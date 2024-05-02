In the west of Austria lies the Lake Constance region — where Austria, Germany and Switzerland share a shoreline and 536 sqm of water.

In Vorarlberg, where the Alps meet Lake Constance, lies the Austrian section of the lake — quieter and more intimate than the neighbouring shores, but with its own rich character. Bregenz, the provincial capital, stages the Bregenz Festival on a floating lake stage: up to 7,000 guests per performance experience opera and theatre against the backdrop of the water. Those wanting a higher vantage point take the Pfänderbahn — a few minutes up to 1,064 metres, where views open across Lake Constance and up to 240 Alpine peaks.

Along the shore, lidos invite swimmers in, the Lake Constance Cycle Path traces its way around the lake, and hiking trails connect town and mountains. Those seeking quiet will find it in the Rhine Delta: protected since 1976, it is home to around 330 bird species and offers a 300-metre beach as a peaceful retreat. Boat trips, art installations and contemporary architecture complete the picture — the Austrian shore of Lake Constance is a destination for every season.