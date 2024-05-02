The Most Beautiful Bathing Lakes in Austria
Sometimes, happiness is so simple

Summer holidays in Austria are a delight! Nestled in alpine landscapes, the crystal-clear lakes are famous for their beauty and water quality.

Family holidays by the lake: Perfect for little water lovers

Summer in Austria, with its stunning bathing lakes, is the perfect time to open your mind and breathe deeply. Swimming in clean, crystal-clear water is made possible by the dedication of the lake regions and Austria's strict environmental regulations. The bathing waters are regularly tested, resulting in 97.7% of lakes having "excellent water quality." (Source: Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety).

A day at the bathing lake: An experience for all the senses

The whole family has countless options: From swimming and paddling to surfing and kiteboarding, from lounging lazily on the shore to simply gazing at the sky. No matter how you spend your day at the lake – exuberantly and joyfully, both children and adults revel in the bathing lakes. For those longing for peace and relaxation, there’s always a secluded favourite spot to be found. This unique holiday experience, so characteristic of Austria, is inspired by the locals who cherish their lakes and natural retreats. Their enthusiasm for nature quickly resonates with visitors. Here, you can clear your mind, enjoy the vibrancy, marvel, and have fun – this is what summer at an Austrian lake feels like.

Austria's most beautiful bathing lakes at a glance

Lake Weissensee: Wonder of Nature

Crystal clear waters and emerald green surroundings. At Lake Weissensee in the middle of the Gailtal Alps, there is one thing to enjoy above all else: Serenity.

Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut Region

Hiking, swimming, and event-hopping: In the Attersee-Attergau region of the Salzkammergut, mountains, lakes, and culture come together seamlessly.

Lake Achensee

Created by huge glaciers 20,000 years ago, the mountain lake lies majestically between the Karwendel mountains and the Brandenberg Alps.

Lake Neusiedl

Reed belts, salt marshes and meadows in the national park alternate with vineyards and sunny bathing spots: This is where natural paradise meets lifestyle.

Lake Wolfgangsee

Lake Wolfgangsee is nestled between forests, meadows and mountain landscapes in the Salzkammergut.

Lake Wörthersee

As the largest lake in Carinthia, Lake Wörthersee offers summer holidays, excursion destinations and water sports.

Lake Mondsee: Gateway to the Salzkammergut

Lake Mondsee, Schafberg, and Drachenwand create the perfect mix of lake and mountain for Austria's typical Salzkammergut idyll.

Lake Constance

The Lake Constance Vorarlberg region combines urbanity and a love of nature in a wonderful way.

Nature's playground

Lake Weissensee in Carinthia

This lake's location on the southern side of the Alps is unbeatable: It offers stunning mountain landscapes along with 2,000 hours of sunshine each year. The fjord-like Lake Weissensee welcomes visitors with clear, emerald waters, excellent hiking and biking trails, and activities like surfing, stand-up paddling, and fishing.

  • Altitude: 930 m / 3,051 ft

  • Surface area: 6.5 km2 / 1,606 ac

  • Water temperature: up to 24°C / 75.2°F

  • Water depth: 99 m / 325 ft

How to get there: The closest airport is Klagenfurt, about 1.5 hours by car. By train, you can travel to Greifenburg station and then take a free shuttle to Weissensee Nature Park. More details here.

Activities around Lake Weissensee

Enjoyment on the Alpine pasture

At 1,540 metres, the hut awaits hungry hikers, rewarding them with delicious Kaiserschmarren.

Kohlrösl Hut

Living by the Lake

The motto of the "Forelle" is "hurry up and wait". And that's exactly how it feels at the Genießerhotel.

Gourmet Hotel "Die Forelle"

Mountain biking in the alps

Explore the region on two wheels: Start at the shores of the lake and discover some of the most amazing MTB routes of Carinthia!

Mountain biking at Lake Weissensee

Boating in the countryside

Welcome aboard one of the ships of Weissensee Cruise Lines! You can even use it as a shuttle while hiking - get on and off as you like!

Boat trip on Lake Weissensee

Freedom with sun, wind, and water

Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut

Right in the heart of Austria’s lake region, Lake Attersee has a special artsy, laid-back vibe. Enjoy a stroll through “Little Venice” – an area full of Mediterranean-style villas that used to belong to the likes of Gustav Klimt – then dip your toes into the cool water while admiring the rugged mountains that frame the lake.

