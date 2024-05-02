5 Special Places Around Lake Mondsee

Mondsee: The town of Mondsee is nestled between Schafberg and Drachenwand. Swimming, hiking, and cycling attract people who appreciate both sport and scenic beauty. The pile dwellings in Mondsee are part of the UNESCO World Heritage.

Oberwang: Very rural, very idyllic, very rich in tradition. From Oberwang, you can access well-developed mountain biking trails and the nearby Lake Irrsee.

Tiefgraben: Its location on the northern shore of Lake Mondsee is ideal for outdoor activities like hiking and cycling. A striking late Gothic church defines the town's appearance.

St. Lorenz: The village is known for the historic St. Lorenz Church and its distinctive church tower. It's surrounded by forests and hiking trails with views of Lake Mondsee and the Alpine landscapes.

Innerschwand: Those seeking a peaceful experience are just as welcome as the sporty types: the natural beauty here is stunning from every perspective.