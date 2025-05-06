Angelika Kauffmann’s biography contains everything needed to create a cultural icon: talent, glamour, a scandal, business acumen and a jet-set lifestyle.

„The whole world is angelicamad!“

When the cosmopolitan and highly gifted painter Angelika Kauffmann opened her studio in London—after spending time in several of Italy’s leading art centres—she was only in her mid-twenties. And soon, the whole world was “angelicamad” – mad about Angelika.

Like Mozart’s musical father, Kauffmann’s painter father recognised his daughter’s talent early on and supported her in every way. By the age of 16, she was already painting wall frescoes in the church of Schwarzenberg in the Bregenzerwald, the village her father’s family came from and the place she considered her lifelong home.