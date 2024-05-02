St. Johann Region in 3 Days
Discover the region's Alpine Lebensgefühl, year-round
Introduction
A scenic region that stretches across the four charming villages of St. Johann in Tirol, Oberndorf, Kirchdorf, and Erpfendorf. Known for its relaxed Alpine lifestyle and as pioneers in sustainable tourism.
Summer in St. Johann in Tirol
Summer in the St. Johann in Tirol region is all about enjoying the outdoors and soaking up Alpine happiness. Surrounded by the Kitzbüheler Horn and the Wilder Kaiser mountain ranges, the lively Baroque town of St. Johann is the ideal base for hiking, cycling, swimming, climbing, golfing, and family adventures. Explore 200 km (124 mi) of hiking trails and 200 km (124 mi) of biking routes for outdoor fun in every direction.
Locals’ top tips for summer
Exceptional outdoor activities: climbing, rafting, wild water tubing, balloon rides
Traditional Alpine cuisine: in inns, huts, and mountain lodges
Weekly market: in St. Johann for regional food and local atmosphere
Okto Hiking Bus: free shuttle to trailheads
Gondola Bonus: free return ride with stays of three nights or more
Winter in St. Johann in Tirol
In winter, the region transforms into a peaceful yet lively Alpine retreat. Snow-covered landscapes, crisp mountain air, and perfectly groomed trails set the scene for skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, and snowshoeing. From family-friendly ski areas to scenic tours starting right in town, winter in St. Johann in Tirol offers a unique mix of nature, activity, and relaxed village life.
Locals’ top tips for winter
It's your choice: ski passes are available for local slopes or large regional networks
Season pass: the St. Johann ski area is part of the INDY pass
Free cross-country trails: 170+ km (105+ mi) including floodlit night routes
Free guided tours: winter hiking and snowshoeing
Okto Winter Sports Bus: free regional shuttle
Tobogganing: two natural sled runs offer extra winter fun
Panorama Badewelt: swimming and wellness await
Exceptional activities: ice skating, horse-drawn carriage rides, paragliding, balloon rides
Tip:
Get the St. Johann Card, your personalized Guest Card, and enjoy many benefits and discounts during your holiday in the entire region.
Stay tuned: St. Johann ski area will join the INDY Pass in the 2026/27 winter season!
Winter Awaits
As you savour the summer charm, keep in mind that the region transforms into a skier’s paradise with world-class skiing, cosy huts, and magical Alpine landscapes.
Day 1
Morning
Take the gondola up to the Harschbichl Action Mountain for sweeping views of the surrounding Alps.
Hike down to the Angerer Alm, a 250-year-old mountain inn, and enjoy regional cuisine—or opt for fine dining and a visit to its impressive rock wine cellar with up to 6,000 bottles from 200 wineries.
Afternoon / evening
Get your adrenaline pumping at Hornpark, the treetop adventure park, with 11 different courses for all skill levels.
Alternatively, tackle one of the via ferrata routes on the Kitzbüheler Horn or take to the skies on a tandem paragliding flight.
Race back down to the valley on a mountain cart — the route is a highlight of the region.
In the evening, explore local festivals and cultural events, organized by local clubs and communities, from the regional event calendar.
Day 2
Morning
Visit the Kaiserbach Valley Nature Reserve, set against the dramatic peaks of the Wilder Kaiser.
Enjoy lunch at the Griesner Alm, surrounded by pristine alpine scenery.
Stop by the Wilder Käser show dairy for tastings of Tirolean mountain cheeses and local products.
Afternoon / evening
Walk through the Griesbachklamm Gorge, a beautifully designed natural trail in Erpfendorf.
Dine at the historic Huber Bräu Brewery, family-run since 1727.
Day 3
Morning
Join an early-morning e-bike sunrise tour with panoramic views of the Kitzbüheler Horn and Wilder Kaiser.
For lunch, browse St. Johann’s weekly market (Fridays) for fresh vegetables, fruits, bread, bacon, cheese, and delicacies from St. Johann and the surrounding areas.
Afternoon / evening
Hike to the Eifersbacher Waterfall , cascading over 82 meters beside you – definitely a not-to-miss experience!
Stop for refreshments at the charming Grander Schupf mountain inn.
Explore Teufelsgasse (Devil’s Lane), a legendary gorge and true insider hiking tip.
Alternatively, enjoy a relaxing afternoon at one of the mountain-view swimming pools.
Finish your trip with a sunset dinner panoramic views at the Hirschberg Mountain Inn, known for its barbecue dishes by a world champion pitmaster.
Tourism Board Kitzbüheler Alpen St. Johann in Tirol
Poststraße 2
6380 St. Johann in Tirol
Phone: +43 5352 63335 0