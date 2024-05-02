Coolcation in Austria: The most beautiful places to refresh
Introduction
The summer temperatures keep rising. And while that’s good news for some, others take it as a sign to look for cool holiday alternatives. And when we say “cool”, we mean it literally – refreshing experiences by the water, relaxing in alpine regions, cooling off in a glacier cave, and outdoor activities without sweating.
Austria is a THE place to be when it comes to “cool holidays” – or coolcations. One could almost assume that the new travel trend originated here, in the land of crystal-clear lakes and waterfalls, high mountains and alpine pastures, cooling forests and meadows. In Austria, you’ll always have a fresh breeze blow around your nose and you’ll instantly fall in love with all the beautiful landscapes right at your doorstep.
Coolcation tips: Where to go - and what to do
The benefits of coolcations: Good news for body & soulCoolcations might just seem like a way to escape the heat at first glance. But there's a lot more to them: They are not just fun, they also come with benefits for both the body and mind - try it out for yourself!
A boost for body and mind
Cooler temperatures relieve the strain on your circulation, while all the shades of green and blue in nature relax the mind, can reduce stress and generally support your mental well-being.
Clean mountain air
Cool regions at high altitudes, far away from smog and the urban heat, often have particularly good air quality.
Outdoor adventures
Paddle-boarding in a glacial lake, swimming in a river and many other refreshing outdoor activities guarantee a fun-packed holiday.
Great sleep
The fresh, cool mountain air contributes to good sleep and deep relaxation.
Slow Travel
Less stress, more quality time: Nature experiences invite you to take your time and immerse yourself deeply in your surroundings.
Nature experiences by the water
Glaciers, mountain lakes and waterfalls offer spectacular experiences in untouched nature.
Less bugs
Cool temperatures often mean fewer mosquitoes and other insects - a pleasant side effect for outdoor fans.
In the mountains, on glaciers and viewing platforms
When it’s getting too hot in summer, Austrians traditionally head to the mountains. Cool wind and breathtaking views quickly refresh the mind. Whether you take your pick from the numerous hiking trails or hop on the cable car for some fresh mountain air, in the Austrian Alps summer feels light - and pleasantly cool.
Refreshing mountain experiences
Crystal-clear water, forests and meadows
When deep blue meets cooling green: Austria's swimming lakes, often right amidst forests and meadows, are famous for their clean water. Go for a swim, a round of paddling or just relax at the shore. And if you prefer hiking, the ice-cold alpine lakes are perfect to quickly cool off - dip your toes in the water or jump right in!
Austria's cleanest swimming and mountain lakes
The top alpine regions
Relax and rewind at 1,000 to 1,500 m. Each of the following regions feature the perfect ingredients for a coolcation: from forests, alpine lakes and mountain pastures to glacier air, mountain streams and ice caves.
Most beautiful alpine regions at 1,000 m or higher
Accommodation options high above the valley
Lakes, mountains and Gemütlichkeit
Bye bye hot city, hello cool nature! Recharge your batteries and spend quality time during a family holiday in Austria. The “Sommerfrische” (“summer freshness”) is almost an institution in Austria. It means slightly nostalgic holidays surrounded by lakes, mountains and nature, the lightness of the past and a typical Austrian attitude to life. Jump into a lake, picknick next to the water, hike on alpine pastures, and spend time with loved ones – it’s all of this and much more that makes summers in Austria so special.
The most beautiful "Sommerfrische" spots
Stay refreshed in the city
In summer, urban areas can often get unpleasantly hot. But the good news is: Many of Austria’s cities do manage to keep locals and visitors cool, either due to their location or because they’ve found other ways to ensure pleasant temperatures. Water provides refreshment, while parks and trees support a pleasant climate – and in some cities you can even jump on a surfing board! Enjoy the fresh breeze at lofty altitudes or sit back and relax in smart urban zones specifically designed to keep you cool. Experience a summer in the city without melting away!
These cities are perfect for coolcations
Bregenz: Cool off at the Pfänder mountain and Lake Constance
Bregenz' local mountain is easily accessible by cable car and offers hiking trails and panoramic views of Bregenz and Lake Constance.
Vienna: Green spaces and refreshing spots in the city
Vienna is one of the greenest cities in the world! 50% of its area are green spaces, with parks or the Old Danube serving as popular recreation spot.
Klagenfurt: Make the most of Lake Wörthersee
Carinthia’s best known lake offers countless options to get active or just cool off and the city sits right on its Eastern shore.
Salzburg: Refreshing spots in the city of Mozart
Enjoy the cool air in the forests of the city’s hills, master your skills on the surfing wave and discover the green oases all around Salzburg.
Coolcation: Eco-friendly summer holidays
A coolcation is more than just a trip to a cooler region. It can also be a conscious decision for a more sustainable summer holiday that allows you to experience nature first-hand. Outdoor adventures such as hiking, cycling and kayaking are eco-friendly and reduce the need for air conditioning, which, as a consequence, reduces the carbon footprint.
Tips for an eco-friendly summer holiday: