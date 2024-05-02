Indoor pool with green water, wicker baskets at pool edge, large glass front overlooking trees.
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Marienkron ****
Retreat & Health Resort

One of Austria's leading retreats for fasting and longevity near Vienna, in the Lake Neusiedl region: Heal, recharge in nature, and let your soul unwind.

  • Decades of fasting & health expertise: Over 50 years of experience in medically guided fasting and holistic regeneration.

  • Personalised medical wellness: Individual health programmes supported by doctors, therapists, and nutrition experts.

  • Specialised fasting & longevity programs: Structured fasting methods designed to support gut health, metabolism, energy, and long-term vitality.

  • Healing nature setting near Vienna: Nestled in the Neusiedler See nature reserve, offering tranquility, fresh air, and picturesque, restorative landscapes.

  • Mindful, healthy cuisine: Regional, plant-focused nutrition that supports wellbeing and replaces deprivation with mindful enjoyment.

About Marienkron Retreat & Health Resort

For more than half a century, Marienkron Retreat & Health Resort has been a place of profound regeneration based on fasting and Kneipp medicine. Located in the heart of Burgenland's Neusiedler Lake Region, the resort has been synonymous with profound regeneration, medically guided fasting, and holistic health care. 

Following its extensive renovation in 2019, Marienkron now blends elegance and comfort with classic aesthetics, offering peaceful spaces. Its architecture is inspired by nature and combines warm tones, natural woods, and thoughtful details that honor the property’s monastic heritage.

Today, Marienkron is one of the leading health resorts of Austria, run by the province of Burgenland with experienced fasting doctors who focus on longevity concepts. Central to Marienkron’s approach is a deep attentiveness to individual needs and fasting or vegetarian cuisine with mindful enjoyment.

Amenities
Restaurant:vegetarian buffet with seasonal, regional & organic ingredients
Nutrition counseling:consult our in-house dieticians
Spa:11 m / 35 ft long indoor pool, sauna, biosauna, steam room, relaxation area & terrace
Fitness:fully equipped gym & yoga room
Concierge Service: on-site concierge ready for your assistance
Private parking:right in front of the resort
A/C:our resort is fully air-conditioned
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Marienkron combines healthy lifestyle with enjoyment: cuisine, therapies, and the spa with a fantastic view over the nature park. We therefore represent an innovative approach for fasting with enjoyment as a mindful longevity program.

Elke MüllerGeneral Manager Marienkron Retreat & Health Resort

You enter the resort and you are immediately immersed in this atmosphere of tranquility. Here, I can breathe deeply, strengthen my balance, and improve my health. The doctors and staff demonstrate a high level of expertise and warmth—a wonderful combination.

Marie T. guest review (Marienkron’s guest book)

Suites & Rooms

Small hall, bathroom with walk-in rain shower and toilet, cozy sleeping area, and balcony. The box-spring beds are 1.20 m / 3.9 ft wide and freestanding. The chaise invites you to relax and provides a view from the balcony out into the generous park.

The garden-view rooms are our larger single rooms, offering more space for a personal retreat and a feel-good atmosphere for solo travelers. The equipment is the same as in the Comfort Single Room.

The spacious double rooms are ideal for double occupancy or for solo use, offering plenty of space and a feel-good atmosphere. They feature a larger hall, spacious bathroom with a walk-in rain shower and toilet (partly separated), as well as a generous sleeping area and balcony.

The box-spring beds are 1.80 m / 5.9 ft wide. The larger chaise invites you to relax and provides a view from the balcony out into the generous park. An extra bed can be added to these rooms if required. 

Their suites offer generous living space with a separate bedroom and living room – creating outstanding comfort for relaxation and personal retreat. They feature a spacious hall, a large bathroom with two sinks and a walk-in rain shower, a separate toilet, a large wardrobe area, and a balcony with a view of the generous park.

The box-spring beds are 1.80 m / 5.9 ft wide, with the bedroom complemented by a cozy armchair. The living room invites you to unwind with a sofa, an array of pillows, and a soft blanket – and opens to a balcony overlooking the generous park.

Additional suite service: daily newspaper or weekly magazine of choice, organic herbal room refreshment, sauna oil for your stay, and herbal water drink every evening.

Room categories

Prices per person/per night, full board

See all room categories

Around the hotel

Getting there

  • Vienna Airport (VIE): 30 min by car/taxi

  • Vienna Main Station (Hauptbahnhof): 60 min by train/car

  • Closest train station: village Mönchhof – you will be picked up by car/ 5 minutes transfer

  • Motorway exit: 5 minutes by car

Nearby attractions

Top 3 things to do nearby

Enjoy a (classical) concert or an opera

Experience first-rate classical music performances at Halbturn Castle, at the State Opera in Vienna or at the Margarethen Quarry; or celebrate at the Nova Rock Festival.

Music Festivals

Have a Glass of Wine at Burgenland's "Heurigen"

Enjoy a glass of locally crafted wine at one of the famous wine taverns in the surroundings.

Burgenland's Wine Culture

Explore the region around Lake Neusiedl

Bird-watching in the National Park, bike-tours along and around the lake, hikes through the picturesque landscape or from one winery to the next.

Lake Neusiedl
Marienkron Retreat & Health Resort One of Austria's leading health resorts for fasting and longevity-programs, nestled in the Neusiedler-Lake-nature and close to Vienna.
Learn more

Marienkron GmbH

Birkenallee 2

7123 Mönchhof

Phone: +43 2173 80205 0

info@marienkron.at
www.marienkron.at
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