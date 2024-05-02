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The Best Culture and Culinary Highlights in Austria

Küchenchef Paul Ivić, Restaurant Tian, bewirtet Gäste an einer gedeckten Tafel unter einem Apfelbaum vor einem Presshaus in der Kellergasse im Weinviertel.
When a culture holiday turns into a culinary experience: art inspires cuisine — cuisine inspires art.

In Austria, there are many locations where you can experience the connection between culture and cuisine. Museums, festivals, restaurants, and cultural venues create spaces where cultural impulses and moments of culinary enjoyment meet. Chefs play the central role in bringing them together.

Art inspires cuisine — and the kitchen creates a new approach to art. Creating a new dish demands as much creativity and manual precision as a piece of art. Today, this connection is especially profound: A new generation views cooking as part of the cultural dialogue. The interaction of producers, vintners, confectioners, bakers, and artists creates a contemporary interpretation of tradition that is independent, multifaceted, and often surprising. 

Art & culture at the hotel

Where your stay becomes a cultural experience

At these hotels, hospitality is informed by an affinity to art and culture. Artworks on the walls, distinctive architecture, and culinary signature styles create an experience that engages the senses. Here, your stay becomes part of the journey.

Hotel Krone in Au: sky-spa, in-house concerts & 4 stars

KAI 36: between river and rock, art & 5 stars

Boutique Hotel Altstadt Vienna: modern art & 4 stars

Hotel Schloss Seefels: 5-star superior

Arthotel Blaue Gans: a 4-star design hideaway

Hotel zum Hirschen: 4-star design hotel

Museum and cuisine: breakfast, lunch and drinks

Where taste meets creativity

Austria demonstrates how art and cuisine influence each other with spaces where contemporary creativity meets subtle aromas. This creates moments of creativity that stimulate body and soul — surprising, lively, and incredibly diverse.

Leopold Museum & Café Leopold

Kunsthaus Graz & Kunsthauscafé

Kunsthaus Bregenz & KUB Café

Jüdisches Museum & Boker tov!

Kunstmeile Krems & Poldi Fitzka

Lentos & Lentos Restaurant

Haus der Musik & Das Brahms

Albertina Modern & Hausbar

Hangar 7 & Mayday Bar

Wien Museum & Trude&Töchter

Experience Austria's dining culture

Where the dining table connects culture and cuisine

Here, the dining table itself becomes a stage: porcelain, glass, craftsmanship, and cuisine tell stories of style, history, and the finer nuances of dining. It is a reminder of just how closely aesthetics and cuisine can be intertwined.

Zu Tisch! at Esterhazy Palace

„Made in Gmunden“ exhibition at the Academy of Ceramics

Experience the world of Augarten Porcelain

Tischlein deck dich! at the Joanneum

Viennese dining culture at J. & L. Lobmeyr

Special locations featuring art & cuisine

Where history, stories, and culinary pleasures meet

Here, food is not just served – it is presented as a spectacle. Amid historic walls, open landscapes and extraordinary architecture, culture and cuisine come together. In these settings, culinary enjoyment takes on greater depth, context and a character all its own.

Culinary Festival Tavolata in Steyr

Culture in the vineyards

Film festival at the Rathausplatz in Vienna

Dining in the vineyards

Opera Lounge at the Steinbruch St. Margareten

Wiener Symphoniker's Beisl Concerts

Artist talks at the DAVY ART SPACE

Land Art & Alpine cuisine

Where nature, art and culinary enjoyment meet

In Austria, art in nature and regional cuisine often come together in distinctive ways. The combination of mountains, architecture, and regional produce opens new perspectives on the relationship between place and culinary experience. Here, the landscape is not simply observed, but experienced with all the senses.

Land Art: Art on the mountain

BUS:STOP Krumbach & innkeepers Krumbach

Walk of Modern Art & SENNS.Restaurant

Skyspace Lech & Rote Wand Chef’s Table

Leos Gang Art & dahoam by Andreas Herbst

Skyspace Lech & Griggeler Stuba

Nordkette Perspective Way & Oniriq

FAQ

Special combinations of art and culinary enjoyment can be found at Kunstmeile Krems with Poldi Fitzka, at Kunsthaus Graz with Kunsthauscafé, and at the Leopold Museum with Café Leopold in Vienna.

The Boutique Hotel Altstadt Vienna, which features stunning modern art, the Hotel zum Hirschen Salzburg or the KAI 36 in Graz, are houses that tastefully combine architecture, art and cuisine.

Land art and Alpine culinary highlights meet at the Perspective Way Nordkette in Tirol, at the Skyspace Lech in Vorarlberg, or at the Walk of Modern Art in the Salzburg region.

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