  • Altitude: 469 m / 1,539 ft

  • Surface area: 46,2 km2 / 11,416 ac

  • Max water depth: 169 m / 554 ft

How to get there: The Attersee region is about halfway between Salzburg and Linz and can easily be reached by car via the A1 motorway, or by train via the Frankenmarkt, Vöcklamarkt, Vöcklabruck, or Attnang-Puchheim stations. More details here.

Activities in the Attersee-Attergau Region

Clear view into the depths of the Lake

A memorable experience: Rent a clear bottom kayak and paddle over the lake, while enjoying a clear view all the way to the ground.

Glass-bottom kayak

Go on an exciting dive

The diving attraction in Lake Attersee: The prehistoric pile dwellings under water are an impressive UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Diving

A fiery sunset

Take a seat on the terrace of Hotel-Restaurant Kaisergasthof and wait for a spectacle, that only nature can show you - a picture-perfect sunset.

Nature's beautiful colours

Refreshment between the mountains

The Tirolean Achensee

Dubbed “Tirol’s ocean” at times, this lake was carved out of the Alps by glaciers more than 20,000 years ago. Today, it welcomes visitors with its emerald green surface and crystal-clear water. Surrounded by picturesque mountains and lush green meadows, Lake Achensee offers countless water sports activities including swimming, surfing, sailing, paddling and diving.

  • Altitude: 929 m / 3,048 ft

  • Surface area: 6.8 km2 / 1,680 ac

  • Avg water temperature: 19°C / 66°F

  • Max water depth: 133 m / 436 ft

How to get there: Lake Achensee can be reached in just 45 minutes by car from Innsbruck. If you travel by train, get off at Jenbach station, then take a free bus, the local steam railway, or a taxi. Find directions here.

4 hotel tips for Lake Achensee

Seehotel Einwaller

Close to Lake Achensee, relaxed and refreshed - that's the Einwaller.

Seehotel Einwaller

Verwöhnhotel Kristall

Wellness is a top priority and culinary delights are plentiful.

Hotel Kristall

The Rieser

The family and wellness hotel for relaxing and being active.

Hotel Rieser

The Kronthaler

This alpine hideaway is located on the edge of the forest, between the mountains and Lake Achensee.

Hotel Kronthaler

Natural treasure in conservation

Lake Neusiedl in Burgenland

Neusiedler See is pretty special: It is, on average, only 1 m (3.3 ft) deep whilst being one of Austria’s largest bodies of water in terms of surface area. It is a steppe lake, and the landscape is characterised by vast meadows and reeds. Birdwatchers will find more species here than at any other inland lake in Europe, while wine lovers are treated to a variety of local classics.

  • Altitude: 115 m / 377 ft

  • Surface area: 320 km2 / 79,074 ac

  • Avg water depth: 1 m / 3.3 ft

  • Max water depth: 2 m / 6.6 ft

How to get there: Vienna airport is only about 70 km / 43 mi from Lake Neusiedl. The lake can easily be reached via the A4 motorway by car, or by hourly trains from Vienna. Plan your journey here.

The 4 best restaurants on Lake Neusiedl

Seejungfrau in Jois

Looking for a break in style? Enjoy a piece of cake at one of the most beautiful spots on the lake!

Seejungfrau

Strandhaus in Mörbisch

Summer cuisine featuring regional produce and a relaxed holiday atmosphere — that's what the beach house in Mörbisch offers!

Strandhaus

Sloboda Winery in Podersdorf

Regional products and (slow) enjoyment are the order of the day at Sloboda.

Sloboda Winery

Das Fritz in Weiden

A beautiful lakeside restaurant with dishes made from local produce and wines from about 450 different wineries.

Das Fritz

Where the soul finds relief

Lake Wolfgangsee in the Salzkammergut

Surrounded by forests, meadows, and mountains, Lake Wolfgangsee is right at the border between Upper Austria and SalzburgerLand. On its shores, you’ll find chocolate-box villages such as St. Gilgen, St. Wolfgang, or Strobl. A vintage cable car takes you up Zwölferhorn mountain, one of the region’s most beautiful viewpoints.

  • Altitude: 538 m / 1,765 ft

  • Surface area: 12.4 km2 / 3,064 ac

  • Avg water depth: 52 m / 171 ft

  • Max water depth: 114 m / 374 ft

  • Avg temperature: 22°C / 71.6°F

How to get there: The closest airport is Salzburg. From there, take bus 150 to Strobl, then change to bus 546. Find detailed directions here.

4 swimming tips for refreshment at Lake Wolfgangsee

Bathing Area: Information Ried

The well-kept bathing area with free sunbathing lawn is located in the village of Ried.

Ried Bathing Area Information

Fürberg Forest Bathing Area

A natural bathing area with changing rooms and the possibility of cliff jumping.

