Highlights of Salzburg's Castles & Fortresses
Introduction
Hohensalzburg Fortress, the iconic landmark of Mozart’s city, rewards visitors with sweeping panoramic views and invites them on a vivid journey back to a time when powerful prince-archbishops ruled the land, and the legendary Salzburg Bull echoed across the rooftops.
High above the Salzach Valley, Hohenwerfen Fortress rises dramatically on a rocky outcrop, where circling birds of prey and imposing walls transport visitors straight into the Middle Ages—making it one of Salzburg’s most popular destinations.
Further south, Mauterndorf Castle once guarded an important Alpine trade route and served as a historic toll station; today, interactive exhibits, staged medieval scenes, and a more than 700-year-old defensive tower bring its past to life for visitors of all ages.
Completing the journey, Fort Kniepass, a new attraction since summer 2025, seamlessly connects past and present in the Saalach Valley, combining history, adventure, and culinary enjoyment into a contemporary fortress experience.
The highlights at a glance
Explore four of Salzburg’s most impressive castles and fortresses
Travel from city landmarks to Alpine valleys
Experience medieval history with all your senses
Enjoy exciting adventures and interactive exhibitions
Combine culture, nature, and regional cuisine
1. Hohensalzburg Fortress
Towering above Salzburg’s Old Town, Hohensalzburg Fortress is one of Europe’s largest and best-preserved medieval fortresses, dating back to the 11th century. Never destroyed, it offers rare insights into medieval life and power.
Highlights include the lavish Prince’s Chambers with the Golden Hall, among the finest Gothic secular interiors in Europe, the immersive Magical Theater, and the new Panorama Tour featuring a 360° view over Salzburg.
2. Hohenwerfen Fortress
Majestically perched high above the Salzach Valley, Fortress Hohenwerfen invites visitors to experience the Middle Ages up close. Guided tours lead through towers, courtyards, and even the historic dungeon, revealing gripping stories from centuries past.
A highlight is definitely the spectacular falconry flight demonstrations, where eagles, falcons, and buzzards soar above the castle walls. Recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, this living tradition is one of Salzburg’s most impressive experiences. Regional specialties await at the castle tavern.
3. Mauterndorf Castle
Once an important toll station on the Alpine trade route, Mauterndorf Castle now offers an interactive journey into the Middle Ages. Life-sized figures, recreated scenes, and hands-on stations bring castle life vividly to life.
Visitors explore courtyards, halls, and a 700-year-old defensive tower with six accessible levels, including a dungeon, armory, and watchtower room. Other highlights include the historic chapel with Gothic murals and a large knight-themed playground.
4. Fort Kniepass
Fort Kniepass in the Saalach Valley brings history and modern adventure together. An interactive trail explores the theme of borders, while thrill-seekers can race down the longest and highest dry tube slide in the Alps, the „Viper-Slide.“
The experience is rounded off by Fort Kulinarik, a contemporary rest stop focused on regional cuisine and in-house fermentation.
Salzburg Castles & Palaces
Zugallistraße 12
5020 Salzburg
Phone: +43 662 846181