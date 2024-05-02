Lake Mondsee
Gateway to the Salzkammergut
Introduction
The MondSeeLand – From Action to Relaxation
MondSeeLand cradles Lake Mondsee, located in Upper Austria's Salzkammergut region, and its "little brother," Lake Irrsee. These two are anything but alike: The larger Mondsee is the sophisticated one, attracting sports and culture enthusiasts and serving as a hotspot for culinary delights. With over 600 events a year, the vibrant centre, "Markt Mondsee," hosts traditional festivals, bike races, and live music, regularly enriching city life. Sports activities take the spotlight at Lake Mondsee: the Alpenseebad Mondsee offers attractions like a water fun park and a water ski centre. People surf, sail, and paddle on SUP boards – and on land, they hike, climb, and cycle.
In contrast, Lake Irrsee is quiet and dreamy. With its unspoilt bays, moors, fields of water lilies, and immense biodiversity, Lake Irrsee is a protected nature reserve. Here, in the region between Lake Mondsee and Lake Irrsee, people live in an intact cultural and natural landscape, with protected areas that preserve the local wildlife and plant life.
3 Tips for Refreshment at Lake Mondsee and Lake Irrsee
Alpine Beach Mondsee
Water fun in the largest lido in the Salzkammergut with various stations – from a water fun park to a water ski centre.
Bathing site Schwarzindien on Mondsee
The bathing area is perfect for a relaxing day by the lake. Tip: The highly recommended snack buffet.
Activities at MondSeeLand
Hiking
Whether it's long-distance hiking, themed trails, or guided walks: step by step, a new perspective unfolds in the mix of mountains and lakes.
Climbing and Mountaineering
High up on rock and stone. But always stay focused, even with these breathtaking views!
Water Sports at Mondsee
If you look down at the water from a hill in summer, you will notice that Lake Mondsee belongs to the sailboats. Between Drachenwand and Schafberg, they navigate with the wind and sail through different areas. During foehn wind, windsurfers also find optimal conditions to glide through the turquoise blue water on a trapeze. However, the winds can suddenly change, which adds to the sporting appeal for advanced sailors. Surfers and sailors should seek advice from local experts and wind specialists beforehand.
Cycling and Mountain Biking in MondSeeLand
Family Holidays in the Salzkammergut
Adventure Between Mountain and Lake
What sounds promising (especially for kids) is indeed promising (for kids and their parents)! Where else can you find more opportunities to play and explore than in the great outdoors? After the little ones have thoroughly enjoyed swimming, splashing around in the water, and trying out stand-up paddling and surfing, there are still more activities on the agenda: a bike tour, a hike, or one of the varied children's programmes offered by the Mondsee-Irrsee region.
Holiday on a Farm
Fun and activity for the children, relaxation for the parents – a holiday on a farm perfectly balances these different desires. There's much to learn when interacting with animals and working in the barn, sparking curiosity and ensuring plenty of fun.
5 Special Places Around Lake Mondsee
Mondsee: The town of Mondsee is nestled between Schafberg and Drachenwand. Swimming, hiking, and cycling attract people who appreciate both sport and scenic beauty. The pile dwellings in Mondsee are part of the UNESCO World Heritage.
Oberwang: Very rural, very idyllic, very rich in tradition. From Oberwang, you can access well-developed mountain biking trails and the nearby Lake Irrsee.
Tiefgraben: Its location on the northern shore of Lake Mondsee is ideal for outdoor activities like hiking and cycling. A striking late Gothic church defines the town's appearance.
St. Lorenz: The village is known for the historic St. Lorenz Church and its distinctive church tower. It's surrounded by forests and hiking trails with views of Lake Mondsee and the Alpine landscapes.
Innerschwand: Those seeking a peaceful experience are just as welcome as the sporty types: the natural beauty here is stunning from every perspective.
Places of energy at Mondsee
Radstatt Chapel
The chapel can be reached via a Way of the Cross on the ridge of Mondseeberg.
Hochalm Gazebo
At the Hochalm Gazebo, you'll find time and space to breathe and recharge.
Lime Famer's Chapel
The chapel dates back to the 19th century and is sheltered by ancient lime trees – a dreamy place.
Radstatt Chapel
The chapel can be reached via a Way of the Cross on the ridge of Mondseeberg.
Hochalm Gazebo
At the Hochalm Gazebo, you'll find time and space to breathe and recharge.
Lime Famer's Chapel
The chapel dates back to the 19th century and is sheltered by ancient lime trees – a dreamy place.
Events at MondSeeLand
How Lake Mondsee got its name
Legend has it that Duke Odilo of Bavaria rode wildly over the Drachenwand one night in 748 AD. Just seconds before he would have plunged hundreds of metres down the precipice, he saw the moon reflecting in the lake. In the nick of time, he managed to stop his horse. The moon and the lake had saved his life, and in gratitude, Odilo built a monastery.
A less legendary version suggests that "Mondsee" derives from the old noble family "Mannsee." Over time, Mannsee evolved into Mondsee.
FAQ
Accommodations at Lake Mondsee and Lake Irrsee
Eco-Friendly Tips
Those who place value on environmental responsibility at home might also want to travel sustainably. Green holidays mean experiencing something beautiful while also being mindful of nature, climate protection, and fostering a good relationship with the people living in the holiday region.
Sustainable travellers...
...respect and take responsibility for pristine nature and well-maintained cultural landscapes.
...choose eco-certified accommodations and gentle mobility options, such as those in climate and energy model regions.
...are open to mutual understanding and can rely on accessibility and inclusion.