Waldbad Fürberg

Natural Beach Wasswiese

Sunbathing lawn in Strobl with trees, bathing jetty, playground, buffet and boat hire.

Natural Beach Wasswiese

St. Gilgen Lido

Spacious green area with changing cabins, children's bathing area and restaurant.

St. Gilgen Lido

A southern scent

Lake Wörthersee in Carinthia

Carinthia's largest lake is one of the warmest in the Alps with temperatures of up to 28°C / 82.4°F. In the evening, visit one of the hip beach bars or first-rate restaurants on the shores, and watch the sunset over the lake with a cocktail in your hand.

  • Altitude: 450 m / 1,476 ft

  • Surface area: 19.4 km2 / 4,793 ac

  • Avg depth: 42 m / 138 ft

  • Max depth: 84.6 m / 278 ft

  • Max temperature: 28°C / 82.4°F

How to get there: Klagenfurt is located right at the lake, with the airport just 15 min away. The city can also easily be reached by train from all major Austrian cities. Learn more here.

Activities around Lake Wörthersee

Hiking around the Lake

Start your journey anywhere on the 55km long route around the lake - of course, you do not have to do it all in one go!

Hiking along the slow trails

Take a boat ride on the Lake

Share a rowboat with your sweetheart, a pedal boat with the kids, an electric boat with your friends, or go solo kayaking!

Boat hire

Water ski, wind surfing & more

The lake offers plenty of public lidos for water skiing, parachuting, tire and banana boat rides, SUP and more fun activities!

Water sports

Sail, have fun, and enjoy

Lake Mondsee in the Upper Austrian Salzkammergut Region

Lake Mondsee is located in the Upper Austrian Salzkammergut, southwest of Lake Attersee. The border between Salzburg and Upper Austria runs on its southern bank. It is very popular with surfers and sailors thanks to its shifting winds. Swimmers especially appreciate the temperatures reaching 27°C / 81°F.

  • Altitude: 493 m / 1.617 ft

  • Max length: 11 km / 6.8 mi

  • Max width: 2 km / 1.24 mi

  • Max water depth: 68 m / 223 ft

  • Avg temperature: 23°C / 73.4°F

How to get there: The closest airport is Salzburg. From Salzburg's main train station, you can take the bus 140 to Mondsee, which takes about one hour. Find more information here.

Activities around the Mondsee

Hiking tours at Lake Mondsee-Irrsee

The area offers over 150 km of hiking trails, including Mount Schafberg, Drachenwand, and Schober. Be sure to check the routes in advance, as some may pose a challenge for those with a fear of heights!

Hiking tours

Cycling and mountain biking

The Lake Mondsee-Irrsee region is one of the most varied cycling regions in Austria, located between gentle hills and rugged peaks.

Cycling and mountain biking

Golf and lake

Impressive golf courses and golf-friendly accommodation make the Salzkammergut the ideal backdrop for perfect conditions in the Mondsee-Irrsee region.

Golf and lake

Natural splendour meets high culture

Lake Constance in Vorarlberg

The third-largest inland lake in Central Europe shares its shores with Austria, Germany and Switzerland. It offers endless possibilities for water lovers, from swimming to boat trips to cycling tours and barbecues in the sunset. Don't forget to visit the city of Bregenz!

  • Altitude: 395 m / 1.295 ft

  • Max length: 63 km / 39 mi

  • Max width: 14 km / 8.7 mi

  • Max water depth: 251 m / 823 ft

  • Avg temperature: 20°C / 68°F

How to get there: Bregenz is situated right by the lake, with the airports of Altenrhein (CH), Zurich (CH), Friedrichshafen (DE), and Memmingen (DE) all within an hour's drive from the city. Find more information here.

Activities around Lake Constance

Sailing & co.

Surfing, sailing, stand-up paddleboarding, and watching sailing regattas: Sport activities are "bubbling" here.

Water sports

Guided tour of the Lake Stage

Take a look behind the scenes of the Bregenz Festival - an experience.

Guided tour of the festival grounds

Cycling on the Pfänder

The Pfänder region is a touring area for both leisure cycling and mountain biking.

Cycling on the Pfänder

Boat trips

Lake Constance shipping as a means of transportation has long been replaced by colorful adventure trips.

Shipping

Climate Protection Tips

How do we keep our bathing lakes clean and healthy?

  • Bathing lakes are important habitats for animals and plants. Please observe protection zones!

  • Only use the approved shore areas for swimming.

  • Do not leave any garbage behind.

  • Do not use the bathing lake as a toilet.

