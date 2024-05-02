Salzkammergut in 3 Days

Explore more than 76 lakes, dramatic mountain scenery, the iconic Dachstein glacier, and immerse yourself in a rich cultural heritage shaped over centuries.

In the Salzkammergut, nature and tradition come together in rare harmony. Crystal-clear lakes, lush Alpine meadows, and striking mountain landscapes have drawn those seeking rest, inspiration, and genuine cultural experiences here for centuries.

This natural retreat is complemented by exceptional cuisine and warm, refined hospitality. Family-run hotels combine heritage and quality with a genuine sense of welcome, creating experiences that feel both elegant and deeply rooted.

For more than 7,500 years, salt has shaped the Salzkammergut region and laid the foundation for its prosperity. Once known as “white gold,” it brought wealth, innovation, and cultural influence, giving rise to thriving communities and one of Europe’s earliest centers of civilization.

From imperial salt mines to historic towns and living traditions, this legacy remains woven into the landscape — defining a region where history, culture, and natural beauty continue to flourish.

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