Art and Culture in Austria
Track down the unknown, discover new things, gather inspiration

Austria's rich history and its creative personalities have given rise to a remarkable heritage of art, culture, music, and landmarks. A true cultural adventure awaits!

Castles and palaces, monasteries, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, museums, and galleries: all these cultural treasures, along with thousands of other sights across the federal states, are waiting to be discovered. Austria, the land of great composers and world-renowned works, showcases both classical and modern music in grand concert halls and at open-air festivals.

For those looking to trace the ideas and works of famous personalities, Austria offers countless opportunities. The country’s cultural spirit shines through in its customs, nature-loving traditions, and craftsmanship. The magic lies in its high-quality blend of creativity, authenticity, and sustainability.

Austria's rich history has led to a wealth of cultural sights, while its diverse landscapes boast stunning natural wonders.

Music has always been highly valued in Austria. Great composers were born here, world-renowned works were created and people simply love the sound of music.

Close to nature, many people in Austria cherish customs and traditions, often blending contrasts and modern elements to create a harmonious experience.

Experience a Fairy Tale: Austria's castles and palaces transport you to the Middle Ages, Renaissance, or Baroque era, providing a wealth of cultural experiences.

Land art uses nature as its canvas for sculptures, installations, and architecture, which blend beautifully into Austria’s landscapes. Experience it up close.

Vienna is imperial, Vienna is modern! If you visit the city, you will discover culture in many facets: History lives here, and traditions are appreciated.

Tirol is renowned for its warm hospitality. Its Alpine way of life promises a sense of ease – and in the stunning mountain landscape, everyone can feel it.

Anyone visiting scenic Carinthia will be delighted by the laid-back way of life and the many cultural excursion destinations.

In Austria's westernmost province, the harmony between culture, nature, tradition, and modernity is truly inspiring. It's a space for discovery and well-being.

The steppe landscape of the Seewinkel, a lively festival around the lake, a princely castle and a world-renowned composer: find out what else Burgenland has to offer.

Upper Austria, with its capital Linz, is the perfect destination for those seeking a blend of futuristic technology and unique natural experiences.

SalzburgerLand is the most beautiful region for all guests with a love of music, art and nature. The city of Salzburg as a total work of art is the icing on the cake.

Styria, Austria’s "Green Heart," enchants with its natural beauty, artistic treasures, and the charming lifestyle of its people.

Lower Austria, rich in abbeys, monasteries, castles and palaces, reveals history and art treasures from river valleys to mountains.

Viennese coffee houses and their culture: Living rooms of the arts.

FAQs

The "Field Hare" by Albrecht Dürer is on display in the Albertina in Vienna. The hare is available as an art print for purchase in the museum store.

With 24 golden paintings by Gustav Klimt, the Belvedere in Vienna boasts the largest collection of his works in the world.

The "Saliera" is a salt cellar created by the Italian sculptor and goldsmith Benvenuto Cellini for Francis I of France between 1540 and 1543. Today, the "Saliera" is on display at the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna.

The Vienna World Exhibition took place in 1873, transforming the city into a cosmopolitan hub. No other major event has had a greater impact on Vienna's evolution into a global metropolis.

In 2023, numerous initiatives were organized to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the 1873 Vienna World Exhibition.

Yes, advantage cards offer discounts at museums, city tours, and on public transport. Some experiences are free, while others provide reduced prices. The cards are available at tourist information offices or participating accommodations.

In 2003, the Kunsthaus Graz became a modern landmark of the university city, shining with its controversial exterior as well as the quality of its exhibitions.

The people of Graz affectionately refer to it as "The Friendly Alien."

Heritage protection – a synonym for sustainability

The preservation of historic buildings is a significant initiative in Austria for climate protection. Why?

  • Heritage protection helps save resources. Existing structures are maintained, which means new construction projects do not need to be realized in green spaces.

  • Heritage protection plays an important socio-cultural role by contributing to the preservation of historical buildings. This can strengthen regional identity and enrich the cultural offerings.

  • Many historical buildings were originally constructed from natural materials, often sourced locally. Restoration efforts aim to use these materials to maintain the buildings' authenticity.

  • The habitats of various plant and animal species can also be protected.