  • Do not feed fish and water birds - leftover food causes excess nutrients.

  • Leave sun cream on before swimming (oil film contaminates the water surface).

Travel Sustainability

FAQs

There are around 400 bathing lakes in Austria. Particularly recommended are:

  • Achensee / Tirol

  • Lake Altaussee / Styria

  • Old Danube / Vienna

  • Lake Attersee / Upper Austria

  • Lake Constance / Vorarlberg

  • Erlaufsee / Lower Austria, Styria

  • Lake Fuschl / SalzburgerLand

  • Lake Gosau / Upper Austria

  • Grundlsee / Styria

  • Irrsee / Upper Austria

  • Lake Klopein / Carinthia

  • Längsee / Carinthia

  • Lake Lunz / Lower Austria

  • Lake Millstätter See / Carinthia

  • Mondsee / Upper Austria

  • Lake Neusiedl / Burgenland

  • Lake Traunsee / Upper Austria

  • Wallersee / SalzburgerLand

  • Lake Weissensee / Carinthia

  • Wolfgangsee / Upper Austria, SalzburgerLand

  • Lake Wörthersee / Carinthia

Vienna

  • Old Danube

  • Hirschstetten bathing pond

Upper Austria

  • Lake Attersee

  • Wolfgangsee

  • Lake Traunsee

Styria

  • Lake Altaussee

  • Lake Erlauf

  • Lake Grundlsee

  • Lake Ödensee

Carinthia

  • Lake Wörthersee

  • Lake Weissensee

Tirol

  • Lake Achensee

  • Pillersee

  • Lake Plansee

  • Berglsteinersee

  • Blindsee

Vorarlberg

  • Lake Constance

  • Lake Formarin

  • Lake Spuller

Burgenland

  • Lake Neusiedl

SalzburgerLand

  • Wallersee

  • Lake Mondsee

A conscious approach to nature and a fantastically beautiful cultural landscape: these are the strengths of the region Weissensee for which it has been awarded the title of "Nature Park". Only those regions that protect large parts of the landscape are allowed to call themselves such - two-thirds of the shore area of Lake Weissensee is a nature reserve.

And the decisive factor: today's landscape must have been cultivated over centuries of traditional agriculture. The cultivation of forests, meadows and alpine pastures and the care for pure water create a lively biodiversity in the Weissensee region - a recreational area that makes experiencing and understanding nature an impressive adventure.

The legendary turquoise hue of Lake Wörthersee is no coincidence. Its colour is shaped by the lake's depth, lime content, and surrounding flora and fauna. High lime levels scatter light, with crystals absorbing and reflecting it to create shades of deep blue, light green, or the iconic bright turquoise.

  • The reed belt of the Lake Neusiedl is - after the Danube Delta - the second largest contiguous reed belt in Europe.

  • The natural areas are diverse: Reed beds, meadows near the lake, salty, periodically drying pools.

  • The flora and fauna are exceptional! Alpine, Pannonian, Mediterranean and Nordic animal and plant species can be found around Lake Neusiedl.

  • Grey steppe cattle, white donkeys and Przewalski's horses graze in the foothills of the lake for nature conservation.

  • Lake Neusiedl is the westernmost steppe lake in Europe. The region and national park are a World Heritage Site.

  • The region is the warmest in Austria. Around 60 hot summer days a year create ideal conditions for viticulture, flora and fauna.

  • The eastern shore of the lake is one of the windiest areas in Europe. The southerly wind in particular is highly valued by water sports enthusiasts as a sailing wind.

Bad Ischl - 20 km away: Tour the former imperial summer residence, featuring the imperial villa, spa gardens, and esplanade.

City of Salzburg - 36 km away: Discover Mozart, enjoy a gondola ride to Hohensalzburg Fortress, and relax with afternoon coffee in the Old Town.

Ausseerland - 47 km away: Experience, discover and enjoy the Salzkammergut region.

Gmunden - 52 km away: Explore Ort Castle in the 'Pearl of Lake Traunsee,' as Gmunden is affectionately known.

Salzburg Open-Air Museum - 56 km away: Experience living history at Austria's largest open-air farm museum.

Eisriesenwelt Werfen - 78 km away: Marvel at nature in the largest ice cave in the world.

The Wörthersee Plus Card is free of charge! All guests in the Wörthersee, Klagenfurt, and Central Carinthia region receive the free Wörthersee Plus Card. This card provides numerous experiences, discounts, and activity programmes throughout the year, offering over 200 benefits from the very first overnight stay. For stays of three nights or more, guests receive free admission to participating swimming pools.

