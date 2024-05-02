#eatArtists – Where Fine Art & Culinary Art Meet in Austria
Infusing art with flavour
Introduction
A painting becomes a showstopping cake.
An artistic impulse is transformed into a vegetarian dish.
A historic figure lives on as a new culinary souvenir.
eatArtists is all about moments like these — when art moves from the canvas into the kitchen.
Three highlights take center stage:
At Vienna’s Belvedere, food stylist and cake artist Sophia Stolz takes inspiration from Gustav Klimt, transforming the artist’s distinctive visual language into edible compositions.
Between Mistelbach and Prinzendorf Palace, star chef Paul Ivić draws inspiration from Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, known for his provocative, blood-infused performances. The result? An equally intense and expressive approach to vegetarian cuisine.
In Salzburg, Julia Zotter of the renowned Zotter Chocolates and star chef Philip Rachinger channel Mozart’s creative spirit to reimagine the traditional culinary souvenir.
eatArtists is all about historic spaces, a rich cultural landscape, and a cuisine that is open to new ideas. It offers a way of experiencing Austria in which culture and culinary enjoyment enrich one another.
„What we can learn from art is to let people have the freedom to form their own interpretations. The most exciting moments come when, as in art, we allow ourselves to embrace something new.”Julia Zotter, Zotter Chocolates
Four creative minds, three new perspectivesFour creative approaches, three exceptional stories: Sophia Stolz, Paul Ivić, Julia Zotter and Philip Rachinger demonstrate how art and cuisine come together in Austria.
Sophia Stolz
Edible sculptures in cake form: What started with baking as a means of expression turned into a signature style: edible objects of striking precision and visual impact.
Philip Rachinger
He combines heritage, craftsmanship and contemporary influences into a cuisine that makes precise use of regional ingredients and redefines the taste of tradition.
Paul Ivić
From Tirol to Vienna’s fine-dining scene: His vegetarian cuisine impresses with focus, precision and restraint, reflecting his conviction, roots and refined sensibility.