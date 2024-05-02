Exhibition poster O. Kokoschka, expressionist figure in blue and red, Kunstsalon Wolfsberg Zurich, Sept./Oct. 23.
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Oskar Kokoschka
Wild visionary and painter of the soul

Painter and playwright Oskar Kokoschka was a key figure of Viennese Modernism. With his bold, expressive style, he challenged both the art world and society.

The great Oskar Kokoschka was born in the small town of Pöchlarn on the Danube—and carried his Lower Austrian roots with him throughout his life. Today, the celebrated painter of Expressionism and Viennese Modernism is more present than ever in his hometown.

Art historian and Kokoschka expert Bernadette Reinhold notes, “Pöchlarn has fewer than 4,000 residents. That Kokoschka was born here—and that his birthplace is now a museum and documentation centre—is truly remarkable.”

Across the town, Kokoschka’s presence is unmistakable: large-scale reproductions of his paintings decorate façades, while the Kokoschka Museum Pöchlarn—housed in his former home and adjoining barn—offers a vivid, personal insight into his life and legacy.

Oskar Kokoschka
Born:1 March, 1886, in Pöchlarn, Lower Austria
Died:22 February, 1980, in Montreux, Switzerland
Profession:Painter, set designer, writer, playwright
Epochs:Expressionism, Viennese Modernism
Famous works:The Bride of the Wind, Tigerlöwe, The Burning Bush, numerous portraits and landscapes

Oskar Kokoschka's vivid visual world

Chapters of his life and art

1886–1909: Early years and emergence

Born in Pöchlarn, Kokoschka grew up in Vienna, where he developed his own style at the School of Applied Arts.

His scandalous play Murderer, the Hope of Women and the fairy-tale book The Dreaming Boys caused an early stir in the art world.

1910–1914: Berlin and Alma Mahler

In Berlin, Kokoschka connects with the avant-garde circle around Der Sturm.

His intense relationship with Alma Mahler inspires works like The Bride of the Wind. His art reflects emotional depth and social tension.

1914–1918: War and trauma

He voluntarily enlists for military service and is seriously wounded. His experiences at the front leave a lasting mark on his work.

In Dresden, he connects with the artistic bohemia and channels what he lived through into his plays.

1938–1953: Exile in Great Britain

Labelled a “degenerate artist” by the Nazis, Kokoschka emigrates to Great Britain.

There, he engages with contemporary events both artistically and politically, remaining true to his expressive visual language.

1953–1980: Return and legacy

In Salzburg, Kokoschka founds the “School of Vision” – now the International Summer Academy of Fine Arts in Salzburg – to support young artists.

He spends his later years by Lake Geneva, continuing to paint and write. Kokoschka dies in Montreux in 1980, leaving behind an internationally truly significant body of work.

His birthplace in the Danube region

Pöchlarn as a "lasting homecoming"

Oskar Kokoschka remained deeply connected to his birthplace, Pöchlarn, throughout his life. Bernadette Reinhold, head of the Oskar Kokoschka Centre at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna and a renowned Kokoschka expert, explains: “He referred to Pöchlarn again and again—in many of his stories and writings. The founding of the documentation centre in his family home was, for him, a ‘lasting homecoming.’”

According to Reinhold, the Danube was always a central place for this cosmopolitan artist—whether he was living in London, travelling the Middle East, or working by Lake Geneva: “Being born by a river, where everything is always in motion and shaped by influences flowing in—that meant a great deal to him.”

In the 1950s, Kokoschka was named an honorary citizen of Pöchlarn.

A master of many arts

Portraits of the soul by the “wild one”

Oskar Kokoschka was what we might call a multi-talent today. He wrote plays and stories, designed stage sets for theatres and mosaics for churches.

But above all, he painted—boldly, expressively, emotionally. His extraordinary portraits, radically new for their time, brought him international fame. Rather than focusing on faithful representation, Kokoschka sought to reveal the deeper character and inner life of his subjects.

In his portraits, you can see the optimism of the people he painted—but also their vulnerability, inner conflict, and, at times, sorrow or pain. Kokoschka’s work is often described as “painting the soul.” Capturing the whole person on canvas—not just their outward appearance—was his true artistic goal.

Art, exile, and longing

Portraits of a restless soul

At an early age, Oskar Kokoschka was drawn to Vienna, where he laid the foundation for his later fame. More than anything, Kokoschka was fascinated by faces—nearly half of his works depict heads. He painted portraits of Adolf Loos, Karl Kraus, and many political figures.

After World War I, he became a professor in Dresden. In 1923, he took a leave of absence and never returned; instead, he spent years travelling through Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East—sketching and painting along the way.

When the Nazis denounced his work, he emigrated to London and created politically charged pieces. A sense of home eventually came to the tireless wanderer on the shores of Lake Geneva. Oskar Kokoschka died there in 1980, at the age of 94.

In Oskar Kokoschka's footsteps

Kokoschka Museum Pöchlarn

Leopold Museum - Leopold Collection

Oberes Belvedere

MAK – Museum of Applied Arts

Albertina – Batliner Collection

FAQs

Oskar Kokoschka was born on 1 March 1886 in Pöchlarn, Lower Austria, and died on 22 February 1980 in Montreux, by Lake Geneva in Switzerland.

His life unfolded across several key locations:

  • Vienna: Early education and artistic breakthrough during the era of Viennese Modernism. Strongly influenced by the Wiener Werkstätte and figures like Gustav Klimt.

  • Dresden: From 1919 to 1923, he was a professor at the Academy of Fine Arts—an influential period, though Kokoschka never settled for long.

  • Years of travel: From 1923 onward, Kokoschka was almost constantly on the move, travelling throughout Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

  • Exile in London: After the Nazis condemned his work as “degenerate art,” he fled to Britain in 1938, where he also created political works opposing the regime.

  • Montreux: From 1953, he lived in Switzerland, where he would spend the rest of his life.

Oskar Kokoschka was one of the most important figures of Expressionism and Viennese Modernism—a restless spirit navigating between art and world affairs. He became especially known for his intense portraits, which aimed not only to capture physical features but to reveal the inner life of his subjects.

With his energetic brushwork, bold colours, and charged lines, Kokoschka pioneered a new visual language. He wasn’t only a painter but also a playwright and political thinker: his scandalous early play Murderer, the Hope of Women brought him early fame, and later, in exile in London, he used his art to oppose fascism and totalitarianism.

A self-described “eternal wanderer,” Kokoschka travelled across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East—always in search of expression, truth, and a place to call home.

Oskar Kokoschka was married to Prague-born lawyer Olda Palkovská. The two met in 1934 in Prague and married in 1941 in London during World War II. They later lived together in Villeneuve on Lake Geneva.

The couple had no children. Olda Kokoschka outlived her husband by 24 years and died in 2004—like her husband, in Montreux.

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