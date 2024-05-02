White castle on peninsula in turquoise Traunsee lake, yacht harbor on right, village in background.
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Lake Attersee in the Salzkammergut Region
Bathing lake, water sports, and charming villages around the lake

Experience hiking, sailing and culture: On Lake Attersee, mountains, lakes, and culture come together seamlessly.

Blooming fruit trees in spring, wildflower meadows in summer and forests glowing with autumn colour: the Attersee-Attergau region is a cultural landscape shaped by people for centuries. This long-established connection between land use and landscape is still visible today. Immersing yourself in Lake Attersee and its surroundings fulfils a very particular longing: for an Alpine way of life between mountains and lake, with a close connection to music and art. Lake Attersee brings both into harmony: relaxation and inspiration.

Sailing on Lake Attersee - a sense of freedom: This is where the 'Rosenwind' blows, a breeze especially popular in the sailing community for its consistency. It is a wonderful feeling when the boat suddenly seems to glide weightlessly across the lake, with the sound of the waves, the breeze on your face and the warmth of the sun. Everyday grey gives way to the clear turquoise of Austria's largest inland lake.

Facts & Figures about Lake Attersee
Location:Salzkammergut region, Upper Austria
Size:46,2 km² (Austria's largest lake)
Height:469 m above sea level
Depth:169 m
Length:19,7 km
Width:3,4 km
Shore length:53 km
Water temperature:up to 25° C in summer

Meet Lake Attersee

Lidos and swimming spots

Attersee water park

The Attersee Water Park combines beach and outdoor pool: a heated pool (26 °C), slides into the lake, a white-water channel, a geyser, massage jets and a waterfall.

Attersee water park

Weyregg lido

At Weyregg Lido, you'll find a sunbathing lawn, a jetty, a children's area with a solar-heated pool, a floating island, and a café on the catamaran.

Weyregg lido

Unterach lido

Your day at the beach starts between pebble beach and water slide. At Lake Attersee, you can try stand-up paddleboarding, water skiing or wakeboarding.

Unterach lido

The top highlights on Lake Attersee

Lake Attersee lidos: 7 lidos, 1 ticket

Sailing on Lake Attersee

Attersee cruises: Circular routes, enjoyment cruises

Diving in Lake Attersee: Underwater world, views up to 25m

Hiking in diving goggles: Through the stream in a wetsuit

Lakeview hikes: Enjoyment hikes, mountain tours

Via ferrata: Mahdlgupf 1.261 m in Steinbach

On 2 wheels: MTB, gravel, road cycling, e-bike

Gustav Klimt on Lake Attersee: Centre, garden, themed path

Pile dwellings on Lake Attersee: UNESCO World Heritage Site

Gustav Mahler: The Composers' Cottage in Steinbach

The 7 most beautiful villages at Lake Attersee

Unterach: A charming place at the south shore

A mix of magnificent villas from the turn of the century, Unterach has preserved its village character to this day.

Unterach

Attersee: Sailing tradition and water sports

Humming bees, the rattling of the wagons, historic stilt houses - welcome to Attersee!

Attersee

Weyregg: Bathing spots and diving

Enjoy paragliding, sailing, surfing and diving, then go explore the cultural side of the village.

Weyregg

Steinbach: Where nature meets culture

Gustav Mahler's holiday home is still almost unchanged - come and have a look around!

Steinbach

Nußdorf: A place with history

Neolithic pile dwellings and historic villas – admire listed monuments set against the stunning backdrop of the lake.

Nußdorf am Attersee

Schörfling: A summer hotspot with an artsy vibe

Gustav Klimt was a frequent visitor for many years, and much of his work was inspired by the landscape.

Schörfling

Seewalchen: Pile-dwelling pavilion, UNESCO World Heritage

Sport, dirndls, and Klimt – Seewalchen has much to offer beyond its lakeshore.

