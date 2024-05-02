Highlights of Designer Outlet Parndorf
Introduction
The Designer Outlet Parndorf is beautifully designed as a charming shopping village just south of Vienna. Its thoughtfully arranged boutiques offer year-round discounts of up to 70% on your favourite designer brands.
Located in the picturesque Lake Neusiedl region, just 30 minutes by bus from Vienna, this one-of-a-kind destination features over 160 designer stores, including fashion, jewellery, footwear, elegant homeware, and trendy sportswear.
To top it off, enjoy a relaxed shopping experience with plenty of cafés, restaurants, and play areas for children. We recommend planning at least half a day to immerse yourself in this unforgettable shopping adventure.
The highlights at a glance
Charming shopping village offering a relaxing, stress-free experience
Over 160 brands at up to 70% off
On-site tax refund and currency exchange
Convenient shuttle bus services are available from Vienna, as well as private transfers
Enjoy true Austrian culinary delights in our Sacher Café or through a winetasting at our local Burgenland store
Guest Services include gift cards, luggage drop-off, a guest lounge, child daycare, free Wifi, free parking, and more
Extended Summer opening hours
Get there easily in 30 minutes with the daily shuttle bus from Vienna city centre (across the State Opera).
Book the VIP Shopping Package for:
Round-trip limousine transfer
€ 10 lunch voucher per person
10% additional discount
VIP Lounge access in the centre
Designer shopping paradise
Explore top international brands such as Burberry, Versace, Gucci, Nike, Adidas, Guess, Diesel, and Tommy Hilfiger, all with savings of up to 70% off retail prices year-round.
It is also a leading destination for sports and outdoor shopping, with an outstanding selection of brands such as Adidas, Puma, Jack Wolfskin, Columbia, Mammut, Salomon, The North Face, and many more — perfect for performance gear, outdoor adventures, and athleisure.
With Tax-Free shopping, you can enjoy even greater savings. This outlet concept allows brands to sell surplus stock directly to customers in dedicated brand stores, offering last season’s collections, production surpluses, and test models at exceptional value.
Spanning more than 685,000 m² (7,375,000 ft²), Designer Outlet Parndorf is a must-visit for savvy shoppers seeking high-end fashion, sportswear, and outdoor essentials at unbeatable prices.
Austrian handcrafts and designer brands
Designer Outlet Parndorf is a charming, village-like shopping destination that mirrors the quaint atmosphere of the surrounding area.
Here, you'll also find top Austrian brands like Swarovski, Frey Wille, Manner, Original Salzburger, Sportalm Kitzbühel, and AlphaTauri by Red Bull, showcasing the country’s rich tradition of craftsmanship alongside contemporary design.
Culinary highlights
Since we recommend a half-day stay, we want to make sure you take a break. Luckily, Designer Outlet Parndorf offers a wide selection of restaurants and cosy cafes. Be sure to stop by Sacher Café and treat yourself to the iconic Original Sacher-Torte!
my Burgenland store
For another Austrian highlight, drop into the my Burgenland store. Here, you can sample specialties from the country's sunniest region, explore around 600 products from more than 150 local producers, and enjoy wine tastings featuring award-winning labels and hidden gems.
And if your bags are already full, no worries—souvenirs and gifts can easily be shipped straight to your home, so you can enjoy your finds long after your visit.
Coffee & Cake Package:
Enjoy a classic Austrian Coffee & Cake combo at the Sacher Café—a delicious taste of Viennese elegance.
My Burgenland wine & snack package:
Enjoy a wine tasting at the My Burgenland Store, home to more than 600 regional products and a curated selection of internationally renowned wines, perfectly paired with local culinary snacks.
Designer Outlet Parndorf
Designer Outlet Straße 1
7106 Parndorf
Phone: +43 2166 36140