1. Travel like in the Imperial days

Take a ride on the nostalgic trains and vessels of the SchafbergBahn cog railway and the WolfgangseeSchifffahrt ferry lines.

Opened in 1893, the SchafbergBahn is one of Austria’s oldest mountain railways, while the Wolfgangsee ferries have been operating since 1873.

On selected summer dates, historic trains and vessels from these early years are still in service, offering a unique journey through Alpine landscapes.

Visit 5treasures.com to plan your own trip along the historic Imperial Lane.