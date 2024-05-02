Highlights of the Liechtenstein Palaces
Introduction
For more than three centuries, the Liechtenstein CITY PALACE and GARDEN PALACE have been deeply rooted in Vienna’s history. Built over 300 years ago by one of Europe’s oldest noble families, the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, these two palaces are now considered ultimate cultural treasures.
The palaces are exclusively accessible via public or private guided tours or exclusive events offering visitors spectacular baroque staterooms, unique architecture, and major works of European art spanning five centuries.
The highlights at a glance
Explore two of the most impressive palaces in Vienna deeply rooted in the history of the city.
Visit the spectacular baroque staterooms in both palaces and find out more about the unique architecture of the two palaces.
Discover the astonishing private art collection of the Prince von und zu Liechtenstein that contains major works of European art spanning five centuries.
Enjoy the wonderful garden oasis of the GARDEN PALACE
Plan your visit
Generally, public guided tours are held twice a month (registration is required). The tours are only held in German, however, English audio guides are available for free. English guided tours will be offered on selected dates. Private guided tours can also be arranged in different languages.
Book your visit to the palaces on their website.
1. Explore the Liechtenstein CITY PALACE
An architectural gem
Centrally located, the Liechtenstein CITY PALACE is situated near the Burgtheater and the Volksgarten. First purchased by Prince Johann Adam Andreas I von und zu Liechtenstein at the end of the 17th century, the palace was originally conceived as a residence.
Today, two floors of unique staterooms are open to visitors. Baroque stucco ceilings, opulent Rococo Revival interiors, original furniture, grand chandeliers, and colourful silk wall hangings convey an impression of aristocratic life.
The guided tours also offer insights into the remarkable revitalization of the CITY PALACE, an elaborate 5-year restoration project that took place between 2008 and 2013. The project is now considered one of the most significant examples of historic preservation in Vienna.
Discover the outstanding private art collection of the Prince von und zu Liechtenstein
Another highlight can be found in the CITY PALACE: a selection of masterpieces from the private art collection of the Prince von und zu Liechtenstein. Works by Amerling and Waldmüller from the Neoclassicism and Biedermeier eras, two of the most productive and influential periods in the history of Viennese art, are on display.
2. Discover the Liechtenstein GARDEN PALACE
A highlight of architecture, art history, and nature
The GARDEN PALACE is situated in the heart of the 9th district. Named for its beautiful gardens, the palace is notable for its stunning symbiosis of nature, architecture, and masterpieces of art history. It was also Prince Johann Adam Andreas I von Liechtenstein who commissioned the palace around 1700.
A special highlight can be found on the ground floor of the palace, inside the light-filled Sala Terrena: the Golden Carriage. This impressive vehicle is one of the finest examples of eighteenth-century Parisian coach-building.
The centrepiece of the GARDEN PALACE, the private art collection of the Prince von und zu Liechtenstein, contains masterpieces from the early Renaissance to the High Baroque era. Works by van Dyck, Raphael, Rembrandt, and Rubens, as well as the Badminton Cabinet — the most expensive piece of furniture ever auctioned — are on display.
Uncover more architectural highlights
Another highlight on the second floor of the palace is the Hercules Hall, the largest secular Baroque hall in Vienna, featuring a perfectly restored ceiling fresco depicting the Greek hero’s admittance to Olympus. Finished in 1708, the fresco has survived in excellent condition, retaining its original Baroque colouration.
Lastly, the guided tours offer an insight into the breathtaking Princely Library. This classical-style library holds a collection of roughly 100,000 volumes from the 15th to the 19th centuries.
3. Explore the stunning gardens
The beautiful historic garden adjoining the GARDEN PALACE is a magnificent green oasis. Open daily, it offers visitors and locals a place of recreation and relaxation in the heart of the city.
4. Join the special guided tour KUNST.MOMENTE
The series KUNST.MOMENTE — based around a new set of themes each year — offers a unique opportunity to experience the Liechtenstein Palaces and Princely Collections up close!
Guided tour visitors can explore the diversity of one of the world’s leading art collections and discover the two Liechtenstein Palaces from a fresh perspective. KUNST.MOMENTE can be booked as a public or private guided tour. Come enjoy exclusive KUNST.MOMENTE!
Palais Liechtenstein
Phone: +43131957670