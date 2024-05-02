Highlights of Designer Outlet Parndorf

Shopping Spree Alert! Austria's must-visit shopping village near Vienna offers a fantastic experience with up to 70% off top designer brands and special culinary treats.

The Designer Outlet Parndorf is beautifully designed as a charming shopping village just south of Vienna. Its thoughtfully arranged boutiques offer year-round discounts of up to 70% on your favourite designer brands.

Located in the picturesque Lake Neusiedl region, just 30 minutes by bus from Vienna, this one-of-a-kind destination features over 160 designer stores, including fashion, jewellery, footwear, elegant homeware, and trendy sportswear.

To top it off, enjoy a relaxed shopping experience with plenty of cafés, restaurants, and play areas for children. We recommend planning at least half a day to immerse yourself in this unforgettable shopping adventure.

The highlights at a glance