Swimming in the lake, hiking in the nature park, enjoying mountain views and taking a boat trip: a holiday at Lake Weissensee in Carinthia offers plenty of variety.

Lake Weissensee in Carinthia is one of Austria's best-known swimming lakes. Depending on the light, the water shimmers in different shades of blue and green, from turquoise to emerald. A morning swim, a hike through Carinthia's mountain landscape, or an outing by kayak, SUP or boat – around Lake Weissensee, water, active pursuits and scenic views shape the holiday experience.

One of the lake's defining features is its largely unspoilt shoreline. Bays, swimming spots and waterside paths are ideal for discovering Lake Weissensee from different perspectives. Whether on foot, by bike or by boat, the scenery constantly changes between the wide expanse of water, forests and the surrounding mountains.

Lake Weissensee takes its name from the light-coloured limestone deposits on its western shore, which form a distinctive white band along the lake.