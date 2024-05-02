Graz in 3 Days

There’s no better place to begin exploring than atop Schlossberg. Take the funicular (or the elevator) to the top and grab a breakfast at aiola upstairs, with an incredible panorama of Graz’s historic center.

Visit the Graz Museum Schlossberg on your way to the Clocktower to learn about the history of this iconic hill.

Walk to the 90-ft (28-m) Uhrturm, the famous clock tower that once stood as part of a vast castle on Schlossberg, destroyed by Napoleon’s troops.

Just a 5-minute walk away is another impressive reminder of Graz’s royal past: the old bastion, where you can get close to historical cannons and enjoy more views across the River Mur.

While up there, check out The Flight Graz 4D, a 4D virtual adventure that takes you on a 10-minute flight over the city, showcasing 25 of Graz's most beautiful sights and buildings from a bird’s-eye view!