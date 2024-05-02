Highlights of Salzburg's Castles & Fortresses

Where medieval power, living history, and Alpine landscapes meet—across Salzburg’s iconic castles and fortresses, from city landmarks to scenic countryside routes.

Hohensalzburg Fortress, the iconic landmark of Mozart’s city, rewards visitors with sweeping panoramic views and invites them on a vivid journey back to a time when powerful prince-archbishops ruled the land, and the legendary Salzburg Bull echoed across the rooftops.

High above the Salzach Valley, Hohenwerfen Fortress rises dramatically on a rocky outcrop, where circling birds of prey and imposing walls transport visitors straight into the Middle Ages—making it one of Salzburg’s most popular destinations.

Further south, Mauterndorf Castle once guarded an important Alpine trade route and served as a historic toll station; today, interactive exhibits, staged medieval scenes, and a more than 700-year-old defensive tower bring its past to life for visitors of all ages.

Completing the journey, Fort Kniepass, a new attraction since summer 2025, seamlessly connects past and present in the Saalach Valley, combining history, adventure, and culinary enjoyment into a contemporary fortress experience.

The highlights at a glance