Seewalchen
Top restaurants

Food and drink at Lake Attersee

Arctic char and whitefish are among the typical fish species found in Lake Attersee and feature on many menus across the region. In the Salzkammergut, people have always looked beyond the obvious when it comes to ingredients and preparation. Many restaurants and traditional inns source products from nearby farms, from dairy produce and bread to seasonal vegetables.

  • DAS BRÄU and Mayer's Bar at Hotel Aichinger in Nußdorf: 2 toques

  • 1er Beisl at Lexenhof in Nußdorf: 2 toques and its own distillery

  • Restaurant Langostinos in Schörfling: 1 toque, regional fish specialities

  • Die Schmiede in Pfaffing: 2 toques, regional Austrian cuisine

Event highlights

5 things you should know about Lake Attersee

Public bathing spots

These bathing spots on Lake Attersee are free of charge. Whether you’re looking for quiet coves, family-friendly access points or views of the mountains.

Public bathing spots

Rose wind

A thermal wind that usually blows from the north-east to the north. It arises in summer during stable, fine weather as a cool breeze. It starts around midday and lasts until the evening. Ideal for sailing on the east side.

Sailing at Lake Attersee

Fish species and fishing

The Attersee is home to fish species such as the pearlfish and the lake smelt. To protect these species and the stonewort, the region forms part of a Natura 2000 site.

Fishing on Lake Attersee

The mermaid of Lake Attersee

According to legend, the mermaid Adhara brought gold and precious stones to the shores of Lake Attersee. When she disappeared, she left the lake with its sparkle. Today, a sculpture at the Nixenfall in Steinbach commemorates her.

Nixenfall waterfall

Mountains around Lake Attersee

Lake Attersee lies between the Schafberg and the Höllengebirge. On the 4-Peak Tour (35.4 km, 1,170 metres of elevation gain), you'll discover the local mountains of the Attergau region.

Attergau 4 hill tour

Special accommodation

Seehotel Stadler: 4* lakeside hotel in Unterach

Villa Weiss: Suites & chambres, direct lake access

Boutiquehotel Aichinger: 4* with lido in Nußdorf

Hanslmann: Holiday apartments with own lido in Steinbach

Druckerhof: Inn with panorama in Unterach

BubbleTent Hotel: Weyregg on Lake Attersee

Nature park Attersee-Traunsee

Star park

As the day draws to a close, a different kind of landscape begins to unfold here. The Attersee-Traunsee Star Park – Austria's first Dark Sky Park – stands for the conscious use of light at night. Paths lead away from the brightness, to places where the view opens up and the sky comes into focus. With a little time and clear skies, you'll even see the Milky Way – as a delicate ribbon across the lake.

Star park at Lake Attersee-TraunseeNature park Attersee-Traunsee

FAQs

Lake Attersee lies in the Upper Austrian part of the Salzkammergut region, between the towns of Schörfling and Unterach am Attersee. It is conveniently situated along the A1 motorway, connecting Linz and Salzburg.

Guests can enjoy water sports, swimming, hiking, and cultural experiences amidst a picturesque landscape by the turquoise lake. The lake is perfect for sailing, diving, swimming, paddleboarding, and kayaking. Boat tours on Lake Attersee stop at attractions like the Gustav Klimt Themed Trail and various arts festivals.

Lake Attersee lies at an altitude of 469 metres. It is 18.7 km long, up to 3.4 km wide and covers an area of 46.2 km². The lake has a shoreline of 53 km and reaches a maximum depth of 169 metres.

There are many hiking tours and trails throughout the Attersee-Attergau region. You'll find hikes for every skill level, from easy themed paths to panoramic hikes. A few examples are the Ransonnet theme trail, the Wildholzweg, the Buchberg circular route at Lake Attersee, „The glass valley" trail, the pilgrimage route Josefweg, the Lake Attersee panoramic hike and the tour to the Reiserbauern mill.

There are seven magical places around Lake Attersee:
Attersee, Nußdorf, Unterach, Steinbach, Weyregg, Schörfling and Seewalchen.

Lake Attersee changes with the seasons: summer is all about time by the water, while spring and autumn are ideal for hiking, cycling tours and quieter days around the lake.

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