Lithograph: Portrait of a young man with a necktie, seated. Signed 'F. Liszt', dated 1838.
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Franz Liszt
About the life of an exceptional musician

In the footsteps of the multi-talented figure born in Raiding, who later became known as a composer, virtuoso, writer, cleric and conductor.

Born in Raiding, in today’s Burgenland – which at the time was part of the Kingdom of Hungary – as the son of a musician employed by Prince Esterházy, Franz Liszt received support from an early age. He gave his first public performance at the age of nine and, by twelve, was studying with Carl Czerny and Antonio Salieri in Vienna. Shortly afterwards, he was celebrated in Paris as “le petit Litz” – a child prodigy with remarkable stage presence.

Liszt became the superstar of the 19th century. His expressive playing, charismatic stage presence and technical brilliance helped shape the modern concert scene. As a composer, Liszt was a pioneer: through symphonic poems, virtuosic études, sacred music and orchestral works, he continually explored new possibilities in musical art. His boundless creativity is reflected in over 800 works, including the Hungarian Rhapsodies, Piano Concerto No. 1, literature-inspired pieces such as the Faust Symphony and the Dante Symphony, and an extensive collection of late sacred music.

Liszt was not only musically innovative but also a culturally engaged, multilingual and deeply spiritual person. He read philosophy, corresponded with writers such as Victor Hugo, George Sand and Heinrich Heine, and often considered becoming a priest. From 1865 onwards, he appeared as an abbé dressed in black and increasingly focused on church music, including the Hungarian Coronation Mass.

His eventful life took him to Vienna, Paris, Geneva, Weimar, Rome and Budapest. Beyond music, his personal life was intense – marked by affairs, scandals, travels, illnesses, and upheavals, but also by deep friendships.

Franz Liszt died in 1886 in Bayreuth from pneumonia. He left behind far more than a musical legacy: Liszt was an extraordinary figure – as an artist, thinker and person. A visionary who not only revolutionised piano music but also shaped Europe’s musical life to this day.

Franz Liszt
Born:22 October 1811 in Raiding (Austria)
Died: 31 July 1886 in Bayreuth (Germany)
Known for:more than 800 musical works
Period:Romanticism
Famous companions:Richard Wagner, Hector Berlioz, Frédéric Chopin, Hans von Bülow and Carl Czerny
Private life:no marriages, but two long-time relationships and three kids with Countess Marie d'Agoult
Listen to Franz Liszt

Franz Liszt is regarded as a musical prodigy: he began playing the piano at the age of six and gave his first public concert at nine.

Meet Franz Liszt

In the footsteps of Franz Liszt

Liszt Festival in Raiding

Musical pleasure in Liszt's homeland: the Liszt Festival brings international classical music stars to the stage - in the centre of Burgenland, with plenty of atmosphere.

Liszt Festival

Liszt centre in Raiding

The venue for concerts, matinees and special events all year round. In addition to the festival in spring and autumn, smaller concert series also take place.

Liszt Centre (Link in German only)

Liszt house in Raiding

Liszt's birthplace in Burgenland is now a museum with multimedia insights and a wealth of musical history. Right next door: a concert hall with unique acoustics.

Liszt House

Franz-Liszt monument in Eisenstadt

The white marble monument stands on Esterházyplatz in Eisenstadt and was erected to mark the 125th birthday of the great Burgenland composer in 1936.

Franz-Liszt Monument
Co-founder of the musical movement

The New German School

The New German School was a movement that promoted musical progress, innovation and the combination of music with non-musical themes. It emerged around 1850, centred on Franz Liszt in Weimar, and was shaped by composers such as Richard Wagner and Hector Berlioz. The term was introduced by music writer Franz Brendel to describe “music of the future” as a new era following Beethoven.

The first popstar

Lisztomania

The term describes a 19th-century phenomenon that made Franz Liszt the first pop star in music history. Lisztomania was coined in 1844 by Heinrich Heine, who used it to describe the audience’s ecstatic enthusiasm: women stormed the stage, collected locks of Liszt’s hair and fainted.

Lisztomania was much more than simple admiration – it was mass euphoria, media hype and a sign of cultural change. With wild hair, dramatic gestures and carefully staged concerts, Liszt revolutionised the concert scene.

Merchandise, overcrowded halls and enthusiastic press coverage made him a model for later idols – from Beatlemania to today’s pop culture. Liszt himself viewed the hysteria critically and called it “pathological.”

Fun facts about Franz Liszt

A hairstyle with recognition value

Franz Liszt was not only an exceptional musical talent but also a striking figure. His charismatic stage presence, combined with a distinctive hairstyle, made him an icon – even a South American monkey species, the Liszt monkey, still bears his name today.

A comet announces a genius

In the autumn of 1811, a bright comet crossed the skies of the Habsburg monarchy. A fortune teller predicted to the family in Raiding that they would be blessed with an extraordinary child. Shortly afterwards, Franz Liszt was born – a multi-talented figure who would later enter history as a composer, virtuoso, writer, cleric and conductor.

A kiss from Beethoven

One of the best-known anecdotes about the young Liszt: the great Ludwig van Beethoven is said to have kissed the twelve-year-old prodigy on the forehead after a performance – a symbolic accolade for his future career.

Family ties to Wagner

Liszt and fellow composer Richard Wagner shared a long and close friendship. However, when Wagner married Liszt’s daughter Cosima, their relationship noticeably cooled. Nevertheless, Franz Liszt remains part of music history not only as an exceptional artist but also as Wagner’s father-in-law.

Reinterpreted and staged

Liszts favourite food

Ceramic artist Mia Kostyan has created three elegant ceramic plates for the favourite dish of composer and piano virtuoso Franz Liszt: calf’s head, brain and salad. The culinary interpretation comes from top chef Alain Weissgerber of the restaurant taubenkobel.

FAQs

Some of Franz Liszt’s most famous works include:

  • Hungarian Rhapsodies (1846–1885), especially No. 2 in C-sharp minor

  • Liebesträume (1850), including the popular Liebestraum No. 3 in A-flat major

  • La Campanella (1838), an étude from the Grandes Études de Paganini

The famous Austrian composer Franz Liszt was born on 22 October 1811 in Raiding and died on 31 July 1886 in Bayreuth, Germany, from pneumonia.

Franz Liszt was never officially married. However, he had two important and long-term relationships:

From 1835 to 1844, he lived with Countess Marie d’Agoult in what was known as a common-law marriage. They had three children together, including Cosima, who later married Richard Wagner.

Later, he had a close relationship with Russian Princess Carolyne zu Sayn-Wittgenstein. They planned to marry, and although Carolyne eventually obtained a divorce from her first husband, the Pope prevented the marriage at the last moment. Liszt therefore remained officially unmarried.

Liszt is regarded as one of the greatest piano virtuosos of all time. He raised piano technique to an unprecedented level, introduced new playing techniques and inspired generations of pianists. His works are often considered extremely challenging and continue to set standards in piano literature today.

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