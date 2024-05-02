Highlight Experiences in Salzburg & Salzkammergut
Explore historic icons—with a playful twist
Introduction
Ride the FestungsBahn funicular, take the MönchsbergAufzug lift, and visit the WasserSpiegel museum in Salzburg, or journey through the mountains on the SchafbergBahn cog railway and across Wolfgangsee on the scenic WolfgangseeSchifffahrt ferries. Many of these attractions have been delighting locals and visitors alike for more than 100 years, combining nostalgic charm with modern comfort. Along the way, enjoy panoramic viewpoints, renowned dining spots, and access to world-famous sights—perfect moments to slow down and leave everyday life behind.
Locals’ top tips
Salzkammergut district:
SchafbergBahn cog railway: Austria’s steepest cogwheel railway
WolfgangseeSchifffahrt ferries: turquoise water, historic villas, and 360° mountain views await
ErlebnisQuartier: in the Café & Restaurant EQ, you'll be treated to regional specialties with panoramic views
City of Salzburg:
FestungsBahn funicular & MönchsbergAufzug lift: provide quick access from the Old Town to Mönchsberg mountain and Hohensalzburg Fortress
WasserSpiegel museum: engaging insights into the city’s drinking water supply
1. Travel like in the Imperial days
Take a ride on the nostalgic trains and vessels of the SchafbergBahn cog railway and the WolfgangseeSchifffahrt ferry lines.
Opened in 1893, the SchafbergBahn is one of Austria’s oldest mountain railways, while the Wolfgangsee ferries have been operating since 1873.
On selected summer dates, historic trains and vessels from these early years are still in service, offering a unique journey through Alpine landscapes.
Visit 5treasures.com to plan your own trip along the historic Imperial Lane.
2. Take a culinary break with a view
The new valley station of the SchafbergBahn cog railway features one of the most beautiful lakeside terraces on Lake Wolfgangsee.
Known as the ExperienceQuarter, the modern station building won the prestigious Prix Versailles award in 2024, recognized as the world’s most beautiful passenger station of the year.
Beyond the station and ticketing hall, the ExperienceQuarter offers a souvenir shop, a small museum area, lockers and guest facilities, and the Café & Restaurant EQ on the first floor—perfect for enjoying the view before or after your journey.
3. Sing along with Maria
Perched above Salzburg, the MönchsbergAufzug lift is the fastest way to reach Mönchsberg Mountain.
At the top, discover original filming locations from The Sound of Music, enjoy breathtaking panoramic views over Salzburg, and explore scenic walking paths.
You’ll also find the Museum of Modern Art Salzburg and Café & Restaurant m32, both offering culture and cuisine with a view.
4. Visit one of the largest fortress of Europe
Reach Hohensalzburg Fortress, the iconic landmark of Salzburg, in just 54 seconds on Austria’s oldest funicular, the FestungsBahn.
Enjoy sweeping panoramic views over Salzburg’s historic old town as you ascend to one of Europe’s largest surviving fortresses, dating back to the 11th century. Though the ride is brief, the city reveals itself from an entirely new perspective.
Salzburg AG Tourismus GmbH
Phone: +43 662 8884 9700