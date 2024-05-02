Salzkammergut in 3 Days
Discover authentic lake and mountain life
Introduction
In the Salzkammergut, nature and tradition come together in rare harmony. Crystal-clear lakes, lush Alpine meadows, and striking mountain landscapes have drawn those seeking rest, inspiration, and genuine cultural experiences here for centuries.
This natural retreat is complemented by exceptional cuisine and warm, refined hospitality. Family-run hotels combine heritage and quality with a genuine sense of welcome, creating experiences that feel both elegant and deeply rooted.
For more than 7,500 years, salt has shaped the Salzkammergut region and laid the foundation for its prosperity. Once known as “white gold,” it brought wealth, innovation, and cultural influence, giving rise to thriving communities and one of Europe’s earliest centers of civilization.
From imperial salt mines to historic towns and living traditions, this legacy remains woven into the landscape — defining a region where history, culture, and natural beauty continue to flourish.
Highlights:
Enjoy fantastic views from the 5fingers viewing platform at Dachstein
Explore the subterranean landscape of the Giant Ice Cave
Soak up one of the most beautiful natural landscapes of the region at Lake Gosau
Sample local cuisine at the "Romantic Hotel Im Weissen Rössl"
Stroll through the imperial town of Bad Ischl
Learn about traditional crafts at the Geyerhammer Scythe Museum
Enjoy dinner with a view at the Bootshaus Restaurant Gröller at Lake Traunsee
Have fun riding the Schafbergbahn Cog Railway
Experience Gustav Klimt at Lake Attersee
Dine in a historic setting at the castle hotel, Schloss Fuschl
Tip:
Get the Salzkammergut Summer Card for up to 25% discount on more than 120 popular attractions, sights, and leisure activities throughout the Salzkammergut.
Day 1
Morning
Visit the Dachstein Krippenstein 5fingers viewing platform at 7,000 ft, one of the most spectacular Alpine highlights in the region. Enjoy views over Hallstatt and a panorama of mountains and lakes.
Beneath the surface, the mountain reveals an entirely different world: Explore the Giant Ice Cave and the Mammoth Cave, two of Austria’s most impressive underground natural wonders.
Afternoon
Take the Gosaukammbahn cable car to the Zwieselalm, a vast Alpine plateau with sweeping mountain views. A stop at a traditional mountain hut for lunch, serving regional specialties.
Visit Lake Gosau, one of the region's most iconic natural scenes, with its crystal-clear waters and the dramatic Dachstein Glacier backdrop.
Make your way to Lake Wolfgang and enjoy romantic fine dining on the terrace of the legendary "Romantik Hotel Im Weissen Rössl" with sweeping views over the lake, and exquisite creations from its exclusive gourmet kitchen.
Day 2
Morning
Visit the Geyerhammer Scythe Museum, housed in an authentically preserved scythe factory showcasing the long tradition of this historical craftsmanship and traditional working processes in the region.
Immerse yourself in the charm of Bad Ischl, Emperor Franz Joseph I's favorite summer resort. The historic spa town boasts elegant streets, historic cultural treasures, and relaxing thermal baths.
Stop by the famous pastry shop Zauner for a treat and to enjoy the coffeehouse atmosphere. Bad Ischl is the perfect destination to experience local traditions and the scenic beauty of the Salzkammergut.
Afternoon
Enjoy relaxed late-afternoon hours on the shores of Lake Traunsee. In the picturesque village of Traunkirchen, with sweeping lake and mountain views, the Gröller family runs two award-winning 4*S hotels: Hotel Post am See, Gault Millau Hotel of the Year 2026, and Hotel das Traunsee. Both hotels feature award-winning restaurants.
The family’s Bootshaus at Hotel das Traunsee is the perfect place to end the day: Enjoy the sunset over the lake paired with authentic, minimalist cuisine highlighting pure regional flavours.
Day 3
Morning
Climb 1,800 m (5,900 ft) to the summit of the Schafberg aboard the historic Schafberg Cog Railway, in operation since 1893. It takes you through Alpine forests, blooming meadows, and rugged mountain terrain with panoramic views over 7 Salzkammergut lakes.
At the summit of the Schafberg mountain, the Himmelspforte restaurant offers regional cuisine and iconic views — living up to its name, "Heaven's Gate."
If you have some extra time: hop on one of the Lake Wolfgang boat cruises right next to the Railway’s valley station and cruise across the lake, explore charming villages along the way, and take in the scenery.
Afternoon
Next, head to Lake Attersee, where Gustav Klimt spent many summers and created some of his most famous paintings, including “Bauerngarten” and “Schloss Kammer am Attersee”. Today, the region invites you to discover Klimt’s legacy through a Theme Trail, the Gustav Klimt Center, the Klimt Garden, guided tours of the Villa Paulick, and the Klimt boat cruise.
In the evening, enjoy an exquisite dining experience at Schloss Fuschl, a historic castle hotel overlooking the waters of Lake Fuschl. The hotel’s restaurant blends classic Austrian flavors with modern, seasonal cuisine and an exceptional selection of wines topped off by views over the tranquil lake.
Salzkammergut Tourism
Salinenplatz 1
4820 Bad Ischl
Phone: +43 6132 26909