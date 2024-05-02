Graz in 3 Days
Discover Austria's "Culinary Capital" at its best
Introduction
Graz, known as the "Culinary Capital," is celebrated for its fresh, simple cuisine sourced from the region's local farms. Locals can be seen strolling through the streets, indulging in delicious food on restaurant patios, and adding to the bustling activity of the farmers' markets. Come explore the unique Grazian Lebensgefühl with this itinerary!
Locals’ top tips
Watch the sunset from Schlossberg
Loose yourself in the little streets of the historic city center
Walk the world's largest historic armoury
Taste your way through southern Austria at a farmers' market
Sip on delicious local white wine
Visit the "friendly alien", the architectural sensation Kunsthaus Graz
Day 1 in Graz
Morning
There’s no better place to begin exploring than atop Schlossberg. Take the funicular (or the elevator) to the top and grab a breakfast at aiola upstairs, with an incredible panorama of Graz’s historic center.
Visit the Graz Museum Schlossberg on your way to the Clocktower to learn about the history of this iconic hill.
Walk to the 90-ft (28-m) Uhrturm, the famous clock tower that once stood as part of a vast castle on Schlossberg, destroyed by Napoleon’s troops.
Just a 5-minute walk away is another impressive reminder of Graz’s royal past: the old bastion, where you can get close to historical cannons and enjoy more views across the River Mur.
While up there, check out The Flight Graz 4D, a 4D virtual adventure that takes you on a 10-minute flight over the city, showcasing 25 of Graz's most beautiful sights and buildings from a bird’s-eye view!
Descend Schlossberg via the winding stone stairway, or take the 574 ft-long (175 m) slide, which sweeps you all the way down the mountain.
Afternoon / evening
For lunch, head to Delikatessen Frankowitsch, a sandwich bar most popular with locals and great for people watching.
Visit the world’s largest historical armoury, housing around 32,000 objects. The collection remains in its original 17th-century mansion on Herrengasse.
Next, wander through Graz’s main square and up Sporgasse, a charming cobblestone street lined with colourful old-world buildings and some of the city’s most picturesque storefronts.
A treat waits for you at the foot of Schlossberg: The Gut Schlossberg offers a wide selection of local products, sourced directly from nearby producers.
For dinner, head to Landhauskeller, located inside a stunning Renaissance courtyard. Savour refined Austrian cuisine with locally sourced ingredients under the stars.
Day 2 in Graz
Morning
The people of Graz get up early to be first in line at Kaiser Josef Markt, a historic farmers’ market and one of the city’s most iconic institutions, offering fresh, locally sourced produce.
A great breakfast awaits you at Rossian, serving farm-fresh eggs and a menu that changes daily.
Stroll past the opera house to the small, 15th-century city castle with its thick stone gateway. This historic stronghold, once connected to the court atop Schlossberg, now houses the provincial government. Don't miss the double spiral staircase featuring two parallel spirals that merge on each floor. Finally, wander over to the Burggarten, a hidden gem cherished by locals, complete with a picturesque Orangerie.
Afternoon / evening
Have a bite among locals at Cafe Promenade, beautifully nestled beneath an alley of chestnut trees in a park pavilion. The menu combines Styrian comfort food with modern international flavours.
The river Mur divides Graz into two distinct halves. The West Bank is home to trendy neighbourhoods like Lend and Gries, where you’ll find many design stores and hip coffee shops.
For quirky souvenirs and excellent people-watching, head to Mariahilferstrasse, a lively shopping street in the city centre. Just nearby, you’ll find tag.werk, a trendy shop dedicated to high-quality, sustainable design.
where shopping leaves a positive social impact.
Stop by Murinsel (Mur island), a floating, conch-shaped structure with a sleek café for a relaxing drink, or head back to the Schlossberg for an iconic sunset.
For a memorable dinner, visit dreizehn by Gauster, located in one of Graz’s most charming squares. The high-standard restaurant, with its hip bar and Mediterranean flair, may just be your number-one choice.
Day 3 in Graz
Morning
Start your day at Lendplatz and wander through the farmers' market, offering a variety of delicious local treats and fresh produce. Stop for coffee at Paul&Bohne (link in German), a favourite among coffee connoisseurs, students, and young creatives. For breakfast, head to Lenz im Lend, where a regionally sourced menu meets fresh juices from local markets.
Hop on tram lines 1 or 7 to Schloss Eggenberg, a gorgeous relic of 17th-century Baroque architecture and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Explore the stunning gardens, accompanied by free-roaming peacocks, and discover the opulent staterooms and art gallery.
Afternoon / evening
Head to the Kunsthauscafé (page in German) at the Kunsthaus Graz museum for a taste of delicious local refreshments and some of the city’s best coffee.
Visit the Kunsthaus Graz and admire its striking architecture, which both contrasts with and mirrors the city’s traditional gabled houses. Locals call it the “Friendly Alien” for its unusual shape and the 1,066 acrylic glass elements on its exterior. Equally impressive exhibitions inside feature international contemporary art as well as regional and local themes.
Take a break at Tribeka, one of the most popular cafés offering a relaxed atmosphere and a wide choice of coffee variations
Stop by the Graz Cathedral and the Mausoleum of Emperor Ferdinand II on your way to the admirably rustic restaurant Gasthaus Stainzerbauer. Enjoy classic Austrian dishes such as veal schnitzels and the must-try Styrian fried chicken.
Don't miss the chance to sample one of Styria's iconic food products at Stainzerbauer, offering a variety of pumpkin seed oils – perfect for drizzling on anything from salads to soup and even ice cream.
Discover Graz Uncovered
See Graz from a different perspective with Graz Uncovered, a free app that takes you beyond the city’s classic sights and into unexpected corners.
Follow the personal recommendations of award-winning travel writer Daniel James Clarke to uncover charming courtyards, creative neighbourhoods, urban vineyards, culinary gems, and other local favourites. Explore at your own pace, choose your own stops, and experience Graz like a local.
Want to travel sustainably?
Graz is a showpiece when it comes to sustainability, from car-free zones in the charming Old Town to an abundance of green spaces. Explore the city with hydrogen-powered buses, enjoy local farm-to-table dining, and stay in eco-friendly, family-run hotels. Here are some tips for green travellers!
Graz Tourism
Herrengasse 16
8008 Graz
Phone: +43 316 8075 0