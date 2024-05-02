Coolcation in Austria: The most beautiful places to refresh

Coolcation stands for summer holidays in cool places. If you want to escape the heat, you can cool down and relax in the Austrian Alps and at refreshing lakes.

The summer temperatures keep rising. And while that’s good news for some, others take it as a sign to look for cool holiday alternatives. And when we say “cool”, we mean it literally – refreshing experiences by the water, relaxing in alpine regions, cooling off in a glacier cave, and outdoor activities without sweating.

Austria is a THE place to be when it comes to “cool holidays” – or coolcations. One could almost assume that the new travel trend originated here, in the land of crystal-clear lakes and waterfalls, high mountains and alpine pastures, cooling forests and meadows. In Austria, you’ll always have a fresh breeze blow around your nose and you’ll instantly fall in love with all the beautiful landscapes right at your doorstep.