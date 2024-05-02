Hiker with raised trekking poles on mountain ridge, silhouette against backlighting, mountain panorama in background.
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St. Johann Region in 3 Days
Discover the region's Alpine Lebensgefühl, year-round

Spend an active vacation in a stunning mountain setting year-round, across four charming villages known for spectacular views and exceptional cuisine.

A scenic region that stretches across the four charming villages of St. Johann in Tirol, Oberndorf, Kirchdorf, and Erpfendorf. Known for its relaxed Alpine lifestyle and as pioneers in sustainable tourism.

Summer in St. Johann in Tirol

Summer in the St. Johann in Tirol region is all about enjoying the outdoors and soaking up Alpine happiness. Surrounded by the Kitzbüheler Horn and the Wilder Kaiser mountain ranges, the lively Baroque town of St. Johann is the ideal base for hiking, cycling, swimming, climbing, golfing, and family adventures. Explore 200 km (124 mi) of hiking trails and 200 km (124 mi) of biking routes for outdoor fun in every direction.

Locals’ top tips for summer

  • Exceptional outdoor activities: climbing, rafting, wild water tubing, balloon rides

  • Traditional Alpine cuisine: in inns, huts, and mountain lodges

  • Weekly market: in St. Johann for regional food and local atmosphere

  • Okto Hiking Bus: free shuttle to trailheads

  • Gondola Bonus: free return ride with stays of three nights or more

Winter in St. Johann in Tirol

In winter, the region transforms into a peaceful yet lively Alpine retreat. Snow-covered landscapes, crisp mountain air, and perfectly groomed trails set the scene for skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, and snowshoeing. From family-friendly ski areas to scenic tours starting right in town, winter in St. Johann in Tirol offers a unique mix of nature, activity, and relaxed village life.

Locals’ top tips for winter

  • It's your choice: ski passes are available for local slopes or large regional networks

  • Season pass: the St. Johann ski area is part of the INDY pass

  • Free cross-country trails: 170+ km (105+ mi) including floodlit night routes

  • Free guided tours: winter hiking and snowshoeing

  • Okto Winter Sports Bus: free regional shuttle

  • Tobogganing: two natural sled runs offer extra winter fun

  • Panorama Badewelt: swimming and wellness await

  • Exceptional activities: ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, paragliding, balloon rides

About the St. Johann in Tirol region
Population:16,400
Nearest Airport:Salzburg (SZG)
Province:Tirol
Highest elevation:Mauckspitze, Wilder Kaiser (2,231 m / 7,319 ft)
Partner town:Redford (Michigan, USA)

Tip:

Get the St. Johann Card, your personalized Guest Card, and enjoy many benefits and discounts during your holiday in the entire region.

St. Johann winter facts
Ski lifts15
Ski runs26 miles
Cross country105 miles
Winter hiking trails62 miles
Vertical drop3,100 ft
Altitude2,162 ft – 5.262 ft
Highest PeakHarschbichl (5.262 ft)

Stay tuned: St. Johann ski area will join the INDY Pass in the 2026/27 winter season!

Winter Awaits

As you savour the summer charm, keep in mind that the region transforms into a skier’s paradise with world-class skiing, cosy huts, and magical Alpine landscapes.

More about the St. Johann in Tirol ski area

Your 3 day summer itinerary

Day 1

Morning

  • Take the gondola up to the Harschbichl Action Mountain for sweeping views of the surrounding Alps.

  • Hike down to the Angerer Alm, a 250-year-old mountain inn, and enjoy regional cuisine—or opt for fine dining and a visit to its impressive rock wine cellar with up to 6,000 bottles from 200 wineries.

Afternoon / evening

  • Get your adrenaline pumping at Hornpark, the treetop adventure park, with 11 different courses for all skill levels.

  • Alternatively, tackle one of the via ferrata routes on the Kitzbüheler Horn or take to the skies on a tandem paragliding flight.

  • Race back down to the valley on a mountain cart — the route is a highlight of the region.

  • In the evening, explore local festivals and cultural events, organized by local clubs and communities, from the regional event calendar.

Day 2

Morning

Afternoon / evening

Day 3

Morning

Afternoon / evening

Get in touch
Discover St. Johann in Tirol region

Tourism Board Kitzbüheler Alpen St. Johann in Tirol

Poststraße 2

6380 St. Johann in Tirol

Phone: +43 5352 63335 0

info@kitzalps.cc
www.kitzalps.cc
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