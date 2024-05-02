Salzburg in 3 Days

Explore the magic of Salzburg, a city where music, stunning cityscapes, and rich history come together.

Salzburg, the birthplace of Mozart and home to the iconic "Sound of Music," offers a blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Known for its rich musical heritage, the city celebrates its classical roots while embracing modern creativity.

Wander through its charming baroque streets, soak in the breathtaking cityscapes, and follow in the footsteps of the Von Trapp family. This itinerary is your guide to experiencing the melody of Salzburg, where music and tradition come alive at every turn!

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