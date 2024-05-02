Mozart Highlights in Vienna

Dive into the life of one of the greatest classical composers of all time at the Mozarthaus Vienna and the House of Music.

Happy birthday, Mozart!

This year would have been Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s 270th birthday — even more reason to dive into the life and legacy of one of the world’s greatest musical minds.

Born in Salzburg in 1756, Mozart moved to Vienna at the age of 25, where he would spend the final 10 years of his life. During this time, Vienna became the heart of his creative output, and it was here that he composed some of his greatest masterpieces.

Today, Vienna offers countless ways to explore his life and legacy. From the historic Mozarthaus Vienna, where he lived during his most creative years, to the interactive exhibits at the House of Music, the city invites you to step into the world of one of classical music’s most iconic figures. Immerse yourself in these extraordinary exhibits that bring his life, music, and lasting influence to vibrant life.

Ticket tip: Buy a combo ticket at either museum for access to both at a reduced price!

The highlights at a glance