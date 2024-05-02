St. Johann Region in 3 Days

Spend an active vacation in a stunning mountain setting year-round, across four charming villages known for spectacular views and exceptional cuisine.

A scenic region that stretches across the four charming villages of St. Johann in Tirol, Oberndorf, Kirchdorf, and Erpfendorf. Known for its relaxed Alpine lifestyle and as pioneers in sustainable tourism.

Summer in St. Johann in Tirol

Summer in the St. Johann in Tirol region is all about enjoying the outdoors and soaking up Alpine happiness. Surrounded by the Kitzbüheler Horn and the Wilder Kaiser mountain ranges, the lively Baroque town of St. Johann is the ideal base for hiking, cycling, swimming, climbing, golfing, and family adventures. Explore 200 km (124 mi) of hiking trails and 200 km (124 mi) of biking routes for outdoor fun in every direction.

Locals’ top tips for summer

Exceptional outdoor activities: climbing, rafting, wild water tubing, balloon rides

Traditional Alpine cuisine: in inns, huts, and mountain lodges

Weekly market: in St. Johann for regional food and local atmosphere

Okto Hiking Bus: free shuttle to trailheads

Gondola Bonus: free return ride with stays of three nights or more

Winter in St. Johann in Tirol

In winter, the region transforms into a peaceful yet lively Alpine retreat. Snow-covered landscapes, crisp mountain air, and perfectly groomed trails set the scene for skiing, cross-country skiing, winter hiking, and snowshoeing. From family-friendly ski areas to scenic tours starting right in town, winter in St. Johann in Tirol offers a unique mix of nature, activity, and relaxed village life.

Locals’ top tips for winter