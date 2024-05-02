Carinthia's Best Panoramic Roads
Explore the 3 most beautiful Alpine roads
Introduction
If you're seeking stunning views and a chance to experience the beauty of Austria’s nature at its best, a trip along one of Carinthia's three most scenic Alpine roads is a must – or better yet, take all three!
Whether it's the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, Nockalm Road, or Villach Alpine Road, each journey offers breathtaking landscapes and an unforgettable feeling of being closer to the sky with every twist and turn.
The highlights at a glance
Stunning views of Austria's highest mountain, the Grossglockner of 3,798 m (12,461 ft)
Drive up the Edelweiss Peak, the highest drivable point at 2,571 m (8,436 ft)
Explore the idyllic village of Heiligenblut am Grossglockner
Drive the Carinthian Road of Delights and savor the culinary highlights of the region
Dicover ancient reef remains, fossilized corals, shells, and sea snails at the Geology Trail "From the Sea to the Mountain"
1. Grossglockner High Alpine Road
The Grossglockner High Alpine Road is one of Austria’s most iconic routes and is renowned for its breathtaking panoramas. Stretching 48 km (30 miles) through the Hohe Tauern National Park, this high road takes you to Austria’s highest peak, the Grossglockner, and the Pasterze Glacier, the largest in the Eastern Alps. With stunning views of majestic peaks, glaciers, valleys, and forests, it’s a truly awe-inspiring journey.
Along the way, you'll find numerous viewpoints, exhibitions, and adventure spots that showcase the unique beauty of the region.
The highlight:
The Edelweiss Peak, the highest drivable point at 2,571 m (8,436 ft), offering sweeping views of over 30 three-thousand-metre (9,842 ft) peaks.
Open from the beginning of May to the beginning of November.
Heiligenblut am Grossglockner
Stop by the idyllic town of Heiligenblut am Grossglockner along the way. Nestled in the stunning Hohe Tauern mountains, it offers a perfect blend of nature, culture, and Alpine adventure.
The iconic pilgrimage church of St. Vincent captures the unique magic of this place. Surrounded by towering mountains and with Austria’s highest summit always in view, this picturesque village is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts.
Whether hiking, mountaineering, or mountain biking, Heiligenblut am Grossglockner is the ideal base for unforgettable outdoor experiences.
2. Nockalm Road
The Carinthian Nockalm Road winds 34 km (21 miles) through the scenic Nockberge mountains, connecting the villages of Innerkrems and Ebene Reichenau. Along the way, you'll encounter ever-changing views: rolling green peaks, expansive alpine pastures, flowering meadows, and vast spruce, larch, and stone pine forests – the largest of their kind in the Eastern Alps!
The gently rounded peaks, affectionately called the 'Nock'n' by locals, are a geological rarity, with heights rarely exceeding 2,000 m (6,561 ft). It’s no wonder this stunning natural and cultural landscape was designated a UNESCO Nockberge Biosphere Reserve.
Highlight:
Be sure to try local delicacies such as Carinthian cheese noodles, sweet Reindling cake, or homemade cheese along the way. It’s for good reason the Nockalm Road is known as the Carinthian Road of Delights!
Open from the beginning of May to the end of October.
3. Villach Alpine Road
The Villach Alpine Road stretches 16.5 km (10.3 miles). With seven hairpin bends, several gentle curves, and a moderate gradient, the road climbs 1,200 m (3,937 ft) in altitude, reaching its highest point at over 1,700 m (5,577 ft) above sea level.
Along the way, enjoy magnificent viewpoints, including the three-country view of the Austrian, Italian, and Slovenian Alps. For an unforgettable experience, venture onto the Skywalk, hovering 400 m (1,312 ft), and take in the stunning panoramic views from a bird's eye perspective.
Along the route, leisurely hikes through flower-covered Alpine pastures and cosy huts offer countless moments of enjoyment.
Highlight:
At Rosstratte mountain, the endpoint of the Villach Alpine Road, the accessible Geology Trail ‘From the Sea to the Mountain’ invites you to journey through time, showcasing ancient reef remains with fossilized corals, shells, and sea snails.
Open all year round.