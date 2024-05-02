Highlights of Klosterneuburg Abbey

The Abbey combines 900-plus years of monastic tradition, outstanding art, Austria’s oldest continuously producing winery, and a little-known link to the von Trapp family.

Founded in 1114, Klosterneuburg Abbey is one of Austria’s most important cultural and spiritual landmarks. Renowned for medieval masterpieces such as the Verdun Altar and its impressive Baroque architecture, the Abbey is also home to Austria’s oldest continuously producing winery.

Starting in 2026, visitors can discover a distinctive chapter of Austrian-American history through a new guided tour focusing on the von Trapp family’s early years in Klosterneuburg, before their move to Salzburg and long before their journey eventually led them to the United States.

This historically grounded experience positions Klosterneuburg Abbey as an unexpected cultural link between Austria and the United States.

The highlights at a glance