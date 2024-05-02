The Best Culture and Culinary Highlights in Austria

When a culture holiday turns into a culinary experience: art inspires cuisine — cuisine inspires art.

In Austria, there are many locations where you can experience the connection between culture and cuisine. Museums, festivals, restaurants, and cultural venues create spaces where cultural impulses and moments of culinary enjoyment meet. Chefs play the central role in bringing them together.

Art inspires cuisine — and the kitchen creates a new approach to art. Creating a new dish demands as much creativity and manual precision as a piece of art. Today, this connection is especially profound: A new generation views cooking as part of the cultural dialogue. The interaction of producers, vintners, confectioners, bakers, and artists creates a contemporary interpretation of tradition that is independent, multifaceted, and often surprising.