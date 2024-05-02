In the vibrant era around 1900, Vienna was a hub of artistic innovation. Josef Hoffmann was one of the key pioneers in architecture and design.

Josef Hoffmann was a visionary architect and designer who played a key role in shaping the concept of the total work of art, the "Gesamtkunstwerk". His goal was to unify various art forms—architecture, design, music, and craftsmanship—into a harmonious and cohesive experience, where every detail is carefully crafted in the context of the whole.

Hoffmann aimed to integrate art into all aspects of life. As a co-founder of the Wiener Werkstätte, he realised this vision by designing both aesthetic and functional everyday objects.

His work spans architecture, garden design, fashion, tableware, and cutlery, showcasing his commitment to perfection in every detail. Hoffmann’s dedication to craftsmanship and his role as an educator influenced generations and established him as a pioneer of modern design in Austria.