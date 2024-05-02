Highlights of the Liechtenstein Palaces

Jewels of art history in two breath-taking palaces: visit the Liechtenstein CITY PALACE and GARDEN PALACE.

For more than three centuries, the Liechtenstein CITY PALACE and GARDEN PALACE have been deeply rooted in Vienna’s history. Built over 300 years ago by one of Europe’s oldest noble families, the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, these two palaces are now considered ultimate cultural treasures.

The palaces are exclusively accessible via public or private guided tours or exclusive events offering visitors spectacular baroque staterooms, unique architecture, and major works of European art spanning five centuries.

The highlights at a glance

Explore two of the most impressive palaces in Vienna deeply rooted in the history of the city.

Visit the spectacular baroque staterooms in both palaces and find out more about the unique architecture of the two palaces.

Discover the astonishing private art collection of the Prince von und zu Liechtenstein that contains major works of European art spanning five centuries.

Enjoy the wonderful garden oasis of the GARDEN PALACE

Plan your visit

Generally, public guided tours are held twice a month (registration is required). The tours are only held in German, however, English audio guides are available for free. English guided tours will be offered on selected dates. Private guided tours can also be arranged in different languages.

Book your visit to the palaces on their website.