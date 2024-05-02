Carinthian Kletzennudeln served with butter on a plate, dusted with powdered sugar; a dish served at Restaurant Liegl am Hiegl.
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Carinthian Dried Pear Dumplings

  • Classics
  • Sweet
  • Dessert
Recipe by: Chef Elisabeth Warmuth-Liegl from the cookbook *Originals Only*

Liegl am Hiegl in St. Georgen am Längsee, Carinthia, comprises a restaurant, its own farm and a farm shop. The kitchen takes its inspiration from traditional recipes.

Preparation

  • Preparation time: 120 min
  • 4 Servings
Step 1

Dough

Mix all the dough ingredients – except the water – in a dough mixer. Gradually add enough water to form a smooth, pliable dough. Wrap in cling film and chill for 1 hour.

Step 2

Filling

The day before, soak the Kletzen (dried pears) in cold water, then cook until soft the next day. Remove the stalks and finely mince the flesh. Mix with the quark and Sacher cake sponge. Season to taste with icing sugar, cinnamon, lemon zest and rum, then shape into small balls.

You'll find the ingredients and method for the Sacher cake sponge in the Sachertorte recipe.

Step 3

Shaping the dumplings

Roll out the dough thinly. Place the balls in a row, about 4 cm from the edge. Fold the dough over them and shape the dumplings by hand, taking care not to trap any air and pressing the edges firmly together. Cut into half-moon shapes with a pastry wheel. Cook in plenty of boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes, depending on size.

Step 4

To serve

Serve with brown butter, honey and cinnamon sugar.

Ingredients

For the dough
For the filling
To finish

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