Discover the Austrian Lebensgefühl 
And experience the country like a local!

Woman with outstretched arms on a city square in front of a baroque church tower, Graz.
Immerse yourself in the Austrian sense of life, the Lebensgefühl [ˈleːbənsɡəˈfyːl], where warm hospitality and a passion for the country create unforgettable experiences.

We Austrians have a unique way of sharing our enthusiasm and inspiring you to embrace our love for this country. We invite you to enjoy Austria like a local and connect with the culture, traditions, and natural beauty that make this country so special.

Join us through these itineraries and top recommendations to explore some of our favourite places and activities that might not yet be on your bucket list. And along the way, you're sure to discover the true Austrian Lebensgefühl!

Discover some of our favourite destinations

Discover some of our favourite activities

Find some of our favorite destinations and activities across the country

Graz
Carinthia
Hochkönig
St. Johann in Tirol
Rauris Valley
Liechtenstein Palaces
Kunsthistorisches Museum
Leopold Museum
Mozart in Vienna
Parndorf
Alpine Roads
Salzkammergut
Salzburg experiences
Salzburg castles
Klosterneuburg Abbey
Salzburg

Great food, stunning views, Mediterranean charm, and a love for the outdoors await you in Graz.

Experience the peak of emotions in SalzburgerLand: three charming mountain villages, stunning views, and exceptional cuisine in the Hochkönig region.

Experience the peak of emotions in SalzburgerLand: three charming mountain villages, stunning views, and exceptional cuisine in the Hochkönig region.

Rauris Valley

Carinthia's panoramic Alpine roads offer breathtaking drives through mountains, valleys, and stunning viewpoints – a must for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

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