Salzburg Old Town with cathedral, Hohensalzburg Fortress and snow-capped Untersberg, Salzach River in foreground
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Highlights of Salzburg's Castles & Fortresses

Where medieval power, living history, and Alpine landscapes meet—across Salzburg’s iconic castles and fortresses, from city landmarks to scenic countryside routes.

Hohensalzburg Fortress, the iconic landmark of Mozart’s city, rewards visitors with sweeping panoramic views and invites them on a vivid journey back to a time when powerful prince-archbishops ruled the land, and the legendary Salzburg Bull echoed across the rooftops.

High above the Salzach Valley, Hohenwerfen Fortress rises dramatically on a rocky outcrop, where circling birds of prey and imposing walls transport visitors straight into the Middle Ages—making it one of Salzburg’s most popular destinations.

Further south, Mauterndorf Castle once guarded an important Alpine trade route and served as a historic toll station; today, interactive exhibits, staged medieval scenes, and a more than 700-year-old defensive tower bring its past to life for visitors of all ages.

Completing the journey, Fort Kniepass, a new attraction since summer 2025, seamlessly connects past and present in the Saalach Valley, combining history, adventure, and culinary enjoyment into a contemporary fortress experience.

The highlights at a glance

  • Explore four of Salzburg’s most impressive castles and fortresses

  • Travel from city landmarks to Alpine valleys

  • Experience medieval history with all your senses

  • Enjoy exciting adventures and interactive exhibitions

  • Combine culture, nature, and regional cuisine

About
Location:Salzburg City & environs
Hours:9:30/10:00am – 4:00/5:00pm (depending on location)
Significance:immersive insights into Salzburg’s political, cultural, and strategic history
Salzburg’s iconic landmark

1. Hohensalzburg Fortress

Towering above Salzburg’s Old Town, Hohensalzburg Fortress is one of Europe’s largest and best-preserved medieval fortresses, dating back to the 11th century. Never destroyed, it offers rare insights into medieval life and power.

Highlights include the lavish Prince’s Chambers with the Golden Hall, among the finest Gothic secular interiors in Europe, the immersive Magical Theater, and the new Panorama Tour featuring a 360° view over Salzburg.

Discover Fortress Hohensalzburg
Medieval adventure & falconry

2. Hohenwerfen Fortress

Majestically perched high above the Salzach Valley, Fortress Hohenwerfen invites visitors to experience the Middle Ages up close. Guided tours lead through towers, courtyards, and even the historic dungeon, revealing gripping stories from centuries past.

A highlight is definitely the spectacular falconry flight demonstrations, where eagles, falcons, and buzzards soar above the castle walls. Recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, this living tradition is one of Salzburg’s most impressive experiences. Regional specialties await at the castle tavern.

Discover Hohenwerfen Fortress
Playful journey through medieval life

3. Mauterndorf Castle

Once an important toll station on the Alpine trade route, Mauterndorf Castle now offers an interactive journey into the Middle Ages. Life-sized figures, recreated scenes, and hands-on stations bring castle life vividly to life.

Visitors explore courtyards, halls, and a 700-year-old defensive tower with six accessible levels, including a dungeon, armory, and watchtower room. Other highlights include the historic chapel with Gothic murals and a large knight-themed playground.

Discover Mauterndorf Castle
History, action & culinary culture

4. Fort Kniepass

Fort Kniepass in the Saalach Valley brings history and modern adventure together. An interactive trail explores the theme of borders, while thrill-seekers can race down the longest and highest dry tube slide in the Alps, the „Viper-Slide.“

The experience is rounded off by Fort Kulinarik, a contemporary rest stop focused on regional cuisine and in-house fermentation.

Discover Fort Kniepass
Get in touch
Salzburg's Castles & Fortresses

Salzburg Castles & Palaces

Zugallistraße 12

5020 Salzburg

Phone: +43 662 846181

office@salzburg-burgen.at
www.salzburg-burgen.at
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