldenes Schiff

FAQs

Bad Ischl is located in Upper Austria - east of the SalzburgerLand region - and in the heart of the Salzkammergut region.

The River Traun flows through Bad Ischl.

Bad Ischl is best known as a traditional spa town with an imperial history and as the summer residence of Emperor Franz Joseph I. He spent many summers here with his family, earning Bad Ischl the nickname “Kaiserstadt” (Emperor’s town). But the town is more than just imperial nostalgia. In 2024, Bad Ischl was named European Capital of Culture (together with 22 other places in the Salzkammergut region) – a strong statement for a vibrant cultural scene beyond major cities.

These places and experiences make Bad Ischl special:

Kaiservilla: The heart of the town’s imperial heritage. It is said that Franz Joseph signed the 1914 manifesto here that led to WW I.

Spa tradition and thermal springs: Since the 19th century, the saline spa has attracted visitors seeking regeneration – with salt, water and fresh air as natural healing elements.

Zauner confectionery: A legend! Once a meeting place for Viennese high society and still famous today for its sweet creations.

Cultural flair: Home to the Lehár Festival (Franz Lehár lived here), offering operettas in a beautiful setting.

Salzkammergut feeling: Situated between lakes and mountains, Bad Ischl is an ideal starting point for outdoor activities and nature experiences in the Salzkammergut.

From July to August, visitors can enjoy the Lehár Festival.

The Kaisertage are held around 18 August, the Emperor’s birthday.

Sports enthusiasts can take part in the Kaiserlauf in September.

You can find information about all events in Bad Ischl here.

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