Rauris Valley in 3 Days

The Rauris Valley is a hidden Alpine gem offering authentic mountain culture, wide-open landscapes, and peaceful experiences in every season.

Nestled in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park, Rauris Valley is one of Austria’s most unspoiled Alpine valleys. It is defined by broad valley floors, quiet side valleys, and dramatic high-Alpine scenery.

Deeply rooted in tradition, Rauris is also known for its centuries-old gold-mining heritage dating back to Celtic and Roman times, as well as its rich wildlife, including golden eagles and bearded vultures. Daily life follows the rhythm of the seasons, shaped by Alpine farming, small family-run businesses, and genuine hospitality—making the Rauris Valley a place for travelers seeking tranquility, authenticity, and a close connection to nature, year-round.

Summer in the Rauris Valley

In summer, the Rauris Valley reveals its untouched Alpine landscapes at their most vibrant. Broad valley floors, quiet side valleys, and high-alpine terrain invite hiking, nature exploration, and slow travel.

Ancient stone pine forests, Alpine pastures, and a rich variety of wildlife shape a peaceful summer experience, where nature, tradition, and wide-open spaces come together far from mass tourism.

Locals’ top tips for summer

Hohe Tauern National Park setting: hike, cycle, mountain bike through pristine Alpine landscapes

Gold-mining sites: try your luck panning for gold at two historic gold-mining sites

Wildlife spotting: watch for golden eagles and bearded vultures in one of the Alps’ best observation areas

Wide valley walks: enjoy peaceful hikes through open valleys away from busy resorts

Alpine huts: stop at traditional mountain huts for regional specialties

Nature & culture: discover the unique mix of Alpine nature, science, and local traditions

Gentle adventures: choose from hiking, nature walks, and immersive outdoor experiences

Winter in the Rauris Valley

In winter, the Rauris Valley is characterized by quiet Alpine landscapes, snow-covered valley floors, and sunny mountain slopes. The region is known for its relaxed atmosphere, uncrowded ski area, and a wide range of gentle winter activities such as skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, and snowshoeing.

Locals’ top tips for winter