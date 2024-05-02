Panoramic view of Klosterneuburg with abbey, two church towers and green hilly landscape in background.
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Highlights of Klosterneuburg Abbey

The Abbey combines 900-plus years of monastic tradition, outstanding art, Austria’s oldest continuously producing winery, and a little-known link to the von Trapp family.

Founded in 1114, Klosterneuburg Abbey is one of Austria’s most important cultural and spiritual landmarks. Renowned for medieval masterpieces such as the Verdun Altar and its impressive Baroque architecture, the Abbey is also home to Austria’s oldest continuously producing winery.

Starting in 2026, visitors can discover a distinctive chapter of Austrian-American history through a new guided tour focusing on the von Trapp family’s early years in Klosterneuburg, before their move to Salzburg and long before their journey eventually led them to the United States.

This historically grounded experience positions Klosterneuburg Abbey as an unexpected cultural link between Austria and the United States.

The highlights at a glance

  • The world-famous Verdun Altar

  • Austria’s oldest continuously producing winery

  • Exceptional treasure chamber with the Archducal Hat

  • A new special guided tour exploring the von Trapp family’s time in Klosterneuburg (starting in 2026)

  • Spectacular Baroque architecture and spiritual heritage

  • Original monastic traditions are still practiced today

  • Easy to reach: just 15 minutes from Vienna

About
Location:Klosterneuburg, just outside of Vienna
Hours:open daily (seasonal hours apply)
Established:1114
Ticket Info:individual tickets, guided tours, wine tours, and special von Trapp Family tours available

1. Learn about the von Trapp family in Klosterneuburg

Take a guided tour exploring the von Trapp family’s time in Klosterneuburg — long before their story gained international recognition.

Selected original documents, short excerpts from personal letters, and historical spaces reveal a compelling Austrian-American story that remains largely unknown to most visitors.

2. Explore the Verdun Altar

Take a closer look at one of Europe’s most important medieval works of art. The Verdun Altar is known for its remarkable detail and rich symbolism, bringing biblical stories to life through finely crafted enamel panels.

A fascinating stop that offers both a visual highlight and a deeper sense of the Abbey’s history.

3. Take a Wine Cellar tour

Descend into the historic cellars of Austria’s oldest winery and explore 900 years of monastic winemaking. Extending up to three levels below ground, the cellars’ thick stone walls and centuries-old ventilation system naturally preserve a constant temperature of 12–14°C (54–57°F) year-round.

Discover impressive Baroque cellar spaces and learn how tradition and modern cellar technology come together here.

Don't miss out on the wine tasting in the Stiftsvinothek, set in a 13th-century vaulted cellar.

4. Taste Local Cuisine at the Abbey Restaurant

Wind down at the Abbey Restaurant Stiftsrestaurant LEOPOLD and enjoy regional specialties paired with local wines from the Abbey’s own winery.

Rooted in monastic tradition, it offers a genuine Austrian culinary experience — combining heritage and warm hospitality.

Legal / Brand Disclaimer
Not affiliated with or endorsed by the von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort, any von Trapp family business, or Rodgers & Hammerstein.

Get in touch
Discover Klosterneuburg Abbey

Klosterneuburg Abbey

Stiftsplatz 1

3400 Klosterneuburg

Phone: +43 2243 411-212

tours@stift-klosterneuburg.at
www.stift-klosterneuburg.at
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