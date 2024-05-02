In the footsteps of the multi-talented figure born in Raiding, who later became known as a composer, virtuoso, writer, cleric and conductor.

Born in Raiding, in today’s Burgenland – which at the time was part of the Kingdom of Hungary – as the son of a musician employed by Prince Esterházy, Franz Liszt received support from an early age. He gave his first public performance at the age of nine and, by twelve, was studying with Carl Czerny and Antonio Salieri in Vienna. Shortly afterwards, he was celebrated in Paris as “le petit Litz” – a child prodigy with remarkable stage presence.

Liszt became the superstar of the 19th century. His expressive playing, charismatic stage presence and technical brilliance helped shape the modern concert scene. As a composer, Liszt was a pioneer: through symphonic poems, virtuosic études, sacred music and orchestral works, he continually explored new possibilities in musical art. His boundless creativity is reflected in over 800 works, including the Hungarian Rhapsodies, Piano Concerto No. 1, literature-inspired pieces such as the Faust Symphony and the Dante Symphony, and an extensive collection of late sacred music.

Liszt was not only musically innovative but also a culturally engaged, multilingual and deeply spiritual person. He read philosophy, corresponded with writers such as Victor Hugo, George Sand and Heinrich Heine, and often considered becoming a priest. From 1865 onwards, he appeared as an abbé dressed in black and increasingly focused on church music, including the Hungarian Coronation Mass.

His eventful life took him to Vienna, Paris, Geneva, Weimar, Rome and Budapest. Beyond music, his personal life was intense – marked by affairs, scandals, travels, illnesses, and upheavals, but also by deep friendships.

Franz Liszt died in 1886 in Bayreuth from pneumonia. He left behind far more than a musical legacy: Liszt was an extraordinary figure – as an artist, thinker and person. A visionary who not only revolutionised piano music but also shaped Europe’s musical life to this day.