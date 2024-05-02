Lake Constance
Bathing lake, ship cruises, and cycling along the shores
Introduction
In Vorarlberg, where the Alps meet Lake Constance, lies the Austrian section of the lake — quieter and more intimate than the neighbouring shores, but with its own rich character. Bregenz, the provincial capital, stages the Bregenz Festival on a floating lake stage: up to 7,000 guests per performance experience opera and theatre against the backdrop of the water. Those wanting a higher vantage point take the Pfänderbahn — a few minutes up to 1,064 metres, where views open across Lake Constance and up to 240 Alpine peaks.
Along the shore, lidos invite swimmers in, the Lake Constance Cycle Path traces its way around the lake, and hiking trails connect town and mountains. Those seeking quiet will find it in the Rhine Delta: protected since 1976, it is home to around 330 bird species and offers a 300-metre beach as a peaceful retreat. Boat trips, art installations and contemporary architecture complete the picture — the Austrian shore of Lake Constance is a destination for every season.
Meet Lake Constance
Bathing spots and lidos
Strandbad Bregenz
The Bregenz lido is situated right on the shores of the lake: a 50m competition pool, diving boards at 3 different heights, water slides and a lawn with mountain views.
Strandbad Hard
Vast sunbathing lawns, Grander water in the pool, and Lake Constance as backdrop: the Hard lido combines tranquillity, fun and water for all the senses across 40,000 m².
Strandbad Lochau
Modern timber architecture meets the joys of swimming on Lake Constance: at the family-friendly Lochau lido, you can spend your summer days swimming, playing & relaxing.
The Top Highlights on Lake Constance
Culinary delights at Lake Constance
On the Austrian shore of Lake Constance, the day's catch sets the menu. Freshwater fish comes straight from the lake to the plate — from the classic Felchen pan-fry to sushi made with Lake Constance trout. Around 30 fish species live in the depths of the lake: depending on the season, Felchen, perch, catfish, bream, grayling or roach define the regional cuisine. For the full experience, enjoy the catch on a lakeside terrace, looking out over the water it came from. Restaurants and cafés round out the offering with creative seasonal dishes and snacks made from local produce.
Restaurant Mangold in Lochau: 1 Michelin star, 3 Hauben
Hotel-Restaurant Schönblick in Eichenberg: 2 Hauben, with views over Lake Constance
Restaurant Guth in Lauterach: 1 Michelin star, 3 Hauben
Badehaus Lochau, Seehotel am Kaiserstrand: sundowner bar and snacks
KUB Café at the Kunsthaus in Bregenz: terrace and Bar Blackbox
Events around Lake Constance
5 things you should know about Lake Constance
Guest card for explorers
The digital guest card is valid from the first night of your stay and includes free use of buses and trains throughout Vorarlberg, plus event and excursion tips and activity suggestions nearby.
Architecture between lake and city
Quality materials — timber, stone and metal — meet contemporary craftsmanship: from the Kunsthaus Bregenz (KUB) to the Festspielhaus Bregenz with its floating lake stage.
Day trip ideas to the surrounding regions
All of Vorarlberg's regions are within easy reach. Visit the Alpine region, the Bregenzerwald, Kleinwalsertal, Lech Zürs and Stuben am Arlberg or the Montafon.
Keeping cool on hot summer days
Cool gorges and shady forests, reachable on foot, offer a refreshing escape when temperatures rise.
The Rohrspitz in the Rhine Delta
A 300-metre gently sloping beach makes the Rohrspitz a peaceful spot on the Austrian shore of Lake Constance, and a particular favourite with families — children can wade far out into the shallow water.
Exceptional accommodation at Lake Constance
The Rhine Delta on Lake Constance
Where the Alpine Rhine flows into Lake Constance lies the Rhine Delta — a nature reserve since 1976, a Ramsar site of international importance since 1982 and Vorarlberg's oldest nature reserve. A Ramsar site is a wetland recognised under the Ramsar Convention as a wetland of international importance.
Around 2,000 hectares of reed beds, floodplain forest and gravel shores — two thirds of which is open water — provide habitat for 330 recorded bird species, beavers and rare amphibians. The landscape is constantly evolving: Rhine deposits and shifting water levels reshape the shores and reed beds year on year. Walking trails run along the edge of the reserve, several observation towers offer birdwatching opportunities, and at the Rohrspitz a 300-metre beach sits directly on the lake.