Carinthia in 3 Days

Slow Food, stunning views, a Mediterranean climate and charm, and a love for the outdoors await you in Austria's southernmost province.

Carinthia, Austria’s southernmost province bordering Italy and Slovenia, is known for its breathtaking Alpine landscapes and crystal-clear lakes. The region offers a wealth of outdoor activities, from hiking and skiing to biking and water sports.

Immerse yourself in the local culture, where traditional festivals and dishes like Kärntner Kasnudeln (Carinthian-style ravioli) highlight the area’s rich heritage.

Carinthia is also proud to be the world’s first certified Slow Food travel destination. Slow Food is the world's largest movement for conscious eating culture and sustainable food production and Carinthia takes you back to the very beginning of the movement.

Here, life revolves around a deep connection to nature, warm hospitality, and a laid-back, family-friendly atmosphere that embraces both tradition and relaxation.

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