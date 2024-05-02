Carinthia's Best Panoramic Roads

Carinthia's panoramic Alpine roads offer breathtaking drives through mountains, valleys, and stunning viewpoints – a must for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

If you're seeking stunning views and a chance to experience the beauty of Austria’s nature at its best, a trip along one of Carinthia's three most scenic Alpine roads is a must – or better yet, take all three!

Whether it's the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, Nockalm Road, or Villach Alpine Road, each journey offers breathtaking landscapes and an unforgettable feeling of being closer to the sky with every twist and turn.

The highlights at a glance