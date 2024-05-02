Rauris Valley in 3 Days
Discover Rauris' mountain Lebensgefühl, year-round
Introduction
Nestled in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park, Rauris Valley is one of Austria’s most unspoiled Alpine valleys. It is defined by broad valley floors, quiet side valleys, and dramatic high-Alpine scenery.
Deeply rooted in tradition, Rauris is also known for its centuries-old gold-mining heritage dating back to Celtic and Roman times, as well as its rich wildlife, including golden eagles and bearded vultures. Daily life follows the rhythm of the seasons, shaped by Alpine farming, small family-run businesses, and genuine hospitality—making the Rauris Valley a place for travelers seeking tranquility, authenticity, and a close connection to nature, year-round.
Summer in the Rauris Valley
In summer, the Rauris Valley reveals its untouched Alpine landscapes at their most vibrant. Broad valley floors, quiet side valleys, and high-alpine terrain invite hiking, nature exploration, and slow travel.
Ancient stone pine forests, Alpine pastures, and a rich variety of wildlife shape a peaceful summer experience, where nature, tradition, and wide-open spaces come together far from mass tourism.
Locals’ top tips for summer
Hohe Tauern National Park setting: hike, cycle, mountain bike through pristine Alpine landscapes
Gold-mining sites: try your luck panning for gold at two historic gold-mining sites
Wildlife spotting: watch for golden eagles and bearded vultures in one of the Alps’ best observation areas
Wide valley walks: enjoy peaceful hikes through open valleys away from busy resorts
Alpine huts: stop at traditional mountain huts for regional specialties
Nature & culture: discover the unique mix of Alpine nature, science, and local traditions
Gentle adventures: choose from hiking, nature walks, and immersive outdoor experiences
Winter in the Rauris Valley
In winter, the Rauris Valley is characterized by quiet Alpine landscapes, snow-covered valley floors, and sunny mountain slopes. The region is known for its relaxed atmosphere, uncrowded ski area, and a wide range of gentle winter activities such as skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, and snowshoeing.
Locals’ top tips for winter
Family-friendly skiing: carve wide, sunny slopes with panoramic mountain views
Quiet winter escapes: enjoy a relaxed atmosphere far from crowded ski resorts
Excellent snow conditions: ideal for skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, and ice climbing.
Kolm Saigurn: experience a serene high-Alpine setting surrounded by towering peaks
Guided snowshoe tours: join national park rangers to learn about wildlife tracks and Alpine ecology
Alpine cuisine: warm up with regional dishes in cozy mountain huts
Hohe Tauern National Park: experience nature-focused winter activities in the park
Slow winter moments: embrace tranquility, authenticity, and unspoiled nature
The National Park SummerCard is included with an overnight stay at participating accommodations and offers free use of cable cars and many attractions.
Day 1
Summer
Take the cable car up to Erlebnisberg Hochalm, a scenic Alpine plateau with panoramic views.
Explore Tilly’s Forest Trail with interactive nature stations, walk the Five Peaks panoramic tour, try the barefoot path by the mountain lake, or race wooden balls down the popular marble run.
Don’t miss the birds of prey observation station, where eagles, falcons, and buzzards can be seen up close during impressive flight demonstrations.
Round off your mountain experience with gold and mineral panning, a hands-on introduction to the valley’s mining heritage.
Back in the valley, enjoy regional cuisine at a local inn before joining a guided historical walking tour, discovering how gold mining shaped the village, and visit the Rauris valley museum.
Spend a relaxing evening and dinner at a local restaurant.
Winter
Start your winter getaway on the slopes of the Rauriser Hochalmbahnen, where wide, sunny pistes and a relaxed atmosphere make skiing especially enjoyable. Families can enjoy the "Family Slope" with fun adventure features.
Take a break at one of the cozy mountain huts and savor classic Austrian winter cuisine.
In the afternoon, enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the snow-covered Seidlwinkl Valley, a romantic and peaceful way to experience the winter landscape.
End the day with a warm, candlelit dinner at a traditional inn.
Day 2
Summer
Head deep into the high-Alpine heart of the valley towards Kolm Saigurn, the dramatic end of the Rauris Valley, surrounded by glaciers, waterfalls, and towering peaks.
Choose from scenic hikes through the Rauris Primeval Forest with its ancient stone pine trees, or follow the Glacier Educational Trail, offering insights into Alpine landscapes and climate change.
Along the way, stop at traditional Alpine huts to enjoy local dishes and soak in the mountain scenery.
On your way back, stop at the Bodenhaus Gold Panning Site and try your luck as a modern-day treasure hunter. Learn how centuries of gold mining shaped the identity of the valley.
In the evening, explore local festivals and cultural events from the regional event calendar.
Winter
Explore the valley on perfectly groomed cross-country ski trails, or choose a winter hike or snowshoe tour through quiet forests and open Alpine landscapes.
Later, head up to Kreuzboden for a thrilling toboggan run with panoramic views. On Mondays and Thursdays, the run is illuminated in the evening, offering a magical nighttime sledding experience.
Wind down with a relaxed evening in the village.
Day 3
Summer
Start the day with a guided ranger walk into the Krumltal, also known as the Valley of the Vultures—one of the best places in the Alps to observe bearded vultures and golden eagles in the wild.
Along the way, gain fascinating insights into wildlife conservation and the delicate Alpine ecosystem.
Sop at the Bräualm for a traditional Austrian snack in a relaxed Alpine setting.
In the afternoon, visit the Nationalparkhaus Facettenreich, where interactive exhibitions bring the Hohe Tauern National Park to life.
Have a drink at a local bar in the valley, reflecting on three days filled with Alpine panoramas, wildlife encounters, and authentic mountain culture.
Winter
Discover the tranquil side of winter on a guided snowshoe hike with a national park ranger, learning about winter landscapes, wildlife tracks, and Alpine ecology within the protected Hohe Tauern National Park.
Conclude your stay at the Nationalparkhaus Facettenreich, where interactive exhibitions provide fascinating insights into nature, climate, and Alpine life—an ideal finale to three serene winter days in the Rauris Valley.
Have a drink at a local bar in the valley, reflecting on three days of pure winter tranquility.
Tourism Board Rauris
Sportstraße 2
5661 Rauris
Phone: +43 6544 20022