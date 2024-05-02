Discover the Austrian Lebensgefühl
And experience the country like a local!
Introduction
We Austrians have a unique way of sharing our enthusiasm and inspiring you to embrace our love for this country. We invite you to enjoy Austria like a local and connect with the culture, traditions, and natural beauty that make this country so special.
Join us through these itineraries and top recommendations to explore some of our favourite places and activities that might not yet be on your bucket list. And along the way, you're sure to discover the true Austrian Lebensgefühl!
Discover some of our favourite destinations
Discover some of our favourite activities
Find some of our favorite destinations and activities across the country
Great food, stunning views, Mediterranean charm, and a love for the outdoors await you in Graz.
Experience the peak of emotions in SalzburgerLand: three charming mountain villages, stunning views, and exceptional cuisine in the Hochkönig region.
Experience the peak of emotions in SalzburgerLand: three charming mountain villages, stunning views, and exceptional cuisine in the Hochkönig region.
Rauris Valley
Carinthia's panoramic Alpine roads offer breathtaking drives through mountains, valleys, and stunning viewpoints – a must for nature lovers and adventure seekers.