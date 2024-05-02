Lake Achensee in Tirol

Sailing, windsurfing and swimming on Tirol's largest lake, walking and biking between the Karwendel and Rofan ranges – water and mountains in one holiday.

At around 6.8 square kilometres, the Achensee is the largest lake in Tirol, lying at 929 metres above sea level between the Karwendel and Rofan ranges. Its turquoise colour comes from the limestone of the surrounding mountains and the clarity of the water. Windsurfers and sailors value the steady valley wind, which picks up from late morning. Sailing and windsurfing schools offer courses and equipment hire.

The lakeside lidos at Pertisau, Achenkirch and Maurach have beaches, wooden jetties, lawns for sunbathing, adventure playgrounds and restaurants. In summer, the water reaches temperatures of up to 22°C. The villages around the lake can also be reached by Achensee boat services. A steamship has been in service on the lake since 1887. A cycle path runs for around 20 kilometres along the western shore, and serves as a starting point for mountain bikers heading into the Karwendel. Walking routes range from easy circuits along the shore to alpine ascents of the Seebergspitze.