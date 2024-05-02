Highlights of Leopold Museum

2. Explore Leopold Museum’s outstanding collection

The Leopold Museum, with more than 8,300 works, houses one of the world’s most important collections of Austrian art from the second half of the nineteenth century and Modernism.

As a couple, Rudolf and Elisabeth Leopold created this unique collection over the course of five decades. Their extraordinary passion for art enabled them to collect artists like Egon Schiele and Gustav Klimt – who, up to the 1960s, were considered taboo.

With more than 220 works, they established the world’s most comprehensive Egon Schiele collection. Other highlights among the collection include major works by Gustav Klimt, Richard Gerstl, Oskar Kokoschka, and Alfred Kubin, as well as works from artists of the nineteenth century such as Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, August von Pettenkofen, Emil Jakob Schindler, and Anton Romako.