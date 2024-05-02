View of Lake Achensee with sailboat, shoreside path on left, village and mountains in background, Tyrol.
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Lake Achensee in Tirol
Water sports on the turquoise-blue bathing lake between the mountains

Sailing, windsurfing and swimming on Tirol's largest lake, walking and biking between the Karwendel and Rofan ranges – water and mountains in one holiday.

At around 6.8 square kilometres, the Achensee is the largest lake in Tirol, lying at 929 metres above sea level between the Karwendel and Rofan ranges. Its turquoise colour comes from the limestone of the surrounding mountains and the clarity of the water. Windsurfers and sailors value the steady valley wind, which picks up from late morning. Sailing and windsurfing schools offer courses and equipment hire.

The lakeside lidos at Pertisau, Achenkirch and Maurach have beaches, wooden jetties, lawns for sunbathing, adventure playgrounds and restaurants. In summer, the water reaches temperatures of up to 22°C. The villages around the lake can also be reached by Achensee boat services. A steamship has been in service on the lake since 1887. A cycle path runs for around 20 kilometres along the western shore, and serves as a starting point for mountain bikers heading into the Karwendel. Walking routes range from easy circuits along the shore to alpine ascents of the Seebergspitze.

Lake Achensee Facts & Figures
LocationNorth of Jenbach, between the Karwendel and Rofan ranges
Surfacelargest lake in Tirol with 6,8 km²
Metres above sea level929 m
Depth133 m
Lenght9 km
Width1,3 km
Circumfence25,3 km
Water temperature20°– 22°C

Discover Lake Achensee

Lidos and bathing spots

Lido Achensee Nord in Achenkirch

A sunbathing lawn with separate swimming area invites you to stay. For children, there is a water playground featuring a pirate ship, and a viewing tower. Entry is free.

Lido Achensee Nord Achenkirch

SEE-Bad Atoll Achensee in Maurach

A large sunbathing lawn on the south-eastern shore in Maurach, right by the lake. Adventure playground, a boat and free swimming buoys. Admission fee applies.

SEE-Bad Atoll Achensee in Maurach

Lido Pertisau

A 5,000-square-metre sunbathing lawn on the southern shore of Lake Achensee: Right by the water, particularly suitable for families – and admission is free.

Lido Pertisau

Top highlights at Lake Achensee

Water sports: Sailing, wind surfing, and SUP

Cycling: 320 km cycling and MTB routes

Flight experience: AIRROFAN sky glider in the Rofan range

Hiking: From hut to hut in the Karwendel nature park

Hiking: In the Rofan mountains with lake views

Achenseebahn: To Lake Achensee by steam train since 1889

Achensee cruise line: Ship cruises on Tirols largest lake

The most beautiful resorts on Lake Achensee

Achenkirch: The village on the northern shore

Farming traditions and the Sixenhof local heritage museum shape Achenkirch as much as water sports and golf.

Achenkirch

Maurach: On the plateau

The village sits at the southern end of the lake, between the Atoll Achensee leisure centre on the shore and the valley station of the Rofan cable car.

Maurach

Pertisau: By the Karwendel Nature Park

On the western shore of the lake, Pertisau is a starting point for walks and a landing stage for the Achensee boat services.

Pertisau
Top Restaurants

Food and drink around Lake Achensee

Around the Achensee, the cooking ranges from Tirolean inn classics to restaurants with Michelin stars and Gault&Millau toques. Menus set modern interpretations alongside traditional dishes, and many kitchens work with produce from the surrounding region.

Special events

5 things you should know about Lake Achensee

Emperor Maximilian I.

Emperor Maximilian I is considered the first guest at the Achensee. He came to hunt and fish, and had a hunting lodge built at Pertisau. Today, the Kaiser-Maximilian-Rast and an audio-drama experience recall that period.

Emperor Maximilian I.

Tiroler Steinöl

The oil shale from which Tiroler Steinöl (Tyrolean stone oil) is produced formed around 180 million years ago. At the Vitalberg in Pertisau, you can follow the story of the shale-oil distillers and see how the oil is extracted from the rock.

Tiroler Steinöl

How the Achensee was formed

The Achensee is a natural lake carved out by glaciers. Around twenty thousand years ago, during the last ice age, vast masses of ice shaped the lake basin.

How the Achensee was formed

Tirol's oldest golf club

Tirol's oldest golf club was founded at Pertisau in 1934. The idea came about after an English guest had played golf on a cow pasture by the lake some years earlier.

Tirol's oldest golf club

The Wusel lake trail

The Wusel lake trail runs for 3.8 kilometres along the eastern shore of the Achensee. Puzzles and hands-on stations along the way turn the walk into a game.

The Wusel lake trail

Accommodation

Wiesenhof in Pertisau: 4*, bathing house

Hotel Entners am See in Pertisau: 4*s, lake spa

Hotel Kristall in Pertisau: 4*s, adults only, sky spa

Reiterhof in Achenkirch: 4*s, medical spa

VAYA Achensee in Achenkirch: Chalet resort

Hotel Das Karwendel in Pertisau: 4*s, with sky spa

DAS KRONTHALER in Achenkirch: 4*s, adults only

aja Fürstenhaus in Pertisau: Promenade, outdoor whirlpool

When water returns to the bog

Raised bogs in the Karwendel Nature Park

In the Karwendel Nature Park near Achenkirch, the raised bogs were drained in the 1970s by a network of ditches, to create grazing land and to extract peat.

Restoration followed around 15 years later: larch dams were built into the ditches so that the sloping mires would no longer lose water. Timber dams hold water very effectively, and the retained water has allowed the peat moss to grow again. The Karwendel's raised bogs rest on peat layers several metres thick, built up over thousands of years.

The bogs have been monitored and managed regularly ever since. Among the species that have returned are sundew, cranberry and the white-faced darter, a dragonfly that finds its habitat in the acidic ground of the bog.

High moors Karwendel nature park

FAQ

Lake Achensee offers swimming, sailing and windsurfing, as well as walking, cycling and mountain biking. Walking routes lead into the Rofan range and the Karwendel Nature Park, and boat trips with the Achensee shipping company add to the choice.

The summer months are best for swimming and water sports. Walking and cycling are possible from spring to autumn, depending on the weather and the altitude.

By train, the journey runs via Jenbach, from where local buses take around 25 minutes to the lake. By car, Lake Achensee is reached via the A12 motorway and the B181 Achensee road, or from the Munich direction over the Achenpass. The nearest airport is Innsbruck, around 45 minutes away.

Getting to Lake Achensee

There are several lidos and bathing spots around the lake. On the northern shore is the Achensee Nord beach at Achenkirch; at Maurach, the Atoll Achensee has a lake pool with a lawn for sunbathing. On the western shore, the Strandbad Pertisau has a large lawn right by the water.

Swimming at Lake Achensee

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