Lake Wolfgangsee in Salzkammergut

As if it were resting in itself - completely un-agitated and aware of its beauty: Nestled between forests, mountain landscapes, and small villages.

Lake Wolfgangsee is shared by two provinces: SalzburgerLand and Upper Austria. In the Salzkammergut, it is one of those swimming lakes you do not simply visit, but truly experience. It is the landscape around the lake, the many ways to enjoy the outdoors, and the way of life of the people who call this place home: relaxed, welcoming and guided by a fine sense of what feels good. They call it 'Alles gschmah' - when everything feels just right and follows its own rhythm.

Originally, the lake was known as 'Abersee', first mentioned in records around 800. Around 500 years later, it became 'Wolfgangsee', named after Saint Wolfgang, who turned the village into an important place of pilgrimage in the Middle Ages. Today, the lake reveals many different shades of colour, created by the interplay of organisms in the water and fine limestone particles - from light to deep tones of blue and green.