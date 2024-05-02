Travel to Austria by Plane
Everything you need to know about airports, transfers and parking – for a smooth and stress-free arrival
Introduction
International airports in Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt connect the country with the world. After landing, you can choose from convenient shuttle buses, rail connections and car rental services. All major airports offer multi-storey car parks with EV charging stations, short-stay parking and barrier-free access.
Whether it's a city break in Vienna, a cultural holiday in Salzburg or a ski adventure in Tirol – Austria is well connected and easy to reach. With short distances and smart infrastructure, the journey becomes part of the holiday itself: efficient, comfortable and seamless.
From Vienna Airport to the city centre with ease
Whether by train, taxi or bus – there are several fast ways to reach the city centre:
The City Airport Train (CAT) takes you from Vienna Airport to Wien Mitte in just 16 minutes.
At the City Airport Terminal in Wien-Mitte, you can check in and drop off your luggage with selected airlines – up to 75 minutes before departure or even the evening before.
The Vienna Airport Lines buses connect the airport with key transport hubs across Vienna.
The S-Bahn (S7) offers a budget-friendly alternative, running every 30 minutes with a journey time of around 25 minutes.
ICE trains run every two hours from Vienna Airport via Vienna Hauptbahnhof and Vienna Meidling to St. Pölten and Linz.
Information desks are located in the departure halls of Terminals 1 and 3, as well as in the arrivals hall of Terminal 3. Flight information is available around the clock at +43-1-7007-0.
Construction works on Vienna's S-Bahn main line
From 7 September 2026 until the end of October 2027, the Vienna S-Bahn main line between Wien Praterstern and Wien Hauptbahnhof / St. Marx will be closed. Several connections to and from Vienna Airport remain available: long-distance trains run via Wien Hauptbahnhof to the airport, the REX 7 is rerouted to Hauptbahnhof, and the S7 runs to and from St. Marx. A "CAT by bus" service operates between Wien Mitte and the airport, and the Vienna Airport Bus lines continue to run as normal.
From Vienna Airport to the city centre with ease
Airport taxis are dedicated taxis used exclusively for journeys to and from the airport. They must be booked in advance and charge a fixed price (including luggage) with no extra fee for the empty return trip.
For journeys from Vienna to the airport (make sure to request an “airport taxi” when booking), an additional fee is charged to cover the empty return trip.
Tips and information for your next taxi ride in Vienna.
How to reach Austria's airportsWhether you're flying into Austria or taking a domestic connection, the airports in Salzburg, Innsbruck, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt offer short distances, quick transfers and modern parking. With convenient rail, bus and road links, you'll reach the terminal in no time.
Parking at Vienna Airport
Vienna Airport offers plenty of options for safe parking – whether for a few minutes, several hours, or multiple days. Car parks 3 and 4 are located directly opposite the terminal. Parking areas A and C can be reached with a walk of around 15 minutes. For short stops, the departure drop-off area is ideal – you can stop there free of charge for 10 minutes, after which parking costs €2.90 per 15 minutes.
Parking space A and C, car park 3 and 4, short term parking
If you're looking for low-cost long-term parking, use the parking areas located around the airport.
Parking at other Austrian airportsWhether right at the terminal or slightly outside with shuttle service, the airports in Salzburg, Innsbruck, Graz, Linz and Klagenfurt offer convenient and secure parking. Short distances, safe spaces and modern services make parking easy.
Everything you need for your flight to Austria
Hand luggage regulations
For flights departing from EU airports as well as from Iceland, Norway and Switzerland, EU security regulations for hand luggage apply. If your bag exceeds the 8-kilogram limit, it must be checked in – often at a higher fee than during the regular check-in process. On some flights to Austria, hand luggage may need to be stowed in the hold due to limited space.
You may also bring one personal item, such as a handbag, laptop bag or shoulder bag. It’s best to keep documents, valuables and medication in this item.
Check with your airline before departure for the exact rules.
Passenger identity check at boarding
Due to an EU regulation, passengers must present their boarding pass and a photo ID directly at the gate to maintain a high level of security. This check ensures that the boarding pass is being used by the same person who presented the ticket at check-in. It also verifies that the travel documents meet the entry requirements of the destination country, helping to avoid any issues upon arrival.
What is ETIAS?
The ETIAS travel authorisation is required for nationals of visa-exempt countries who wish to enter any of the 30 European countries.
Useful travel tips for your flight to Austria
Arrive early: Plan around two hours for EU flights and about three hours for long-haul flights.
Use online check-in: Save time and avoid stress – store your boarding pass on your phone and head straight to the gate.
Security check: Liquids must be in containers of max. 100 ml, packed in a 1-litre bag; laptops and devices must be presented separately.
Peak travel times: Allow extra time during holidays and weekends.
Comfort & services: Free Wi-Fi, family areas, lounges and accessible facilities make travelling more comfortable.
Travelling without borders: Entry documents
Even though there are usually no border checks within the Schengen area, travellers must always carry a valid travel document. It serves as proof of identity during random checks – whether you’re travelling by train, car or plane.
Children also need their own passport or ID card – entries in a parent’s document are no longer permitted.
Tip: Travelling with children
Entry from Switzerland:
Swiss citizens may enter with a valid ID card or a passport that expired up to five years ago. We recommend carrying a valid travel document in any case, as it is often required for hotel or car rental bookings.
Further information: Austrian Embassy in Bern
Entry from Germany:
Citizens of the Federal Republic of Germany require a valid ID card or passport to enter Austria (or one that has expired for no more than one year).
Further information: Austrian Embassy in Berlin
Flying with Austrian Airlines: Useful servicesWith Austrian Airlines, your journey begins the moment you board. Enjoy warm Austrian hospitality, thoughtful service, and a first taste of Austria through signature onboard cuisine, complemented by a range of convenient services designed to make travel effortless.
Overview digital services
Online check-in and uploading travel documents in the Austrian app saves you time and provides you with useful information throughout your journey.
The most important questions and answers about your journey
The most important emergency numbers
European emergency number 112
Fire brigade 122
Police 133
Ambulance 144
Breakdown Services
ÖAMTC emergency breakdown service 120
ARBÖ emergency breakdown service 123
Mountain rescue 140
Doctor-on-call 141