Carinthia in 3 Days
Discover the province of lakes and Alpine landscapes
Introduction
Carinthia, Austria’s southernmost province bordering Italy and Slovenia, is known for its breathtaking Alpine landscapes and crystal-clear lakes. The region offers a wealth of outdoor activities, from hiking and skiing to biking and water sports.
Immerse yourself in the local culture, where traditional festivals and dishes like Kärntner Kasnudeln (Carinthian-style ravioli) highlight the area’s rich heritage.
Carinthia is also proud to be the world’s first certified Slow Food travel destination. Slow Food is the world's largest movement for conscious eating culture and sustainable food production and Carinthia takes you back to the very beginning of the movement.
Here, life revolves around a deep connection to nature, warm hospitality, and a laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere that embraces both tradition and relaxation.
Locals’ top tips
Visit Wörthersee & Pyramidenkogel to enjoy lake views and a panoramic lookout from one of Europe’s tallest wooden towers.
Bike or drive the Großglockner & High Alpine Road, and experience Austria’s tallest mountain and scenic Alpine vistas.
Check out Hochosterwitz Castle, a majestic medieval fortress, offering spectacular views and rich history.
Wander through the historic Klagenfurt Old Town, filled with colourful buildings and quaint streets.
Savour Slow Food and experience Carinthia’s dedication to local, sustainable cuisine and eco-friendly practices.
Day 1 in Carinthia
Morning
Start your Carinthia adventure in Velden, one of the most charming towns on Lake Wörthersee.
We recommend staying at Schlosshotel Velden, offering exceptional culinary experiences and direct lake access (a rare feature, as public access points are limited). Be sure to dine at the hotel’s Seespitz restaurant, where purist slow food and refined bistro cuisine, featuring fresh fish from the hotel’s castle lake, await.
Explore the town’s historic charm, featuring luxury hotels, upscale shopping, and fine restaurants and cafés. Velden is known as the place where Austria’s haute monde and celebrities come to see and be seen.
Take a leisurely promenade walk along the lake to soak in the stunning scenery.
For a delicious meal, visit Restaurant Portofino, renowned for its excellent cuisine and lakeside views.
Afternoon / evening
Next, head south to Wörthersee, Carinthia's largest lake with its sparkling blue waters and surrounding mountain scenery.
Spend some time by the lake’s shoreline, or if you’re feeling active, dive into water sports like sailing, kayaking, or paddleboarding at the local marina.
Rent a boat or book a boat tour for a peaceful cruise across the water, exploring the entire lake and the charming towns along the shore.
For sunset, head to the Pyramidenkogel, Europe’s tallest wooden tower. Take the lift to the top for a 360-degree view that stretches far across the Carinthian countryside. It’s the perfect spot for a few photographs or simply enjoy the scenery.
Finish your day with a dinner at the award-winning Gourmet Restaurant Hubert Wallner by the lake, offering high-end "Austrian-Mediterranean" cuisine.
Day 2 in Carinthia
Morning
Take a ferry to Klagenfurt and start your day at Hafenstadt Urban Area, a cherished cosmopolitan café, and enjoy a breakfast exclusively of regional organic ingredients.
Head to the historical heart of Klagenfurt Old Town. Explore the charming cobbled streets and see the landmark Lindwurm statute (a dragon statute and symbol of the city) and the Wörtherseemandl ("man of Wörthersee"), a symbol of the city's connection to the lake).
Stop by the Benediktinermarkt (Thursdays and Saturdays), where you’ll find a vibrant mix of Alps-Adriatic flavours. For lunch, taste your way through local treats, like the famous "Kärntner Kasnudeln" (Carinthian-style ravioli), and urban haute cuisine. And be sure to pack some goodies for your exploration the following day.
Afternoon / evening
Rent a car for the afternoon and enjoy a scenic drive to explore the nearby Ossiacher or Weissensee lakes, both offering stunning natural beauty perfect for outdoor activities.
Bike or hike along the tranquil shores of either lake, taking in breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and lush forests. The paths are ideal for both leisurely strolls and more active exploration.
If you end up at Weissensee, enjoy dinner at Die Forelle, known for its fresh fish dishes and idyllic lakeside setting.
Alternatively, back in Velden, indulge in a hearty meal at Goritschnig's Steakhouse, where you can savour top-quality steaks in a cosy atmosphere.
Day 3 in Carinthia
Morning
Start your day with a hike, bike, or drive along the scenic Großglockner High Alpine Road, offering awe-inspiring vistas of glaciers, Alpine meadows, and rugged mountain peaks.
Make your way to Großglockner, Austria’s highest mountain towering at 3,800 m (12,467 ft) and enjoy panoramic views that stretch over three provinces.
Find a scenic spot to enjoy your picnic with the delicacies you picked up at the Benediktinermarkt yesterday.
Afternoon / evening
Drive to Hochosterwitz Castle, a stunning medieval fortress perched atop a hill. Known for its fairy-tale charm, the castle features 14 fortified gates and offers a fascinating glimpse into Austria’s history.
Explore the castle’s museum and be transported back to medieval times.
Take a stroll through the lush grounds surrounding the castle, ideal for a quiet moment or a small picnic with views of the surrounding hills and villages.
On your way back, stop by Werzer's Das Badehaus, renowned for its exquisite fish dishes balancing tradition and modernity. Enjoy the sunset over the lake – the perfect way to round off your trip.
Kärnten Werbung
Völkermarkter Ring 21- 23
9020 Klagenfurt am Wörthersee
Phone: +43 463 3000