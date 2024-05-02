Immerse yourself in the Austrian sense of life, the Lebensgefühl [ˈleːbənsɡəˈfyːl], where warm hospitality and a passion for the country create unforgettable experiences.

We Austrians have a unique way of sharing our enthusiasm and inspiring you to embrace our love for this country. We invite you to enjoy Austria like a local and connect with the culture, traditions, and natural beauty that make this country so special.

Join us through these itineraries and top recommendations to explore some of our favourite places and activities that might not yet be on your bucket list. And along the way, you're sure to discover the true Austrian Lebensgefühl!