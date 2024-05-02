Salzburg in 3 Days
Discover Austria's city of music at its best
Introduction
Salzburg, the birthplace of Mozart and home to the iconic "Sound of Music," offers a blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Known for its rich musical heritage, the city celebrates its classical roots while embracing modern creativity.
Wander through its charming baroque streets, soak in the breathtaking cityscapes, and follow in the footsteps of the Von Trapp family. This itinerary is your guide to experiencing the melody of Salzburg, where music and tradition come alive at every turn!
Locals’ top tips
Dive into the life of the famous composer at Mozart's Birthplace and celebrate his 270th birthday throughout the year!
Visit some of the famous "The Sound of Music" filming locations, such as the Mirabell Palace and its gardens, and the new Sound of Music Museum opening in September 2026 in Hellbrunn
Visit the Domquartier for a historic immersion
Treat yourself to a musical experience at the Mozarteum University, Salzburg Marionette Theatre, or during a Mozart Dinner Concert
Dive into the local beer culture at some of Austria's oldest breweries
Enjoy the local cuisine and taste the delicious flavours of Salzburg
Day 1 in Salzburg
Morning
Start your day at Café Tomaselli, a 17th-century coffee house and Salzburg mainstay, once frequented by Mozart himself.
Stop by Café-Konditorei Fürst for sweet treats and traditional coffee, including the handmade 'Original Salzburg Mozartkugel' crafted according to the original recipe by Paul Fürst.
Head to Getreidegasse, Salzburg’s iconic, winding shopping street filled with international designer brands and high-street stores behind Baroque storefronts.
Stop by house No. 9, the Birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, where he lived until he was 17. Now a museum, it offers a deep dive into the composer’s life in the 18th century.
Continue towards Mönchsberg mountain, stopping at the Horse Pond, a beautifully decorated 17th-century water basin where the Prince Archbishop’s horses once bathed and were groomed.
Finally, take the elevator up to Mönchsberg. At the top, you’ll find the modern restaurant M32, offering spectacular views of the city and an ambitious menu.
Afternoon / Evening
M32 is part of the Museum der Moderne, a hub for contemporary art. Explore its brilliant permanent collection and impressive temporary exhibits. Past showcases have featured renowned artists like William Kentridge, Oskar Kokoschka, and Chuck Close.
Take a leisurely walk along the tree-lined ridge of Mönchsberg mountain, offering scenic views of the city. As you loop around the mountain, you'll discover small city castles and a historic monastery.
Head to St. Peter’s Stiftskulinarium, Europe's oldest restaurant with over 1,200 years of history, for a special Mozart Dinner Concert – the perfect end to your Mozart-themed day.
Highlight 2026:
Join in the celebration of Mozart's 270th birthday with a special program of city tours, culinary experiences, and numerous events.
Day 2 in Salzburg
Morning
Start your morning at Cafe Bazar, a 20th-century Salzburg institution stocked with delicate pastries and illuminated by Art Nouveau chandeliers – a true Austrian Kaffeehaus.
Walk over to the iconic Mirabell Palace, built in 1606 by the city’s Prince Archbishop for his illicit love, Salome Alt. Explore the French Baroque gardens, stretching beneath Hohensalzburg Fortress, offering one of the city's most photogenic viewpoints. Fans of "The Sound of Music" will recognize the gardens from the “Do Re Mi” scene. Impromptu reenactments are highly encouraged, as long as you stay in key and don’t disturb other visitors.
Enjoy a delicious lunch at the Imlauer Sky - Bar & Restaurant, featuring stunning views of the Fortress and the city.
For dessert, head to Hotel Sacher, one of Austria's most iconic properties, and treat yourself to the iconic Original Sacher Torte.
Afternoon / evening
After lunch, walk or take the cable car up the mountain to explore Hohensalzburg Fortress, built in 1077 CE.
Visit the Fortress Museum featuring exhibits on the Prince-Archbishops who built and inhabited Hohensalzburg for centuries. Tour their former apartments and banquet halls, where original furniture reflects Salzburg’s power in the early 1500s.
Before the descent, be sure to soak in the Baroque cityscape in all its glory.
Take bus 25 to Hellbrunn Palace, the "pleasure palace" built by Prince-Archbishop Markus Sittikus. Its egg-yolk-yellow façade hides 400-year-old "trick fountains" that still amaze visitors today. Be sure to stop by the famous Sound of Music gazebo, a must-see for fans of the film.
End your day at Goldener Hirsch, a historic inn dating to 1407. Renowned for its classic Austrian cuisine, including the famous Salzburger Nockerl, it’s one of Salzburg’s finest dining experiences.
Highlights 2026:
From June 2026, the new UNESCO Museum will welcome visitors in the Orangery at the Mirabell Gardens.
And in September 2026, the new Sound of Music Museum will open its doors, offering insights into the true story of the von Trapp family and the making of the film.
Day 3 in Salzburg
Morning
Start your last day like a local with freshly baked bread from Salzburg's oldest bakery. The Stiftsbäckerei St. Peter dates back to the 12th century, and nearly a millennium later, Salzburg residents still line up early in the morning for the famous “St. Peter’s Bread.”
Hop on a bike and join a Fräulein Marias Bicycle Tour, a 3 1⁄2-hour tour through some of the city's most scenic spots – including many famous filming locations from "The Sound of Music."
If you're not so much the biking type, you can take the Original Sound of Music Tour®, which takes you around by bus, or book a guided walking tour.
Head to the Grünmarkt ("Green Market"), the city’s farmer's market (open daily except Sundays at Universitätsplatz), where you can sample local delicacies.
Afternoon / evening
Walk to the Domquartier, the opulent former seat of the Prince-Archbishop. Immerse yourself in the Baroque architecture of a bygone era, when Salzburg was ruled independently by the Catholic church. The Domquartier is one of Salzburg's most exciting attractions, offering to explore the entire building complex through five museums: the Cathedral Museum, St. Peter’s Museum, the state rooms of the Residenz, the Residenz Gallery, and special exhibitions in the Cathedral North Oratory.
Dive into Salzburg’s renowned beer scene at one of its many historic breweries. With a beer culture dating back to the 14th century, the city still brews Austria’s most popular beer today. Take a brewery tour or simply enjoy a cold pint with the locals.
If you've developed a taste for Salzburg's brews, continue to the Stieglkeller brewery restaurant for a hearty dinner, and maybe some more glasses in a lively atmosphere.
Treat yourself to a show at the famous Salzburg Marionette Theatre, a beloved institution that has been performing popular operas, musicals, and plays since 1913.
Tourismus Salzburg GmbH
Phone: +43 662 88987 0